ICYMI: everyone's favorite luxury, Japanese beauty brand is currently hosting one of its biggest sales of the year. And whether you're a loyal Tatcha user, a dedicated skincare guru or just someone looking to test out the go-to products of Hollywood's biggest stars (and even a royal or two), you're not going to want to miss this sale.

Tatcha's Friends and Family sales event is finally here — and for a limited time, shoppers can take 20% off trending beauty and skincare staples site-wide with the code FF2022.

Shop Tatcha's Sale

The Japanese beauty brand has evolved into one of today's premier skincare labels — hailed for its wide array of thoughtfully curated products and formulas, loved by dermatologists, celebrities and royals alike. The Rice Enzyme Powder is favored by Meghan Markle. Selena Gomez famously called Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream "yummy" and claimed it as her go-to moisturizer in an interview with British Vogue. And even Jennifer Aniston admitted to relying on the Tatcha Serum Stick to help prep her skin.

Celebrities might not be the know all end all voice when it comes to skincare. But one thing's for sure: they all seem to have a shared loved of Tatcha. And with the brand's super rare sale (as in so rare it only happens once a year), shoppers can indulge in some of Hollywood's favorite skincare staples from Tatcha — and save 20%, too.

Check out ET's picks for the best deals from Tatcha's Friends and Family sale below. Plus, shop the newest silk sunscreen from Meghan Markle's go-to beauty brand, and browse Sunday Riley's summer skincare essentials on sale.

The Camellia Cleansing Oil Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil When it comes to high-quality and nourishing cleansers that are worth the investment, this Camellia Cleansing Oil from Tatcha might be one of the best. $48 $38 Buy Now

