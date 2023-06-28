Shopping

The Best Deals at the Walmart 4th of July Sale: Save on Outdoor Grills, Apple Watches, TVs and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart Deals
Walmart

Whether you're searching for outdoor furniture and backyard essentials ahead of 4th of July or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of incredible deals this week at the Walmart 4th of July Sale.

You can score major summer savings on everything from an Apple Watch and LG TVs to outdoor grills and robot vacuums. With limited time left on these amazing discounts, we want to make scrolling through the retailer's Rollbacks easier for you, so we've gathered the best Walmart deals to shop right now.

Shop Walmart Deals

The deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty brands more affordable along with everyday essentials like blenders. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+

If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a discounted vacuum for deep cleaning, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen this summer, read ahead for the best Walmart deals to shop now. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today

Vitamix ONE Blender
Vitamix ONE Blender
Walmart
Vitamix ONE Blender

Simplify your food-prepping process with this intuitive blender technology that can make everything from smoothies and sauces to frozen treats and dips.

$250$130
KidKraft Ainsley Fort Wooden Outdoor Playset/ Swing Set
KidKraft Ainsley Fort Wooden Outdoor Playset/ Swing Set
Walmart
KidKraft Ainsley Fort Wooden Outdoor Playset/ Swing Set

With the 4th of July around the corner and a sale this good, now is the time to buy a new playset for the kids.

$399$279
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Walmart
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

EltaMD's best-selling, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate which helps to nourish the skin with an even stronger moisture barrier. 

$37$33
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
Walmart
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

Make all of your summer cleaning endeavors a breeze with this upright vacuum.

$179$159
Ovios 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set
Ovios 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set
Walmart
Ovios 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set

Prepare your backyard or patio for summer entertaining with a huge deal on this outdoor furniture set.

$1,086$730
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), 45mm
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.

$429$359

The Best Walmart Tech Deals

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)
Walmart
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329$279
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
Walmart
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD Smart TV 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22. 

$448$368
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Walmart
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

Stay connected thanks to this affordable Apple Watch SE. Track workouts, reply to texts and more all from your wrist. Snag this 4th of July deal before time runs out.

$279$149
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm

Crush workouts and all your health goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch4. It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and Auto Workout Tracking.

$350$129
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Walmart
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some. 

    $1,200$929
    SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad
    SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad
    Walmart
    SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad

    This portable walking pad allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time. 

    $429$192

    The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals

    Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Steel Wicker Patio Cuddle Chair
    Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Steel Wicker Patio Cuddle Chair
    Walmart
    Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Steel Wicker Patio Cuddle Chair

    Elevate your outdoor seating with this 4th of July deal.

    $399$299
    Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker
    Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker
    Walmart
    Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker

    The top lid is assembled with a thermometer to easily read the temperature while wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it.

    $186$100
    Kenmore 4-Burner Smart Gas Grill with Side Searing Burner
    Kenmore 4-Burner Smart Gas Grill with Side Searing Burner
    Walmart
    Kenmore 4-Burner Smart Gas Grill with Side Searing Burner

    The Bluetooth-connected grill allows you to simultaneously monitor 4 meat probe temperatures, the ambient temperature in the fire box, see current propane tank levels, set timers, alarms and graph temperature changes. Even the novice griller can easily navigate this user-friendly grill. 

    $599$499
    Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen
    Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen
    Walmart
    Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen

    This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.

    $563$328
    Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
    Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
    Walmart
    Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB

    Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.

    $369$265
    Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair
    Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair
    Walmart
    Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair

    Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair, a recliner in your patio or use it to spruce up your sunroom.

    $170$70
    GE 5,000 BTU 115-Volt Electronic Window Air Conditioner
    GE 5,000 BTU 115-Volt Electronic Window Air Conditioner
    Walmart
    GE 5,000 BTU 115-Volt Electronic Window Air Conditioner

    Find relief during hot days ahead with this air conditioner you can install on a window sill.

    $228$179

    The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

    Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
    Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
    Walmart
    Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

    Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, a casserole pot and a sauté pan. 

    $240$80
    Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker
    Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker
    Walmart
    Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker

    Steam, crisp, and air fry your food all under one Smart Lid.

    $245$109
    Beautiful 5.3QT Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
    Beautiful 5.3QT Capacity Lightweight & Powerful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
    Walmart
    Beautiful 5.3QT Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    The perfect gift for the mom who loves to bake. Designed with 12 optimal speed settings, the Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer can mix a variety of ingredients. 

    $129$99
    Kismile Countertop Ice Maker
    Kismile Countertop Ice Maker
    Walmart
    Kismile Countertop Ice Maker

    Be sure your guests have fresh ice in their drinks during your 4th of July gatherings.

    $80$70

    The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals

    Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
    Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
    Walmart
    Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

    Shoppers love how light this Dyson cordless vacuum is, but they're shocked at just how much dirt and dust it picks up. 

    $420$280
    BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
    BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
    Walmart
    BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

    This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! 

    $123$99
    iRobot Roomba i1+
    iRobot Roomba i1+
    Walmart
    iRobot Roomba i1+

    This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base.

    $469$279
    Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge
    Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge
    Walmart
    Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge

    The Eufy RoboVac 630 is designed with Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 to sensor any surfaces in your home for dirt and debris. 

    $249$158
    Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
    Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S with Self-Empty Base
    Walmart
    Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

    The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session. 

    $399$298

    The Best Walmart Beauty Deals

    Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Face Mask
    Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Face Mask
    Walmart
    Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Face Mask

    Be prepared this summer (especially on vacation) when you get a bit too much sun, help your face cool down and soothe it with the Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Face Mask.

    $52$28
    Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
    Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
    Walmart
    Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

    Achieve an at-home blowout easily with Dyson's top-rated Supersonic Hair Dryer.

    $430$250
    Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
    Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
    Walmart
    Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

    The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure. 

    $69$40
    Coach New York Eau de Parfum
    Coach New York Eau de Parfum,
    Walmart
    Coach New York Eau de Parfum

    The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and woody notes is simply delightful.

    $85$40

    RELATED CONTENT:

    The Best Tech Deals at Walmart: Save Up to 80% on TVs, Laptops & More

    The Best Walmart Grill Deals for Your 4th of July BBQ

    Sign Up for Walmart Plus and Save $50 Off Your Next Order

    The Best Early Prime Day Apple Watch Deals at Amazon

    The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score This Summer

    The Best Amazon Prime Day Ninja Appliance Deals You Can Already Shop

    Target's 4th of July Sale Is Here — Save Up to 50% On Patio Furniture

    Get Up to 50% Off Outdoor Gear at Backcountry's 4th of July Sale

    The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Now: Away, Samsonite, Monos and More

    The Best Washer and Dryer Deals at Samsung's 4th of July Sale

    Save Up to 60% On Furniture for the Entire House at Burrow's Sale

    Walmart Plus Week Kicks Off July 10: Here's What You Need to Know