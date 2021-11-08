The Best Camping Gear for Your Next Trip

While the bulk of camping trips occur in the summer months, there are loads of reasons to take a fall or winter camping trip.

Now that things are opening up, we can expand our groups to include a lot more people for our summer escapes. And right now, getting outdoors is more needed than ever -- especially when you've spent most of the last year in the confines of your home and seeing only a handful of familiar faces.

Whether you're the type of person who loves to take regular camping trips or a camping novice, it's never a bad idea to have trusted gear on your hands. To help any camper prep for the next trip to the great outdoors, or inspire gifting ideas for loved ones who enjoy getting outside, ET Style gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear you'll need to comfortably (and safely) enjoy days under the sun and nights under the stars, even if it's your first camping trip.

You don't have to go all out -- you can pack your bags and hit the road for a car camping trip nearby at a national park (and maybe bring a swimsuit or two while you're at it). Or, create the ambiance of a campsite right in your backyard to create a unique staycation. Either way you do it, now you'll have the gear to make your camping experience complete.

From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to tents, coolers, sun shelters and high-tech equipment, shop our selection of the best camping gear below.

EZORKAS 2 Pack Camping Lanterns Amazon EZORKAS 2 Pack Camping Lanterns Whether you need a camping lantern or you're looking to add a lantern to your disaster emergency kit, you can't go wrong with this rechargeable LED lantern. With an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5, it's a great value with a price under $25. $20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $23) Buy Now

Coleman Skydome Darkroom 4-Person Tent REI Coleman Skydome Darkroom 4-Person Tent Go tent camping in luxury with this Coleman screened porch Dome Tent. Don't want a mess in the tent or a place to sit and play a game of cards while feeling the cool breeze? $120 Buy Now

SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press Amazon SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press This Coffee Maker French Press, made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass, is the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it. $17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $26) Buy Now

Coleman Camp Wagon Amazon Coleman Camp Wagon If your next camping adventure is a family affair, this Coleman Camp Wagon makes transporting your camping gear a bit easier. $105 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler Amazon CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler This wine tumbler is like no other -- especially when it comes to camping. The shape is elegant and keeps your beverage at the right temperature -- whether it's chilled wine, hot coffee or cold water. It's also light-weight if you're concerned about over-packing. $25 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Zappos Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 33% off, while supplies last. $91 AT ZAPPOS (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera Amazon GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera The GoPro HERO8 Black Camera is the perfect camera to chronicle your action and adventure moments outdoors. This camera contains smooth stabilization and voice control so you can make the most of your time outdoors and have something to relive the memories once your trip is over. $299 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $349) Buy Now

ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock Amazon ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two. $70 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment Amazon Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment This is a complete survival kit to keep you stay safe and attract help if you get lost, get caught in bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 32 different items, including a raincoat, a flashlight, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency during your outdoor adventure. $45 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Solo Stove Titan Solo Stove Solo Stove Titan The Solo Stove Titan is a natural convection inverted downgas gasifier camp stove. This kit comes with the pot, alcohol burner and accessory kit. This camping stove can cook for two to four people and only weighs 16.5 ounces. The Solo Stove has more efficient burn, which means you'll use much less wood compared to an open campfire. $80 AT SOLO STOVE (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack Amazon CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone for a run or underneath your backpack if you're out hiking. $100 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Coleman LED Lantern Amazon Coleman LED Lantern A good lantern is essential camping gear for outdoor enthusiasts. This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours. $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag Amazon Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag If you're into winter camping in addition to summer camping, this Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag is the right gear for you. It will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit. $38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

