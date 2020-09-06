Getting outdoors is treasured more than ever lately. If you're looking for a little outdoor escape this season, camping is a the perfect idea to get away and spend time with just yourself, a significant other or a small group of friends or family.

To help any camper be ready for the next camping trip, ET Style has gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear one needs to comfortably enjoy the outdoors (even if this is your first camping trip).

From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to tents, coolers, sun shelters and high tech equipment, be sure to pack our picks for your next adventure.

Shop ET Syle's pick of the best camping gear ahead.

YETI Tundra 35 Cooler YETI Amazon YETI Tundra 35 Cooler YETI The YETI Tundra 35 Cooler is perfectly portable, making it a great companion for your next road trip or a day out on the water. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost insulation for unmatched ice retention, T-Rex lid latches and a dry goods rack to keep your snacks dry. The YETI Tundra 35 Cooler is sure to outperform the average cooler. $249.98 at Amazon

HERO8 Black Camera GoPro REI HERO8 Black Camera GoPro The GoPro HERO8 Black Camera is the perfect camera to chronicle your action and adventure moments outdoors. This camera contains smooth stabilization and voice control so you can make the most of your time outdoors and have something to relive the memories once your trip is over. REGULARLY $400 $299.99 at REI

Sun Shelter Alpine Mountain Gear REI Sun Shelter Alpine Mountain Gear The Alpine Mountain Gear Sun Shelter is perfect for both the beach and camping in the mountains. This sun shelter is almost 50% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $99.95 $59.93 at REI

Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot Columbia Amazon Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot Columbia These Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boots are a steal at 47% off retail price at Amazon's Big Summer Sale, while supplies last. REGULARLY $79.95 $42.40 at Amazon

6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup Coleman Amazon 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup Coleman The Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup is perfect for your family camping trip and only take 60 seconds to set up. $146.99 at Amazon

eTrex 10 Handheld GPS Unit Garmin Cabella eTrex 10 Handheld GPS Unit Garmin This super-lightweight Garmin eTrex 10 Handheld GPS Unit is perfect for hikers and geocaching enthusiasts alike. REGULARLY $109.99 $79.99 at Cabela's

Rapid Shelter POP (10' x 10') Caddis REI Rapid Shelter POP (10' x 10') Caddis The Caddis Rapid Shelter POP is a must-have when you are at the beach or camping. This pop-up is a bargain at under $90. REGULARLY $119.95 $89.89 at REI

Wasatch 40 Sleeping Bag The North Face REI Wasatch 40 Sleeping Bag The North Face The North Face Wasatch 40 Sleeping Bag is the ideal sleeping bag for your spring, summer or fall outdoor getaway. REGULARLY $69 $51.73 at REI

HydroBak Hydration Pack CamelBak Amazon HydroBak Hydration Pack CamelBak The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone or underneath your backpack. REGULARLY $49 $44.65 at Amazon

Denali 2 Fleece Jacket The North Face Backcountry Denali 2 Fleece Jacket The North Face The North Face Denali 2 Fleece Jacket is water-resistant and perfect for everyday wear. This jacket comes in several colors, while supplies last. REGULARLY $178.95 $116.32 at Backcountry

Enduro Blackout Backpack Oakley Amazon Enduro Blackout Backpack Oakley This Oakley Enduro Blackout Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. REGULARLY $51.19 $46 at Amazon

Titan Solo Stove Solo Stove Titan Solo Stove The Solo Stove Titan is a natural convection inverted downgas gasifier stove. This kit comes with the pot, alcohol burner and accessory kit. This stove can cook for two to four people and only weighs 16.5 ounces. The Solo Stove has more efficient burn, which means you'll use much less wood compared to an open campfire. REGULARLY $109.99 $89.99 at Solo Stove

Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit Coleman Amazon Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit Coleman This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes an 8-ounce cup, a 7-inch frying pan, a 16-ounce pot with lid and a 6-inch deep-dish plate. $13.61 at Amazon

Camp Wagon Coleman Camp Wagon Amazon Camp Wagon Coleman Camp Wagon Carry your camping gear the easy way with this wagon. REGULARLY $109.99 $76.79 at Amazon

Porter 46 Travel Backpack Osprey Amazon Porter 46 Travel Backpack Osprey This Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack is one of the highest rated travel backpacks on Amazon. Get it for 40% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $139.95 $83.93 at Amazon

Kingdom Cot 3 REI Co-op REI Kingdom Cot 3 REI Co-op The REI Kingdom Cot 3 is fully padded with plenty of room and support for you to be as comfortable as possible while sleeping in the great outdoors. REGULARLY $159.99 $111.29 at REI

Camp Creek 6 Tent ALPS Mountaineering REI Camp Creek 6 Tent ALPS Mountaineering This ALPS Mountaineering Camp Creek 6 Person Tent is designed for maximum comfort. There are vertical walls, an outdoor awning and you are able to stand up in this tent. This tent is easy to put up and provides tons of room for your gear and cots. REGULARLY $299.99 $179.79 at REI

Bygone Backpack Cooler Eddie Bauer Amazon Bygone Backpack Cooler Eddie Bauer Perfect for a tailgate party or picnic, this Eddie Bauer backpack cooler comes in three colors: red, black and blue. $35.99 at Amazon

Fanny Day Pack REI Co-op REI Fanny Day Pack REI Co-op The REI Co-op Fanny Day Pack is an ingenious item. This is a fanny pack that turns into a backpack, if need be, by pulling the backpack out of the fanny pack's top lid. REGULARLY $59.95 $29.93 at REI

