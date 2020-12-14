Shopping

The Best Camping Gear Gifts: Apparel, Tents, Backpacks, Hiking Gear, Stoves, Coolers & More

By ETonline Staff
Getting outdoors is treasured more than ever lately. If you're looking for a little outdoor escape this season, camping is a great idea to get away and spend time with just yourself, a significant other or a small group of friends or family.

To help any camper be ready for the next camping trip or inspire holiday gifting ideas for outdoorsy loved ones, ET Style has gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear one needs to comfortably and safely enjoy the outdoors (even if it's the first camping trip).

From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to tents, coolers, sun shelters and high-tech equipment, shop our selection of the best camping gear below.

Tundra 65 Cooler
YETI
YETI Tundra 65 Cooler
Backcountry
Tundra 65 Cooler
YETI
The YETI Tundra 65 Cooler is a great companion for your next road trip or a day out on the water. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost insulation for unmatched ice retention, no-sweat design to eliminate condensation and bearfoot non-slip feet. The YETI Tundra Cooler is sure to outperform the average cooler.
HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera
GoPro
GoPro HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera
Amazon
HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera
GoPro
The GoPro HERO8 Black Camera is the perfect camera to chronicle your action and adventure moments outdoors. This camera contains smooth stabilization and voice control so you can make the most of your time outdoors and have something to relive the memories once your trip is over.
REGULARLY $349
Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Columbia
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Amazon
Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Columbia
These Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boots are a hiker's staple. 
6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Coleman
Coleman 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Amazon
6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Coleman
The Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup is perfect for your family camping trip and only take 60 seconds to set up.
Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
The North Face
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
Backcountry
Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
The North Face
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie is a hoodie that you can wear anywhere and everywhere. This hoodie comes in various colors and is up to 60% off the retail price.
REGULARLY $148.95
eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
Garmin
Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
Amazon
eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
Garmin
This super-lightweight Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator is perfect for hikers and geocaching enthusiasts alike. 
REGULARLY $119.99
HydroBak Hydration Pack
CamelBak
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack 50 oz
Amazon
HydroBak Hydration Pack
CamelBak
The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone or underneath your backpack. 
Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Oakley
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Amazon
Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Oakley
This Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. 
Synchilla Lightweight Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Women's
Patagonia
Patagonia Synchilla Lightweight Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Backcountry
Synchilla Lightweight Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Women's
Patagonia
The Patagonia Synchilla Lightweight Snap-T Fleece Pullover is made of double-faced fleece that's soft and warm. 
Titan
Solo Stove
Solo Stove Titan
Solo Stove
Titan
Solo Stove
The Solo Stove Titan is a natural convection inverted downgas gasifier stove. This kit comes with the pot, alcohol burner and accessory kit. This stove can cook for two to four people and only weighs 16.5 ounces. The Solo Stove has more efficient burn, which means you'll use much less wood compared to an open campfire.
REGULARLY $109.99
Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Coleman
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Amazon
Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Coleman
This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes an 8-ounce cup, a 7-inch frying pan, a 16-ounce pot with lid and a 6-inch deep-dish plate.
Camp Wagon
Coleman Camp Wagon
Coleman Camp Wagon
Amazon
Camp Wagon
Coleman Camp Wagon
Carry your camping gear the easy way with this wagon.
REGULARLY $109.99
Porter 46 Travel Backpack
Osprey
Ospray Porter 46 Travel Backpack
Amazon
Porter 46 Travel Backpack
Osprey
This Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack is one of the highest rated travel backpacks on Amazon. Get it for 27% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $139.95
Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Coleman
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Amazon
Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Coleman
This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed
Enerplex
EnerPlex Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed with High Speed Pump
Amazon
Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed
Enerplex
This camping airbed comes with a high speed pump (90 seconds), is guaranteed not to leak (two-year warranty) and is waterproof. This camping airbed is not one of the cheap kinds and will last you many years.
DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
ENO
ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
Amazon
DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
ENO
The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two.
LED Lantern
Coleman
Coleman LED Lantern
Amazon
LED Lantern
Coleman
This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours, which makes it the perfect light for your camping trip.
Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II
Sorel
Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II
Zappos
Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II
Sorel
These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 33% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $150
Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
F.Dorla
F. DORLA Solar Charger, 20000mAh Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
Amazon
Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
F.Dorla
This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphones, tablets and other USB devices.
Blue Springs Sleeping Bag
ALPS Mountaineering
ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag- 35F Synthetic
Backcountry
Blue Springs Sleeping Bag
ALPS Mountaineering
Score this sleeping bag on sale at Backcountry, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $79.99
Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Victorinox
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Amazon
Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Victorinox
The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife.
Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
UCO
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
Amazon
Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
UCO
This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers.
32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
Verifygear
32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
Amazon
32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
Verifygear
This is a complete survival kit that will help you stay safe and attract help if you get lost, get caught in bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 32 different items, including a raincoat, a flashlight, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency.
24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask
hydroflask
Nordstrom
24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask
Don't get dehydrated on your next camping trip or beach visit.
Coffee Maker French Press
SterlingPro
PATENTED Coffee Maker French Press SterlingPro
Amazon
Coffee Maker French Press
SterlingPro
This Coffee Maker French Press, made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass, is the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it.
E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
Sierra II
E-Z UP Sierra II 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
Amazon
E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
Sierra II
This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or a campsite.
Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote
Amazon
Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote
Eddie Bauer
This Eddie Bauer Convertible Cooler has a 2 mode carry -- release the clips for an extended capacity. This Eddie Bauer compact cooler is $42, while supplies last.
Outdoor Camp Blanket
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Outdoor Camp Blanket
Amazon
Outdoor Camp Blanket
Eddie Bauer
A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing.
MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat
OmniCore Designs
OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat Heavy Duty Oversized Folding Double Camp Chair
Amazon
MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat
OmniCore Designs
Enjoy camping together by sitting together on this loveseat. 
REGULARLY $99.97
Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set
Homquen
Homquen Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set
Amazon
Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set
Homquen
This Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set is an imperative addition to your camping gear.
Bungee Cords with Hooks
Fortem
Fortem Bungee Cords with Hooks, 30pc Set, Canopy Ties, Tarp Clips & Ball Bungees, Plastic Coated Metal Hooks, Cargo Net
Amazon
Bungee Cords with Hooks
Fortem
This Fortem bungee cord set is a 30-piece kit for all your camping and traveling needs.
REGULARLY $39.99
Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge
Gerber
Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge
Amazon
Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge
Gerber
The Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife has a serrated edge with a stainless steel blade.
Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet
Estwing
Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet
Amazon
Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet
Estwing
This Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet is a must-have to be able to split wood in the woods when you are far away from home.
REGULARLY $44.99
100 Insect Repellent
Repel
Repel 100 Insect Repellent
Amazon
100 Insect Repellent
Repel
A necessity you might not remember to pack until it's too late.

