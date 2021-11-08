Shopping

The Best Camping Gear for Your Next Trip

By ETonline Staff
While the bulk of camping trips occur in the summer months, there are loads of reasons to take a fall or winter camping trip. 

Now that things are opening up, we can expand our groups to include a lot more people for our summer escapes. And right now, getting outdoors is more needed than ever -- especially when you've spent most of the last year in the confines of your home and seeing only a handful of familiar faces. 

Whether you're the type of person who loves to take regular camping trips or a camping novice, it's never a bad idea to have trusted gear on your hands. To help any camper prep for the next trip to the great outdoors, or inspire gifting ideas for loved ones who enjoy getting outside, ET Style gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear you'll need to comfortably (and safely) enjoy days under the sun and nights under the stars, even if it's your first camping trip.

You don't have to go all out -- you can pack your bags and hit the road for a car camping trip nearby at a national park (and maybe bring a swimsuit or two while you're at it). Or, create the ambiance of a campsite right in your backyard to create a unique staycation. Either way you do it, now you'll have the gear to make your camping experience complete.

From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to tents, coolers, sun shelters and high-tech equipment, shop our selection of the best camping gear below. 

BioLite Portable Grill
BioLite Portable Grill
Backcountry
BioLite Portable Grill
Ultralight and ultra-compact, this is the portable grill you want for your outdoor overnight excursions.
$48 AT BACKCOUNTRY (REGULARLY $60)
EZORKAS 2 Pack Camping Lanterns
EZORKAS 2 Pack Camping Lanterns
Amazon
EZORKAS 2 Pack Camping Lanterns
Whether you need a camping lantern or you're looking to add a lantern to your disaster emergency kit, you can't go wrong with this rechargeable LED lantern. With an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5, it's a great value with a price under $25. 
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $23)
Coleman Skydome Darkroom 4-Person Tent
Coleman Skydome Darkroom 4-Person Tent
REI
Coleman Skydome Darkroom 4-Person Tent
Go tent camping in luxury with this Coleman screened porch Dome Tent. Don't want a mess in the tent or a place to sit and play a game of cards while feeling the cool breeze? 
$120
Coleman Trailhead II Cot
Coleman Trailhead II Cot
Amazon
Coleman Trailhead II Cot
You don't have to sleep on the ground if you're camping with this Coleman Trailhead II Cot.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press
PATENTED Coffee Maker French Press SterlingPro
Amazon
SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press
This Coffee Maker French Press, made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass, is the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it.
$17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $26)
Coleman Camp Wagon
Coleman Camp Wagon
Amazon
Coleman Camp Wagon
If your next camping adventure is a family affair, this Coleman Camp Wagon makes transporting your camping gear a bit easier. 
$105 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
ALIPRET 1100 Lumen Super Bright Motion Sensor Head Lamp
ALIPRET 1100 Lumen Super Bright Motion Sensor Head Lamp
Amazon
ALIPRET 1100 Lumen Super Bright Motion Sensor Head Lamp
You don't want to get caught in the dark in the woods without a good headlamp. This lamp has almost 1,000 5-star reviews and there's no wonder: it's rechargeable, waterproof and super light-weight. 
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
F.Dorla Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
F. DORLA Solar Charger, 20000mAh Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
Amazon
F.Dorla Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphones, tablets and other USB devices. It features a flashlight and compass in case you get caught in the dark. 
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
MEKKAPRO Ultra Large Mosquito Net
MEKKAPRO Ultra Large Mosquito Net
Amazon
MEKKAPRO Ultra Large Mosquito Net
Protect yourself from bug bites with a camping mosquito net. 
$20 AT AMAZON
Repel 100 Insect Repellent, Pump Spray, 4-Ounce, 6-Pack
Repel 100 Insect Repellent
Amazon
Repel 100 Insect Repellent, Pump Spray, 4-Ounce, 6-Pack
On any camping trip, Insect Repellent is a must have. This Repel 100 Insect Repellent is a necessity you might not remember to pack until it's too late.
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Thule x Tepui Explorer Ayer 2
Thule x Tepui Explorer Ayer 2
Backcountry
Thule x Tepui Explorer Ayer 2
If you're planning the ultimate camping adventure in your car this summer, this rooftop tent is worth the investment. 
STARTING AT $1500 AT BACKCOUNTRY
CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler
CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler - Insulated Stainless Steel - Tri-Mode Lid
Amazon
CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler
This wine tumbler is like no other -- especially when it comes to camping. The shape is elegant and keeps your beverage at the right temperature -- whether it's chilled wine, hot coffee or cold water. It's also light-weight if you're concerned about over-packing. 
$25 AT AMAZON
SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress with ComfortCoil Technology & Internal High Capacity Pump
SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress with ComfortCoil Technology & Internal High Capacity Pump
Amazon
SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress with ComfortCoil Technology & Internal High Capacity Pump
