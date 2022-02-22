If 2022 is the year you commit to cooking more and ordering takeout less, then you might wanna grab yourself a great blender at a great deal from Amazon. From nutrient-packed smoothies to an at-home margarita night the right blender can expand your cooking options exponentially. Whether your blender has seen better days, or you simply want to upgrade to a newer, more powerful model, then it’s time to invest in a brand new blender to help kickstart new habits in a smooth fashion.

From affordable models with great reviews swearing the lower price doesn't translate to any lower quality like the $40 Hamilton Beach Power Elite, to pricier models promising professional-level results like the Wolf Gourmet blender, the best blender for you is definitely out there.

ET has compiled a list of the best-performing blenders on the market for any budget range, from $35 to over $600. Shop kitchen gadgets from top brands such as Ninja, Breville, NutriBullet, Vitamix, Cuisinart, Beast, Wolf and Hamilton Beach. Keep reading to check out the best blenders on Amazon to shop now.

Wolf Gourmet Blender Wolf via Amazon Wolf Gourmet Blender Best known for making large, high-end kitchen appliances, Wolf also offers a line of professional-quality countertop gadgets, including this red-knobbed blender styled to match its trademark ovens. With a large, 64-ounce container, four settings (smoothie, puree, soup and ice crush) and 1500 watts of power, the commercial-style blender is a perfect option for a large family or even a small business so you can make everything from peanut butter to your favorite frozen dessert. $700 $490 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Oster Versa Blender Amazon Oster Versa Blender The Oster Versa is high-power super blender that can do just about anything you want it to do. It can pulverize all the veggies, fruit, nuts or whatever ingredient you can fit in there. Whether you want crushed ice or hot soup, this power blender can deliver. $260 $230 Buy Now

Magic Bullet Blender Amazon Magic Bullet Blender Magic Bullet makes some of the most popular personal blenders out there. This 11-piece set has more than 52,000 5-star ratings. $50 $40 Buy Now

Vitamix E310 Explorian Vitamix via Amazon Vitamix E310 Explorian Vitamix is Known to make some of the best blenders out there. As a designed like its commercial blender with , 10-speed blender, the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender does everything from chop (via a pulse feature) to puree soups, dips or whatever frozen drink you're in the mood for. The mid-sized blender, with a 48-ounce container, also boasts a whopping 1400 watts of power and if the blade gets dull, it can be replaced. $350 $300 Buy Now

Breville Fresh and Furious Breville via Amazon Breville Fresh and Furious Not quite so powerful and function-heavy as its sister blender, the Breville Super Q nevertheless performs some food processing tasks in addition to blending. It offers nine one-touch programs and five speed settings, with the ability to turn ice into snow, thanks to 1100 watts of power. $279 $200 Buy Now

Beast Blender Beast via Amazon Beast Blender A new personal blender that landed on Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list, the Beast Blender makes velvety smoothies and shakes in just a minute. Designed by the brain behind NutriBullet, the 1000-watt gadget's turbulence-inducing, ribbed blending vessel also doubles as a bottle with the help of a drinking lid (included). $155 Buy Now

NutriBullet Blender Combo NutriBullet via Amazon NutriBullet Blender Combo The NutriBullet Blender Combo comes with a 64-ounce pitcher and 32- and 24-ounce cups for personal use. One of the most powerful blenders from the brand, with three speeds and 1200 watts of power, it can make everything from green smoothies to soups, sauces, frozen cocktails and any kind of nut butter. $150 $130 Buy Now

Ninja Professional Blender Ninja via Amazon Ninja Professional Blender A fan favorite on Amazon with more than 34,000 reviews and an average 4.7 rating, the $89 Ninja Professional Countertop Blender offers plenty of bang for your blender buck. This powerful blender can crush ice, whip and puree vegetables and frozen fruit with 1000 watts of power. $100 $89 Buy Now

Smeg HBF02BLUS Hand Blender Amazon Smeg HBF02BLUS Hand Blender If you've been thinking about a Smeg blender, the luxury brand's immersion blender is top notch. Unlike similar hand blenders, you can feel the quality of the construction and the materials every time you blend, chop, mash and whisk. $240 $190 Buy Now

Hamilton Beach Power Elite Hamilton Beach via Amazon Hamilton Beach Power Elite The bargain of the bunch -- and a highly rated blender on Amazon with nearly 30,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating -- the Hamilton Beach Power Elite might not be quite as powerful as the competition, with only 700 watts, but users claim the $40 gadget chops and blends like models several times the price. $40 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture to Get Ready for Spring

Hollywood's Favorite KN95 Face Masks Are 30% Off Right Now for Spring

The Best Samsung TV Deals: Save Up to $3,000 on 8K QLED TVs and More

The 10 Best Amazon Deals To Shop Right Now: February 2022

All the Best Apple Deals to Shop Now: MacBooks, iPads, AirPods & More

The Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture to Get Ready for Spring