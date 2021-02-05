Shopping

The Best Camping Gear for Spring Break

By ETonline Staff
camping gear best list
Justin Lewis/Getty Images

FIY: Spring will be here before you know it. If you haven't already started thinking about your springtime vacations, there's no time like the present -- and no, you don't have to be a college student to plan for Spring Break.

Just in case you're looking for a little outdoor escape this season (for Spring Break or otherwise), camping is a great option to get away and spend time with yourself, a significant other or a small group of friends or family. After all, getting outdoors is more needed than ever -- especially when you've been spending so much time within the confines of your home.

Whether you're the type of person who loves to take regular camping trips -- or you're planning for an alternative Spring Break for this February or March -- it's never a bad idea to have some trusted gear on your hands. To help any camper prep for the next trip to the great outdoors, or inspire gifting ideas for loved ones who simply enjoy getting outside, ET Style has gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear one needs to comfortably (and safely) enjoy days under the sun and nights under the stars, even if it's the first camping trip.

Pack your bags and hit the road to a nearby national park (and maybe bring a swimsuit or two while you're at it). Or, create the ambiance of a campsite right in your backyard to create a unique opportunity for a staycation. Either way you do it, now you'll have the gear to make your camping Spring Break experience complete.

From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to tents, coolers, sun shelters and high-tech equipment, shop our selection of the best camping gear below.

 

GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera
GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera
Amazon
GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera
The GoPro HERO8 Black Camera is the perfect camera to chronicle your action and adventure moments outdoors. This camera contains smooth stabilization and voice control so you can make the most of your time outdoors and have something to relive the memories once your trip is over.
$299 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $349)
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Amazon
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
These Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boots are a hiker's staple. 
STARTING $67 AT AMAZON
Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Coleman 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Amazon
Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
If you're ready for a night in the woods, the Coleman 6-Person Instant Cabin Tent is great for a family camping trip or a couple's weekend getaway in nature. The best part: It only take 60 seconds to set up.
$147 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200)
Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
Amazon
Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
This super-lightweight Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator is perfect for hikers and geocaching enthusiasts alike. 
$91 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack 50 oz
Amazon
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack
The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone or underneath your backpack. 
STARTING $50 AT AMAZON
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Amazon
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
This Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. 
STARTING $45 AT AMAZON
Solo Stove Titan
Solo Stove Titan
Solo Stove
Solo Stove Titan
The Solo Stove Titan is a natural convection inverted downgas gasifier stove. This kit comes with the pot, alcohol burner and accessory kit. This stove can cook for two to four people and only weighs 16.5 ounces. The Solo Stove has more efficient burn, which means you'll use much less wood compared to an open campfire.
$80 AT SOLO STOVE (REGULARLY $110)
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Amazon
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
This set makes cooking easy when you don't have the comforts of home. This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes an 8-ounce cup, a 7-inch frying pan, a 16-ounce pot with lid and a 6-inch deep-dish plate. 
$13 AT AMAZON
Coleman Camp Wagon
Coleman Camp Wagon
Amazon
Coleman Camp Wagon
Carry your camping gear the easy way with this wagon.
$77 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack
Ospray Porter 46 Travel Backpack
Amazon
Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack
This Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack is one of the highest rated travel backpacks on Amazon. Get it for 27% off, while supplies last.
STARTING $93 AT AMAZON
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Amazon
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
$66 AT AMAZON
Enerplex Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed
EnerPlex Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed with High Speed Pump
Amazon
Enerplex Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed
This camping airbed comes with a high speed pump (90 seconds), is guaranteed not to leak (two-year warranty) and is waterproof. This camping airbed is not one of the cheap kinds and will last you many years.
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
Amazon
ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two.
$70 AT AMAZON
Coleman LED Lantern
Coleman LED Lantern
Amazon
Coleman LED Lantern
This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours, which makes it the perfect light for your camping trip.
$50 AT AMAZON
Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II
Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II
Zappos
Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II
These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 33% off, while supplies last.
$100 AT ZAPPOS
F.Dorla Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
F. DORLA Solar Charger, 20000mAh Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
Amazon
F.Dorla Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphones, tablets and other USB devices. It features a flashlight and compass in case you get caught in the dark. 
$23 AT AMAZON
ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag
ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag- 35F Synthetic
Backcountry
ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag
Score this sleeping bag on sale at Backcountry, while supplies last.
$72 AT BACKCOUNTRY (REGULARLY $90)
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Amazon
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife.
$36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $52)
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
Amazon
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers. They're not just good for camping -- having them on hand in emergency situations like tornados and hurricanes can be a lifesaver. 
$13 AT AMAZON
Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
Amazon
Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
This is a complete survival kit to keep you stay safe and attract help if you get lost, get caught in bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 32 different items, including a raincoat, a flashlight, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency.
$40 AT AMAZON
Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle
hydroflask
Nordstrom
Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle
Don't get dehydrated on your next camping trip or beach visit.
$35 AT NORDSTROM
SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press
PATENTED Coffee Maker French Press SterlingPro
Amazon
SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press
This Coffee Maker French Press, made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass, is the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it.
$26 AT AMAZON
Sierra II E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
E-Z UP Sierra II 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
Amazon
Sierra II E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or a campsite.
$106 AT AMAZON
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote
Amazon
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote
This Eddie Bauer Convertible Cooler has a 2 mode carry -- release the clips for an extended capacity. This Eddie Bauer compact cooler is is perfect for functionality and style.
$70 AT AMAZON
OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat
OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat Heavy Duty Oversized Folding Double Camp Chair
Amazon
OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat
This "loveseat" is camping gear for people who want to create a home-away-from-home around the campfire. Right now, it's 20% off the regular price. 
$101 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
Homquen Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set
Homquen Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set
Amazon
Homquen Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set
This Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set is an imperative addition to your camping gear.
$9 AT AMAZON
Fortem Bungee Cords with Hooks
Fortem Bungee Cords with Hooks, 30pc Set, Canopy Ties, Tarp Clips & Ball Bungees, Plastic Coated Metal Hooks, Cargo Net
Amazon
Fortem Bungee Cords with Hooks
This Fortem bungee cord set is a 30-piece kit for all your camping and traveling needs.
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
Backcountry
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie is a hoodie that you can wear anywhere and everywhere. This hoodie comes in various colors and is up to 60% off the retail price.
$112 AT BACKCOUNTRY (REGULARLY $149)
Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge
Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge
Amazon
Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge
The Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife has a serrated edge with a stainless steel blade.
$64 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $73)
Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet
Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet
Amazon
Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet
This Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet is a must-have to be able to split wood in the woods when you are far away from home.
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Repel 100 Insect Repellent
Repel 100 Insect Repellent
Amazon
Repel 100 Insect Repellent
A necessity you might not remember to pack until it's too late.
$7 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $10)
YETI Tundra 75 Cooler
Yeti Tundra 75 Cooler
Amazon
YETI Tundra 75 Cooler
YETI is known to be the outdoorsman's best friend. Whether you're headed into the woods for the weekend or hitting the road for a few days, the YETI Tundra 75 Cooler will keep your food and drinks fresh. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost insulation for unmatched ice retention, no-sweat design to eliminate condensation and bearfoot non-slip feet. The YETI Tundra Cooler outperforms the average cooler and this one can be yours for $250 off the regular price. 
$450 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $700)

