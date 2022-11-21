The week of Black Friday 2022 is finally here. If your smartphone could use an upgrade, Samsung's Black Friday Sale is the place to shop. Currently offering massive price cuts on all Galaxy S22 phones, the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Samsung's Black Friday deals are even bigger when you trade in an eligible device. This holiday season, get great deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

The three phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup are some of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. Now, you can instantly get $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 with up to an extra $500 off if you have a device you're looking to trade in. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is $225 off, bringing the price down to $375.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light—and now you can get $225 off instantly and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,200 $375 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

For a limited time, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is $150 off and the Galaxy Z Fold4 is $350 off. For those who want a phone and tablet in one gadget, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a bright display and excellent multitasking features. With S Pen support, plus an under-display camera to make for a more immersive display, the durable 7.6-inch screen really is like using a mini tablet.

Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. Get $150 off and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,060 $310 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. Get $350 off and up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,920 $570 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. $1,000 $350 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. Get a free memory upgrade to enjoy 256GB for the price of 128GB.Plus, get up to $700 trade-in credit. $850 $375 WITH TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G For a limited time, get $175 off the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and up to $165 trade-in credit. A full-sized smartphone that folds to fit small-sized pockets. Take photos more easily than you ever could before with Flex mode. With a steady hand built in, all you have to do is adjust the angle and step back for hands-free selfies. $900 $735 WITH TRADE-IN Shop Now

Samsung's current trade-in deals also includes the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for as low as $35. This offer is available on both storage capacities and all color options, including Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was released on January 7, 2022 as a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S21 while keeping the same powerful Snapdragon 888 processor.

In March 2022, Samsung announced the Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by a brand-new processor, coupled with Galaxy’s signature AI camera and two-day battery life. Galaxy A53 5G’s new quad-camera system features improved Night mode and enhanced Portrait mode that takes crisp and steady shots every time — even in low lighting.

Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G With fourcameras to choose from and AI-powered features such as Night Mode, Live Focus and Single Take, your Galaxy A42 5G is like your own personal film studio. $400 $295 Buy Now

For more Samsung savings, check out our guide to best deals on The Frame TV, kitchen appliances, top-rated washers and dryers, and visually stunning 8K TVs.

