The Best Camping Gear for Spring Break

FIY: Spring will be here before you know it. If you haven't already started thinking about your springtime vacations, there's no time like the present -- and no, you don't have to be a college student to plan for Spring Break.

Just in case you're looking for a little outdoor escape this season (for Spring Break or otherwise), camping is a great option to get away and spend time with yourself, a significant other or a small group of friends or family. After all, getting outdoors is more needed than ever -- especially when you've been spending so much time within the confines of your home.

Whether you're the type of person who loves to take regular camping trips -- or you're planning for an alternative Spring Break for this February or March -- it's never a bad idea to have some trusted gear on your hands. To help any camper prep for the next trip to the great outdoors, or inspire gifting ideas for loved ones who simply enjoy getting outside, ET Style has gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear one needs to comfortably (and safely) enjoy days under the sun and nights under the stars, even if it's the first camping trip.

Pack your bags and hit the road to a nearby national park (and maybe bring a swimsuit or two while you're at it). Or, create the ambiance of a campsite right in your backyard to create a unique opportunity for a staycation. Either way you do it, now you'll have the gear to make your camping Spring Break experience complete.

ET Style has also gathered tons of major markdowns, everything you need for other areas of your life, including steals from top brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Amazon, Forever 21, Lululemon, Nordstrom and Walmart to shop.

From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to tents, coolers, sun shelters and high-tech equipment, shop our selection of the best camping gear below.

GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera Amazon GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera The GoPro HERO8 Black Camera is the perfect camera to chronicle your action and adventure moments outdoors. This camera contains smooth stabilization and voice control so you can make the most of your time outdoors and have something to relive the memories once your trip is over. $299 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $349) BUY NOW

Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup Amazon Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup If you're ready for a night in the woods, the Coleman 6-Person Instant Cabin Tent is great for a family camping trip or a couple's weekend getaway in nature. The best part: It only take 60 seconds to set up. $147 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200) BUY NOW

Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator Amazon Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator This super-lightweight Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator is perfect for hikers and geocaching enthusiasts alike. $91 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack Amazon CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone or underneath your backpack. STARTING $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0 Amazon Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0 This Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. STARTING $45 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Solo Stove Titan Solo Stove Solo Stove Titan The Solo Stove Titan is a natural convection inverted downgas gasifier stove. This kit comes with the pot, alcohol burner and accessory kit. This stove can cook for two to four people and only weighs 16.5 ounces. The Solo Stove has more efficient burn, which means you'll use much less wood compared to an open campfire. $80 AT SOLO STOVE (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit Amazon Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit This set makes cooking easy when you don't have the comforts of home. This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes an 8-ounce cup, a 7-inch frying pan, a 16-ounce pot with lid and a 6-inch deep-dish plate. $13 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Coleman Camp Wagon Amazon Coleman Camp Wagon Carry your camping gear the easy way with this wagon. $77 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack Amazon Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack This Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack is one of the highest rated travel backpacks on Amazon. Get it for 27% off, while supplies last. STARTING $93 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag Amazon Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit. $66 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Enerplex Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed Amazon Enerplex Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed This camping airbed comes with a high speed pump (90 seconds), is guaranteed not to leak (two-year warranty) and is waterproof. This camping airbed is not one of the cheap kinds and will last you many years. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock Amazon ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two. $70 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Coleman LED Lantern Amazon Coleman LED Lantern This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours, which makes it the perfect light for your camping trip. $50 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Zappos Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 33% off, while supplies last. $100 AT ZAPPOS Buy Now

F.Dorla Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank Amazon F.Dorla Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphones, tablets and other USB devices. It features a flashlight and compass in case you get caught in the dark. $23 AT AMAZON Buy Now

ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag Backcountry ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag Score this sleeping bag on sale at Backcountry, while supplies last. $72 AT BACKCOUNTRY (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife Amazon Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife. $36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $52) BUY NOW

UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case Amazon UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers. They're not just good for camping -- having them on hand in emergency situations like tornados and hurricanes can be a lifesaver. $13 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment Amazon Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment This is a complete survival kit to keep you stay safe and attract help if you get lost, get caught in bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 32 different items, including a raincoat, a flashlight, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency. $40 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle Nordstrom Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle Don't get dehydrated on your next camping trip or beach visit. $35 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press Amazon SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press This Coffee Maker French Press, made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass, is the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it. $26 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Sierra II E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy Amazon Sierra II E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or a campsite. $106 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote Amazon Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote This Eddie Bauer Convertible Cooler has a 2 mode carry -- release the clips for an extended capacity. This Eddie Bauer compact cooler is is perfect for functionality and style. $70 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat Amazon OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat This "loveseat" is camping gear for people who want to create a home-away-from-home around the campfire. Right now, it's 20% off the regular price. $101 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

Homquen Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set Amazon Homquen Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set This Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set is an imperative addition to your camping gear. $9 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Fortem Bungee Cords with Hooks Amazon Fortem Bungee Cords with Hooks This Fortem bungee cord set is a 30-piece kit for all your camping and traveling needs. $20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie Backcountry The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie is a hoodie that you can wear anywhere and everywhere. This hoodie comes in various colors and is up to 60% off the retail price. $112 AT BACKCOUNTRY (REGULARLY $149) Buy Now

Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge Amazon Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge The Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife has a serrated edge with a stainless steel blade. $64 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $73) Buy Now

Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet Amazon Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet This Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet is a must-have to be able to split wood in the woods when you are far away from home. $35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) BUY NOW

Repel 100 Insect Repellent Amazon Repel 100 Insect Repellent A necessity you might not remember to pack until it's too late. $7 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $10) BUY NOW

YETI Tundra 75 Cooler Amazon YETI Tundra 75 Cooler YETI is known to be the outdoorsman's best friend. Whether you're headed into the woods for the weekend or hitting the road for a few days, the YETI Tundra 75 Cooler will keep your food and drinks fresh. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost insulation for unmatched ice retention, no-sweat design to eliminate condensation and bearfoot non-slip feet. The YETI Tundra Cooler outperforms the average cooler and this one can be yours for $250 off the regular price. $450 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $700) BUY NOW

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Essentials for Road Trips That You Didn't Know You Needed

The Best Luggage For Every Budget That'll Inspire Your Future Getaways

Serena Williams Launches Luggage Collection with Away

The Best Swimwear for Spring Break