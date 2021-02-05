The Best Camping Gear for Spring Break
FIY: Spring will be here before you know it. If you haven't already started thinking about your springtime vacations, there's no time like the present -- and no, you don't have to be a college student to plan for Spring Break.
Just in case you're looking for a little outdoor escape this season (for Spring Break or otherwise), camping is a great option to get away and spend time with yourself, a significant other or a small group of friends or family. After all, getting outdoors is more needed than ever -- especially when you've been spending so much time within the confines of your home.
Whether you're the type of person who loves to take regular camping trips -- or you're planning for an alternative Spring Break for this February or March -- it's never a bad idea to have some trusted gear on your hands. To help any camper prep for the next trip to the great outdoors, or inspire gifting ideas for loved ones who simply enjoy getting outside, ET Style has gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear one needs to comfortably (and safely) enjoy days under the sun and nights under the stars, even if it's the first camping trip.
Pack your bags and hit the road to a nearby national park (and maybe bring a swimsuit or two while you're at it). Or, create the ambiance of a campsite right in your backyard to create a unique opportunity for a staycation. Either way you do it, now you'll have the gear to make your camping Spring Break experience complete.
From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to tents, coolers, sun shelters and high-tech equipment, shop our selection of the best camping gear below.
