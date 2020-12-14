Getting outdoors is treasured more than ever lately. If you're looking for a little outdoor escape this season, camping is a great idea to get away and spend time with just yourself, a significant other or a small group of friends or family.

To help any camper be ready for the next camping trip or inspire holiday gifting ideas for outdoorsy loved ones, ET Style has gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear one needs to comfortably and safely enjoy the outdoors (even if it's the first camping trip).

ET Style has also gathered tons of major markdowns, last-minute gifts and holiday deals and steals from top brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Amazon, Forever 21, Lululemon, Nordstrom and Walmart to shop for the holidays. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing holiday shipping deadlines.

From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to tents, coolers, sun shelters and high-tech equipment, shop our selection of the best camping gear below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas in Our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

Tundra 65 Cooler YETI Backcountry Tundra 65 Cooler YETI The YETI Tundra 65 Cooler is a great companion for your next road trip or a day out on the water. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost insulation for unmatched ice retention, no-sweat design to eliminate condensation and bearfoot non-slip feet. The YETI Tundra Cooler is sure to outperform the average cooler. $349.99 at Backcountry

HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera GoPro Amazon HERO8 Black - Waterproof Action Camera GoPro The GoPro HERO8 Black Camera is the perfect camera to chronicle your action and adventure moments outdoors. This camera contains smooth stabilization and voice control so you can make the most of your time outdoors and have something to relive the memories once your trip is over. REGULARLY $349 $279 at Amazon

6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup Coleman Amazon 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup Coleman The Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup is perfect for your family camping trip and only take 60 seconds to set up. $146.99 at Amazon

Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie The North Face Backcountry Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie The North Face The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie is a hoodie that you can wear anywhere and everywhere. This hoodie comes in various colors and is up to 60% off the retail price. REGULARLY $148.95 Starting $59.58 at Backcountry

eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator Garmin Amazon eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator Garmin This super-lightweight Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator is perfect for hikers and geocaching enthusiasts alike. REGULARLY $119.99 $89.44 at Amazon

HydroBak Hydration Pack CamelBak Amazon HydroBak Hydration Pack CamelBak The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone or underneath your backpack. $54.99 at Amazon

Men's Enduro 25l 2.0 Oakley Amazon Men's Enduro 25l 2.0 Oakley This Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. $49.99 at Amazon

Titan Solo Stove Solo Stove Titan Solo Stove The Solo Stove Titan is a natural convection inverted downgas gasifier stove. This kit comes with the pot, alcohol burner and accessory kit. This stove can cook for two to four people and only weighs 16.5 ounces. The Solo Stove has more efficient burn, which means you'll use much less wood compared to an open campfire. REGULARLY $109.99 $89.99 at Solo Stove

Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit Coleman Amazon Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit Coleman This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes an 8-ounce cup, a 7-inch frying pan, a 16-ounce pot with lid and a 6-inch deep-dish plate. $13.47 at Amazon

Camp Wagon Coleman Camp Wagon Amazon Camp Wagon Coleman Camp Wagon Carry your camping gear the easy way with this wagon. REGULARLY $109.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Porter 46 Travel Backpack Osprey Amazon Porter 46 Travel Backpack Osprey This Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack is one of the highest rated travel backpacks on Amazon. Get it for 27% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $139.95 $102.27 at Amazon

Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag Coleman Amazon Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag Coleman This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit. $38.73 at Amazon

Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed Enerplex Amazon Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed Enerplex This camping airbed comes with a high speed pump (90 seconds), is guaranteed not to leak (two-year warranty) and is waterproof. This camping airbed is not one of the cheap kinds and will last you many years. $59.95 at Amazon

DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock ENO Amazon DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock ENO The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two. $69.95 at Amazon

LED Lantern Coleman Amazon LED Lantern Coleman This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours, which makes it the perfect light for your camping trip. $49.99 at Amazon

Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Sorel Zappos Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Sorel These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 33% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $150 $99.99 at Zappos

Blue Springs Sleeping Bag ALPS Mountaineering Backcountry Blue Springs Sleeping Bag ALPS Mountaineering Score this sleeping bag on sale at Backcountry, while supplies last. REGULARLY $79.99 $59.99 at Backcountry

Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife Victorinox Amazon Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife Victorinox The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife. $35.99 at Amazon

Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case UCO Amazon Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case UCO This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers. $13.71 at Amazon

32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment Verifygear Amazon 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment Verifygear This is a complete survival kit that will help you stay safe and attract help if you get lost, get caught in bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 32 different items, including a raincoat, a flashlight, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency. $56.99 at Amazon

24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle Hydro Flask Nordstrom 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle Hydro Flask Don't get dehydrated on your next camping trip or beach visit. $34.95 at Nordstrom

Coffee Maker French Press SterlingPro Amazon Coffee Maker French Press SterlingPro This Coffee Maker French Press, made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass, is the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it. $25.98 at Amazon

E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy Sierra II Amazon E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy Sierra II This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or a campsite. $106.40 at Amazon

Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote Eddie Bauer Amazon Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote Eddie Bauer This Eddie Bauer Convertible Cooler has a 2 mode carry -- release the clips for an extended capacity. This Eddie Bauer compact cooler is $42, while supplies last. $42 at Amazon

Outdoor Camp Blanket Eddie Bauer Amazon Outdoor Camp Blanket Eddie Bauer A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing. $24 at Amazon

MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat OmniCore Designs Amazon MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat OmniCore Designs Enjoy camping together by sitting together on this loveseat. REGULARLY $99.97 $79.97 at Amazon

Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set Homquen Amazon Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set Homquen This Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set is an imperative addition to your camping gear. $8.99 at Amazon

Bungee Cords with Hooks Fortem Amazon Bungee Cords with Hooks Fortem This Fortem bungee cord set is a 30-piece kit for all your camping and traveling needs. REGULARLY $39.99 $25.99 at Amazon

Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge Gerber Amazon Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge Gerber The Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife has a serrated edge with a stainless steel blade. $54.07 at Amazon

Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet Estwing Amazon Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet Estwing This Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet is a must-have to be able to split wood in the woods when you are far away from home. REGULARLY $44.99 $34.97 at Amazon

100 Insect Repellent Repel Amazon 100 Insect Repellent Repel A necessity you might not remember to pack until it's too late. $7.47 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

The Best White Elephant Gifts

Holiday Gift Guide -- The Best Amazon Beauty Gifts

Best PJ Sets for Holiday Gifts and Lounging

Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping

Best Holiday Gifts For Dad

The Best Gifts for Mom: Here's What to Shop This Holiday Season

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Holiday Gifts Under $30

Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands

Pet Gifts for the Holidays