If you like to camp in comfort, this highly rated air mattress is almost like sleeping in your own bed. 
$150 AT AMAZON
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Amazon
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
If you're into minimalist travel and you need a simple travel bag, this Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your trips, even to the park. 
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle
hydroflask
Nordstrom
Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle
Don't get dehydrated on your next camping trip or beach visit.
$35 AT NORDSTROM
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
Amazon
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers. They're not just good for camping -- having them on hand in emergency situations like tornados and hurricanes can be a lifesaver. 
$12 AT AMAZON
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Amazon
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot
These Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boots are a hiker's staple. 
$60 AND UP
Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II
Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II
Zappos
Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II
These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 33% off, while supplies last.
$91 AT ZAPPOS (REGULARLY $150)
Gas ONE Propane or Butane Stove
Gas ONE Propane or Butane Stove
Amazon
Gas ONE Propane or Butane Stove
This propane stove will make your campsite feel a little more like home. 
$33 AT AMAZON
Sierra II E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
E-Z UP Sierra II 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
Amazon
Sierra II E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or a campsite.
$103 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag
ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag- 35F Synthetic
Backcountry
ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag
Whether you're RV camping or you're pitching a tent at a campground, a sleeping bag is one of the basic camping accessories for outdoor adventures. This one is on sale at Backcountry, while supplies last. 
$64 AT BACKCOUNTRY (REGULARLY $90)
GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera
GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera
Amazon
GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera
The GoPro HERO8 Black Camera is the perfect camera to chronicle your action and adventure moments outdoors. This camera contains smooth stabilization and voice control so you can make the most of your time outdoors and have something to relive the memories once your trip is over.
$299 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $349)
ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
Amazon
ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two.
$70 AT AMAZON
Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
Amazon
Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
This is a complete survival kit to keep you stay safe and attract help if you get lost, get caught in bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 32 different items, including a raincoat, a flashlight, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency during your outdoor adventure.
$45 AT AMAZON
Solo Stove Titan
Solo Stove Titan
Solo Stove
Solo Stove Titan
The Solo Stove Titan is a natural convection inverted downgas gasifier camp stove. This kit comes with the pot, alcohol burner and accessory kit. This camping stove can cook for two to four people and only weighs 16.5 ounces. The Solo Stove has more efficient burn, which means you'll use much less wood compared to an open campfire.
$80 AT SOLO STOVE (REGULARLY $110)
Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
Amazon
Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
This super-lightweight Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator is perfect for hikers and geocaching enthusiasts alike. 
$90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $123)
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Amazon
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Whether you're a novice camper or outdoor activity is part of your lifestyle, this set makes cooking easy when you don't have the creature comforts of home. This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes an 8-ounce cup, a 7-inch frying pan, a 16-ounce pot with lid and a 6-inch deep-dish plate.
$13 AT AMAZON
Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Coleman 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Amazon
Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
If you're ready for a night in the woods, the Coleman 6-Person Instant Cabin Tent is great for a family camping trip or a couple's weekend getaway in nature. The best part: It only take 60 seconds to set up.
$147 AT AMAZON
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack 50 oz
Amazon
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack
The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone for a run or underneath your backpack if you're out hiking. 
$100 AT AMAZON
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Amazon
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife.
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $52)
Coleman LED Lantern
Coleman LED Lantern
Amazon
Coleman LED Lantern
A good lantern is essential camping gear for outdoor enthusiasts. This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours.
$50 AT AMAZON
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Amazon
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
If you're into winter camping in addition to summer camping, this Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag is the right gear for you. It will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
$38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)

