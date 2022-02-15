Shopping

The Best Blenders on Amazon To Shop for Presidents' Day 2022

By Leah Groth‍, Danica Creahan‍
The Best-Rated Blenders of 2022
If 2022 is the year you commit to cooking more and ordering takeout less, then you might wanna grab yourself a great blender at a great deal from Amazon for Presidents' Day. From nutrient-packed smoothies to an at-home margarita night the right blender can expand your cooking options exponentially. Whether your blender has seen better days, or you simply want to upgrade to a newer, more powerful model, then it’s time to invest in a brand new blender to help kickstart new habits in a smooth fashion.

From affordable models with great reviews swearing the lower price doesn't translate to any lower quality like the $35 Hamilton Beach Power Elite, to pricier models promising professional-level results like the Wolf Gourmet blender, the best blender for you is definitely out there. 

ET has compiled a list of the best-performing blenders on the market for any budget range, from $35 to over $600. Shop kitchen gadgets from top brands such as Ninja, Breville, NutriBullet, Vitamix, Cuisinart, Beast, Wolf and Hamilton Beach. Keep reading to check out the best blenders on Amazon to shop for Presidents' Day 2022. 

KitchenAid K400 Blender with Personal Blender Jar
KitchenAid K400 Blender with Personal Blender Jar
Amazon
KitchenAid K400 Blender with Personal Blender Jar
KitchenAid is best known for its sturdy stand mixers, but the KitchenAid K400 Blender is just as reliable as its flagship appliance. It has a powerful motor than can blend chickpeas into hummus so creamy, it'll rival your favorite store-bought bean dip.
$300$220
Smeg HBF02BLUS Hand Blender
Smeg HBF02BLUS Hand Blender
Amazon
Smeg HBF02BLUS Hand Blender
If you've been thinking about a Smeg blender, the luxury brand's immersion blender is top notch. Unlike similar hand blenders, you can feel the quality of the construction and the materials every time you blend, chop, mash and whisk.
$190
Ninja Professional Blender
Ninja Professional Blender
Ninja via Amazon
Ninja Professional Blender
A fan favorite on Amazon with more than 34,000 reviews and an average 4.7 rating, the $89 Ninja Professional Countertop Blender offers plenty of bang for your blender buck. This powerful blender can crush ice, whip and puree vegetables and frozen fruit with 1000 watts of power. 
$100$89
Breville Fresh and Furious
Breville Fresh and Furious
Breville via Amazon
Breville Fresh and Furious
Not quite so powerful and function-heavy as its sister blender, the Breville Super Q nevertheless performs some food processing tasks in addition to blending. It offers nine one-touch programs and five speed settings, with the ability to turn ice into snow, thanks to 1100 watts of power.
$279$197
NutriBullet Blender Combo
NutriBullet Blender Combo
NutriBullet via Amazon
NutriBullet Blender Combo
The NutriBullet Blender Combo comes with a 64-ounce pitcher and 32- and 24-ounce cups for personal use. One of the most powerful blenders from the brand, with three speeds and 1200 watts of power, it can make everything from green smoothies to soups, sauces, frozen cocktails and any kind of nut butter.
$150$130
Oster Versa Blender
Oster Versa Blender
Amazon
Oster Versa Blender
The Oster Versa is high-power super blender that can do just about anything you want it to do. It can pulverize all the veggies, fruit, nuts or whatever ingredient you can fit in there. Whether you want crushed ice or hot soup, this power blender can deliver.
$260$230
Vitamix E310 Explorian
Vitamix E-310 Explorian
Vitamix via Amazon
Vitamix E310 Explorian
Vitamix is Known to make some of the best blenders out there. As a designed like its commercial blender with , 10-speed blender, the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender does everything from chop (via a pulse feature) to puree soups, dips or whatever frozen drink you're in the mood for. The mid-sized blender, with a 48-ounce container, also boasts a whopping 1400 watts of power and if the blade gets dull, it can be replaced.
$350$300
Cuisinart SmartPower Duet Blender and Food Processor
Cuisinart SmartPower Duet blender and food processor
Cuisinart via Amazon
Cuisinart SmartPower Duet Blender and Food Processor
The ultimate multitasker, this blender-slash-food processor offers a great space-saving opportunity. With 500 watts of power, seven functions (pulse, stir, chop, mix, puree, food processor and ice crush) and a three-cup food processor attachment as well as a 48-ounce glass blender jar, it greatly simplifies food prep and blending. 
$180$70
Beast Blender
Beast Blender
Beast via Amazon
Beast Blender
A new personal blender that landed on Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list, the Beast Blender makes velvety smoothies and shakes in just a minute. Designed by the brain behind NutriBullet, the 1000-watt gadget's turbulence-inducing, ribbed blending vessel also doubles as a bottle with the help of a drinking lid (included).
$155
Wolf Gourmet Blender
Wolf Gourmet blender
Wolf via Amazon
Wolf Gourmet Blender
Best known for making large, high-end kitchen appliances, Wolf also offers a line of professional-quality countertop gadgets, including this red-knobbed blender styled to match its trademark ovens. With a large, 64-ounce container, four settings (smoothie, puree, soup and ice crush) and 1500 watts of power, the commercial-style blender is a perfect option for a large family or even a small business so you can make everything from peanut butter to your favorite frozen dessert. 
$700$490 WITH COUPON
Hamilton Beach Power Elite
Hamilton Beach Power Elite
Hamilton Beach via Amazon
Hamilton Beach Power Elite
The bargain of the bunch -- and a highly rated blender on Amazon with nearly 30,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating -- the Hamilton Beach Power Elite might not be quite as powerful as the competition, with only 700 watts, but users claim the $40 gadget chops and blends like models several times the price.  
$40

