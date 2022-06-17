Shopping

The Best Celeb-Loved Beauty Products to Shop From Tatcha's Skincare Sale

By ETonline Staff
ICYMI: everyone's favorite luxury, Japanese beauty brand is currently hosting one of its biggest sales of the year. And whether you're a loyal Tatcha user, a dedicated skincare guru or just someone looking to test out the go-to products of Hollywood's biggest stars (and even a royal or two), you're not going to want to miss this sale.

Tatcha's Friends and Family sales event is finally here — and for a limited time, shoppers can take 20% off trending beauty and skincare staples site-wide with the code FF2022.

The Japanese beauty brand has evolved into one of today's premier skincare labels — hailed for its wide array of thoughtfully curated products and formulas, loved by dermatologists, celebrities and royals alike. The Rice Enzyme Powder is favored by Meghan Markle. Selena Gomez famously called Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream "yummy" and claimed it as her go-to moisturizer in an interview with British Vogue. And even Jennifer Aniston admitted to relying on the Tatcha Serum Stick to help prep her skin.

Celebrities might not be the know all end all voice when it comes to skincare. But one thing's for sure: they all seem to have a shared loved of Tatcha. And with the brand's super rare sale (as in so rare it only happens once a year), shoppers can indulge in some of Hollywood's favorite skincare staples from Tatcha — and save 20%, too.

Check out ET's picks for the best deals from Tatcha's Friends and Family sale below. Plus, shop the newest silk sunscreen from Meghan Markle's go-to beauty brand, and browse Sunday Riley's summer skincare essentials on sale.

The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer
The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer

Selena Gomez once called this hydrating, plumping formula from Tatcha "yummy" — and revealed to British Vogue that it's her favorite moisturizer.

$82$66
The Essence Skincare Boosting Treatment
The Essence Skincare Boosting Treatment

Made with a trio of fermented Japanese superfoods, this skin-boosting solution works to resurface the skin's barrier and provide it with a softened finish.

$105$84
The Silk Sunscreen
The Silk Sunscreen

Tatcha's best-selling Silk Cream gets an SPF-infused makeover in this Silk Sunscreen formula.

$60$48
The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder
The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder

Tatcha's beloved, water-activated exfoliant is a notorious favorite of Meghan Markle's.

$65$52
Violet-C Brightening Serum
Violet-C Brightening Serum

Treat your skin to a more radiant glow this summer with the help of the Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum.

$88$70
The Camellia Cleansing Oil
The Camellia Cleansing Oil

When it comes to high-quality and nourishing cleansers that are worth the investment, this Camellia Cleansing Oil from Tatcha might be one of the best.

$48$38
Ageless Revitalizing Eye Cream
Ageless Revitalizing Eye Cream

This velvety smooth eye cream is chock-full of nourishing antioxidants that help to revitalize the look of eyes.

$140$112
The Silk Cream
The Silk Cream

Add this one to your summer beauty routine ASAP — your skin will thank you later!

$125$100
The Serum Stick
The Serum Stick

Tatcha's famous Serum Stick is so good, it's even Jennifer Aniston-approved.

$48$38
Luminous Deep Hydrating Lifting Mask
Luminous Deep Hydrating Lifting Mask

Whether you're battling dull, summer skin or simply need a hydrating refresh after a long flight, these coconut-derived sheet masks help to plump the skin and provide a luminous finish.

$95$76

