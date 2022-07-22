If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Walmart is currently dropping prices on popular items across all categories for summer. There are major markdowns on furniture, fashion, tech and more that are some of the best deals we've seen this year.

Whether you're in the market for a high-quality TV, looking to freshen up your patio with new outdoor furniture, or finally ready to invest in a better kitchen appliance and cookware set, Walmart is the place to go for all of your summer shopping needs. If you want free shipping with all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, then you'll want to check out Walmart+.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Walmart. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.

The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart

AICook Countertop Ice Maker Walmart AICook Countertop Ice Maker You no longer have to panic for ice on the day of your party with this countertop ice maker. This portable ice maker can make 28 lbs. of ice within 24 hours. $500 $129 Buy Now

The Best Tech Deals at Walmart

Beats Studio Buds Walmart Beats Studio Buds With two distinct listening modes, you are in total control of your sound. Active Noise Cancelling blocks unwanted outside noise while Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you at the press of a button. $150 $115 Buy Now

Evercross Electric Scooter Walmart Evercross Electric Scooter Now is the time to save at the pump by using your car less and scooting around more. This electric scooter folds and is lightweight for easy portability. $800 $559 Buy Now

The Best Home Deals at Walmart

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Walmart Shark ION Robot Vacuum The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant. $250 $144 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 60% on Cookware Essentials at Sur La Table's Summer Sale

The Best Post-Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals You Can Still Shop

The Best Kitchen Knives to Upgrade Your Cooking Skills

The Best Mattress Toppers and Bedding for Back to School 2022

The Smart Oven on Oprah's Favorite Things List Is Now On Sale for $49

Shop for School Supplies at Amazon's Back to School Sale

Selena Gomez Launches Kitchenware Collection With Our Place

How to Save Money on Gas at Exxon and Mobil Stations with Walmart+

The Best Patio Furniture Deals You Can Shop Now

The Chicest Gap Home Furniture at Walmart