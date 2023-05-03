It's no secret: leggings are certainly one of our most cherished closet staples for activewear and athleisure. But as temperatures warm up, biker shorts have proven to be the breathable (yet still totally stylish) alternative to get us through the spring and summer months. And thanks to Amazon, they can also be super budget-friendly, too.

The benefit of biker shorts is in their versatility. Sure, the style makes for a great workout piece — but, as demonstrated by some of today's most fashionable celebs (hi, Hailey and Kim) biker shorts can also just as easily be elevated into a more formal style. Whether you're pairing it with a blazer, sunglasses, cropped tee combo, or even a lacy bralette and pumps for a more sultry evening look, biker shorts can really do it all these days.

From breathable pairs that are perfect for workouts and lounging at home to colorful sets that can double as street-style uniforms, Amazon has trendy biker shorts for any occasion — there's even a biker short version of that famous booty-lifting legging loved by Lizzo.

Ahead, shop the best biker shorts for women to wear all spring and summer long.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop The Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Summer Long

The 15 Best Mother's Day Gifts to Shop from lululemon

Save 30% On Leggings During Alo Yoga’s Biggest Sale of the Year

The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Levi's Denim Shorts Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

The 15 Best Denim Shorts for Women to Wear All Spring and Summer: Abercrombie, Madewell and More

Shop the Best Leggings for Women for Every Activity and Budget

The 15 Best Belt Bags and Fanny Packs for Spring 2023

30 Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Sport This Spring

Shop The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Spring 2023

Echelon Exercise Bikes and Rowing Machines Are On Sale Right Now

These Leggings on Amazon Look Just Like lululemon Align for Only $23