Surge Pelham Shoe The North Face Backcountry Surge Pelham Shoe The North Face The North Face Surge Pelham Shoe is the perfect footwear for the great outdoors or working out indoors. REGULARLY $109.95 $65.97 at Backcountry

Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag Coleman Amazon Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag Coleman This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit. REGULARLY $42.95 $33.81 at Amazon

Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed Enerplex Amazon Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed Enerplex This camping airbed comes with a high speed pump (90 seconds), is guaranteed not to leak (two-year warranty) and is waterproof. This camping airbed is not one of the cheap kinds and will last you many years. $69.95 at Amazon

Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock ENO Amazon Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock ENO The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two. $69.99 at Amazon

LED Lantern Coleman Amazon LED Lantern Coleman This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours, which makes it the perfect light for your camping trip. REGULARLY $49.99 $36.15 at Amazon

SPRK+ Butane Camp Stove Eureka REI SPRK+ Butane Camp Stove Eureka An excellent addition to your camping gear. $54.95 at REI

Winter Fancy Lace II Boot Sorel Backcountry Winter Fancy Lace II Boot Sorel These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 59% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $149.95 $67.48 at Backcountry

Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top The North Face Backcountry Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top The North Face The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top is an insulated jacket that is now 40% off. REGULARLY $98.95 $59.97 at Backcountry

Ella Jute Sandal Sorel Backcountry Ella Jute Sandal Sorel These Sorel Ella Jute Sandals comes in two colors: white and camel brown. These super cute sandals are 40% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $79.95 $47.97 at Backcountry

Silver Fork 750 Down Parka Backcountry Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka Backcountry This Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka is perfect for wearing around town or on your outdoor excursions. REGULARLY $269.95 $121.48 at Backcountry

Camp X Chair REI Co-op REI Camp X Chair REI Co-op This REI Co-op Camp X Chair is travel-friendly and has lightweight features. You can get this camping chair in three colors: burgundy, taro leaf or asphalt. REGULARLY $39.50 $27.59 at REI

Luci Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Lantern MPOWERD REI Luci Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Lantern MPOWERD This MPOWERD Luci Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Lantern harnesses the sun's energy to keep you lit up for 24 hours. Also, the inflatable design collapses down to only 1 inch so it is very portable and easy to pack. REGULARLY $24.95 $17.39 at REI

Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint Mountain Hardwear REI Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint Mountain Hardwear A great choice for an easy-to-use camping tent. $250 at REI

Blue Springs Sleeping Bag ALPS Mountaineering Backcountry Blue Springs Sleeping Bag ALPS Mountaineering Score this sleeping bag on sale at Backcountry, while supplies last. REGULARLY $89.99 $63.99 at Backcountry

Sutton Duffle Herschel Herschel Sutton Duffle Herschel A duffle bag that's as durable as it is stylish. $74.99 at Herschel

Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife Victorinox Amazon Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife Victorinox The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife. $37.60 at Amazon

Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case UCO Amazon Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case UCO This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers. REGULARLY $19.95 $14.99 at Amazon

30-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment Levory J Amazon 30-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment Levory J This is a complete survival kit that will help you stay safe and attract help if you get lost, get caught in bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 30 different items, including a sewing kit, a guidebook for survival, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency. $29.99 at Amazon

24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle Hydro Flask Nordstrom 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle Hydro Flask Don't get dehydrated on your next camping trip or beach visit. $34.95 at Nordstrom

Coffee Maker French Press SterlingPro Amazon Coffee Maker French Press SterlingPro This Coffee Maker French Press, made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass, is the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it. $15.98 at Amazon

E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy Sierra II Amazon E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy Sierra II This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or a campsite. $107 at Amazon

Vault 26L Backpack The North Face Backcountry Vault 26L Backpack The North Face The North Face Vault 26L Backpack is perfect for class or the trails. REGULARLY $54.95 $38.46 at Backcountry

Tikkina Headlamp Petzl REI Tikkina Headlamp Petzl Put this Petzl Tikkina Headlamp into your backpack to be able to illuminate the surroundings either on a hike or at your campsite. REGULARLY $19.95 $14.89 at REI

Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote Eddie Bauer Amazon Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote Eddie Bauer Just fill up this tote and go. $41.99 at Amazon

Outdoor Camp Blanket Eddie Bauer Amazon Outdoor Camp Blanket Eddie Bauer A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing. $23.99 at Amazon

MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat OmniCore Designs Amazon MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat OmniCore Designs Enjoy camping together by sitting together on this loveseat. REGULARLY $99.97 $79.97 at Amazon

Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set Homquen Amazon Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set Homquen This Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set is an imperative addition to your camping gear. $8.99 at Amazon

Bungee Cords with Hooks Fortem Amazon Bungee Cords with Hooks Fortem This Fortem bungee cord set is a 30-piece kit for all your camping and traveling needs. REGULARLY $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge Gerber Amazon Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge Gerber The Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife has a serrated edge with a stainless steel blade. $54.07 at Amazon

Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet Estwing Amazon Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet Estwing This Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet is a must-have to be able to split wood in the woods when you are far away from home. REGULARLY $44.98 $34.99 at Amazon

All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit Johnson & Johnson Walmart All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit Johnson & Johnson You never know when you'll need a first aid kit. $11.97 at Walmart

100 Insect Repellent Repel Amazon 100 Insect Repellent Repel A necessity you might not remember to pack until it's too late. $7.47 at Amazon

