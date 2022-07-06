Shopping

The Best Deals at Samsung Right Now: Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, 8K TVs, Appliances and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Discover Samsung Summer Sale 2022
Samsung

If you're looking to upgrade your gaming set-up, TV, elevate your audio system or you just get a new smartwatch, you'll want to check out these Samsung deals before they end. With Black Friday-level prices for smartphones, TVs, and appliances, you don't miss out on the tech and appliance deals during Samsung's huge summer savings event. 

Samsung has great deals happening right now, so we've gathered the best new deals currently available. Today's incredible offers include over $1,000 off a Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV. If you're not searching for a new smart TV, Samsung is also giving you a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds with your purchase of a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Save on the entire Galaxy S22 lineup, washer & dryer sets, laptops, and more.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Samsung and upgrade your home today. 

 

Best Samsung TV Deals Happening Right Now

75" QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021)
Samsung 75-Inch Neo QLED 8K Smart TV 2022
Samsung
75" QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021)

Save on Samsung's 8K TV that gives you a movie theater experience from the comfort of your living room. In addition to the detailed visual quality, this TV gives you a 3D sound experience. Meaning, sound effects from your movie or video game travel throughout the room just like they do on screen.

$4,800$3,000
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa. 

$1,100$1,000
65” Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV
55” Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65” Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV

Save $300 on Samsung's QLED 4K TV. Experience the full effect of every image with dynamic tone mapping that draws from a wider range of color and brightness than standard HD. 

$1,100$800
65" QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65" QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale for $1,000 off, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV. 

$2,600$1,600
75" Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75" Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

There are smart TVs — and then there's Samsung's 75" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, which features powerful AI upscaling provided by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K.

$3,500$2,200
Samsung 85" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 85" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Reduce lag, pixelation and screen tearing with one of Samsung's most powerful 4K experiences ever. AI upscaling powered by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K ensures you always get full 4K resolution on your 85-inch TV. This TV also detects the level of background noise in your room and it adjusts the volume of whatever you're watching, so you don't miss a word of dialogue. 

$5,000$2,600

Best Samsung Smartphone Deals Happening Right Now

Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung
Galaxy S22 Ultra

Get up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credit and a free memory upgrade. 

$1,600$600
WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy Z Fold3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold3

Seamlessly multitask with a larger (and foldable) screen. When you purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3, you get a free Galaxy Watch4 Classic and $500 off instantly. 

$1,800$500
WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

A full-sized smartphone that folds to fit small-sized pockets. Take photos more easily than you ever could before with Flex mode. With a steady hand built in, all you have to do is adjust the angle and step back for hands-free selfies.

$1,000$400
WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and up to $675 enhanced trade-in credit with your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

$1,300$425

Best Samsung Appliance Deals Happening Right Now

Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry
Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry set
Samsung
Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry

Save $1,300 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent. Upgrade laundry day with AI Powered Smart Dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. 

$3,198$1,898
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+
Samsung
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+

A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. 

$999$799
7.5 cu. ft. Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
7.5 cu. ft. Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
Samsung
7.5 cu. ft. Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+

Samsung's new 7.5 cu. ft. dryer allows you to remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry on your time, receive end of cycle alerts, and more, right from your smartphone.

$1,449$1,049
6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry
6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Samsung
6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry

Using little to no oil, you can quickly air fry your favorite foods right in your oven. The new Smart Dial simplifies oven settings in a single dial and intuitively learns based on your cooking preferences. 

$2,828$2,048
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator in Morning Blue Glass and White Glass Panels
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator in Morning Blue Glass and White Glass Panels
Samsung
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator in Morning Blue Glass and White Glass Panels

Samsung's Flat Panel door design with easy-to-open recessed handles blends into your kitchen to give you a modern look. The FlexZone Drawer is customizable with 5 different temperature settings, so you can store everything from fruit and vegetables to your favorite meat & seafood.

$3,800$2,400
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
Samsung
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

Save $1,400 on a 4-Door French door refrigerator with customizable and changeable door panels available in a variety of colors and finishes. Samsung’s Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, and see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.

$4,399$2,999

Best Samsung Gaming Monitor Deals Happening Right Now

32" Odyssey G52A QHD Gaming Monitor
32" Odyssey G52A QHD Gaming Monitor
Samsung
32" Odyssey G52A QHD Gaming Monitor

When it comes to gaming performance, the slightest  disadvantage can be the difference between winning and losing a match. With a 165Hz refresh rate, lightning fast 1ms (GTG) response time and full adaptive G-Sync compatability, you can be sure that the Odyssey G52A won’t let you down on the battlefield.

$530$500
32” M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor and Streaming TV
32” M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor and Streaming TV
Samsung
32” M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor and Streaming TV

Get work done without a PC, with the installed Microsoft Office 365, or stream endless entertainment with Netflix, YouTube, HBO, and more.

$370$330
32" Odyssey G35T Gaming Monitor
Samsung 32" Odyssey G35T Gaming Monitor
Samsung
32" Odyssey G35T Gaming Monitor

Few gaming monitors can compare (let alone beat) the Odyssey G35T. With AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 165Hz refresh rate and a curved design, you can game without having to worry about screen tearing, lag time or straining your eyes. Plus, you get $100 off in instant savings.

$330$165
Galaxy Chromebook Go
Galaxy Chromebook Go
Samsung
Galaxy Chromebook Go

With its all-new slim design, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is Samsung's lightest Chromebook yet. With up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can get a lot of work done with this Chromebook Go.

$300$80
WITH TRADE-IN

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Washer & Dryer Deals Right Now: Save Up to $1,100 at Samsung

Get Up to $1,00 Off Samsung’s Frame TV Is On Sale Ahead of Prime Day

10 Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is Here: The Best Deals to Shop Today

Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Blink Security Systems

Shop the 12 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Appliances

Early Prime Day Tech Deals: Save on Tablets, TVs, Laptops and More

Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals 2022: Early Deals on Streaming Device

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

 