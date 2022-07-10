The Best Deals at Walmart That Rival Prime Day Prices: Save on Cookware, Electronics, and More
If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Walmart is currently dropping prices on popular items across all categories to rival Amazon Prime Day 2022 — which starts on Tuesday, July 12. There are major markdowns on furniture, fashion, tech and more that are some of the best deals we've seen this year.
Whether you're in the market for a high-quality TV, looking to freshen up your patio with new outdoor furniture, or finally ready to invest in a better kitchen appliance and cookware set, Walmart is the place to go for all of your summer shopping needs. Unlike Prime Day deals, which are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, Walmart's discounts are open to everyone right now. If you want free shipping with all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, then you'll want to check out Walmart+.
Ahead, shop the best deals from Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.
The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart
We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.
Just add fresh water, pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh brewed, delicious coffee in minutes.
An air fryer, convection oven, and toaster oven all in one. Get XL capacity without sacrificing counter space with Ninja's unique design that allows you to flip it up against your backsplash when not in use.
Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.
The Best Tech Deals at Walmart
With two distinct listening modes, you are in total control of your sound. Active Noise Cancelling blocks unwanted outside noise while Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you at the press of a button.
TV when it’s on, and art when it’s off. Showcase artwork, watch television, movies, or display photos on this beautiful QLED screen.
The Sony 4K smart TV boasts lifelike picture quality that'll enhance your viewing experience.
This laptop is a steal at $300 off.
The Best Home Deals at Walmart
Find relief during hot summer days with this air conditioner you can install on a window sill.
The Better Homes Garden outdoor dining patio set comes with a dining table, 2 cushioned ottomans and a 2-piece sectional sofa. Host an outdoor dinner party with this set that can comfortably seat seven.
Grab two of these classic rocking chairs for your patio.
Outdoor hosting season is here. Get your backyard or patio space prepped and ready with this Costway Patio Furniture Set.
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.
This comfy sofa comes with a side pocket and a USB power outlet for added convenience.
Relax and enjoy the breeze with this outdoor set.
This retro fridge is as space-saving as it is chic. It'll make a great gift for a high school grad going off to college.
The compact Geemax folding treadmill can be adjusted to fit under your desk and can be controlled with a remote control for a convenient home workout.
A must-have item for the summer, this cute, inflatable pool set is easy to set-up and put away. It's durable and can fit the whole family for some pool-time fun.
