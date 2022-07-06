The Best Deals at Samsung Right Now: Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, 8K TVs, Appliances and More
If you're looking to upgrade your gaming set-up, TV, elevate your audio system or you just get a new smartwatch, you'll want to check out these Samsung deals before they end. With Black Friday-level prices for smartphones, TVs, and appliances, you don't miss out on the tech and appliance deals during Samsung's huge summer savings event.
Samsung has great deals happening right now, so we've gathered the best new deals currently available. Today's incredible offers include over $1,000 off a Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV. If you're not searching for a new smart TV, Samsung is also giving you a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds with your purchase of a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Save on the entire Galaxy S22 lineup, washer & dryer sets, laptops, and more.
Ahead, shop the best deals from Samsung and upgrade your home today.
Best Samsung TV Deals Happening Right Now
Save on Samsung's 8K TV that gives you a movie theater experience from the comfort of your living room. In addition to the detailed visual quality, this TV gives you a 3D sound experience. Meaning, sound effects from your movie or video game travel throughout the room just like they do on screen.
Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa.
Save $300 on Samsung's QLED 4K TV. Experience the full effect of every image with dynamic tone mapping that draws from a wider range of color and brightness than standard HD.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale for $1,000 off, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
There are smart TVs — and then there's Samsung's 75" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, which features powerful AI upscaling provided by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K.
Reduce lag, pixelation and screen tearing with one of Samsung's most powerful 4K experiences ever. AI upscaling powered by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K ensures you always get full 4K resolution on your 85-inch TV. This TV also detects the level of background noise in your room and it adjusts the volume of whatever you're watching, so you don't miss a word of dialogue.
Best Samsung Smartphone Deals Happening Right Now
Get up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credit and a free memory upgrade.
Seamlessly multitask with a larger (and foldable) screen. When you purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3, you get a free Galaxy Watch4 Classic and $500 off instantly.
A full-sized smartphone that folds to fit small-sized pockets. Take photos more easily than you ever could before with Flex mode. With a steady hand built in, all you have to do is adjust the angle and step back for hands-free selfies.
Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and up to $675 enhanced trade-in credit with your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.
Best Samsung Appliance Deals Happening Right Now
Save $1,300 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent. Upgrade laundry day with AI Powered Smart Dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles.
A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes.
Samsung's new 7.5 cu. ft. dryer allows you to remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry on your time, receive end of cycle alerts, and more, right from your smartphone.
Using little to no oil, you can quickly air fry your favorite foods right in your oven. The new Smart Dial simplifies oven settings in a single dial and intuitively learns based on your cooking preferences.
Samsung's Flat Panel door design with easy-to-open recessed handles blends into your kitchen to give you a modern look. The FlexZone Drawer is customizable with 5 different temperature settings, so you can store everything from fruit and vegetables to your favorite meat & seafood.
Save $1,400 on a 4-Door French door refrigerator with customizable and changeable door panels available in a variety of colors and finishes. Samsung’s Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, and see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.
Best Samsung Gaming Monitor Deals Happening Right Now
When it comes to gaming performance, the slightest disadvantage can be the difference between winning and losing a match. With a 165Hz refresh rate, lightning fast 1ms (GTG) response time and full adaptive G-Sync compatability, you can be sure that the Odyssey G52A won’t let you down on the battlefield.
Get work done without a PC, with the installed Microsoft Office 365, or stream endless entertainment with Netflix, YouTube, HBO, and more.
Few gaming monitors can compare (let alone beat) the Odyssey G35T. With AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 165Hz refresh rate and a curved design, you can game without having to worry about screen tearing, lag time or straining your eyes. Plus, you get $100 off in instant savings.
With its all-new slim design, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is Samsung's lightest Chromebook yet. With up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can get a lot of work done with this Chromebook Go.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Washer & Dryer Deals Right Now: Save Up to $1,100 at Samsung
Get Up to $1,00 Off Samsung’s Frame TV Is On Sale Ahead of Prime Day
10 Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is Here: The Best Deals to Shop Today
Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Blink Security Systems
Shop the 12 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Appliances
Early Prime Day Tech Deals: Save on Tablets, TVs, Laptops and More
Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals 2022: Early Deals on Streaming Device
Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022