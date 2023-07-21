Sales & Deals

The Best Deals on Back-to-School Shoes for Girls: Shop Converse, Steve Madden, Adidas and More

By Lauren Gruber
Even though it feels like summer has just begun, class will be back in session sooner than you think — which is why now is the time to start checking off your back-to-school shopping list. To prepare your daughter for the new school year, she's going to need quite a few things: affordable school supplies, a new backpack and perhaps a new outfit or two.

We're guessing that she could also use a new pair of kicks to start off the school year on the right foot, which is why we've found the best deals on back-to-school shoes for girls.

When it comes to shoe shopping for kids, comfort is without a doubt a top priority — but that doesn't mean you'll have to sacrifice style. Sneakers are the most popular choice for their versatility. Go classic with Converse All Stars or Adidas Grand Courts, or mix things up with a colorful pair of Steve Maddens. We've found deals on Hunter boots for braving rainy days, as well as a pair of memory foam-padded Mary Janes for dressier occasions.

Below, shop the best deals on back to school shoes for girls to fly through school in style. For even more shopping inspiration, check out our Ultimate 2023 Back-to-School Shopping List.

adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court Sneaker
Amazon
adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court Sneaker

These classic Court sneakers are a stylish option at any age.

$50$30
Native Shoes Robbie Sugarlite Slip-On Sneaker
Native Shoes Robbie Sugarlite Slip-On Sneaker
Nordstrom
Native Shoes Robbie Sugarlite Slip-On Sneaker

Native's best-selling slip-on sneakers are made from waterproof rubber to withstand any weather.

$55$39
Keds Unisex-Child Daphne Mary Jane Flat
Keds Unisex-Child Daphne Mary Jane Flat
Amazon
Keds Unisex-Child Daphne Mary Jane Flat

Made of genuine leather, these Mary Janes are adorable and ultra-comfortable thanks to a memory foam footbed.

$38$25
New Balance Kid's FuelCore Reveal V3 Boa Running Shoe
New Balance Kid's FuelCore Reveal V3 Boa Running Shoe
Amazon
New Balance Kid's FuelCore Reveal V3 Boa Running Shoe

Available in big and little kids' sizes, these New Balances feature a dial closure for a secure fit and easy fastening.

$64$46
Teva Kids Hurricane XLT 2 (Little Kid/Big Kid)
Teva Kids Hurricane XLT 2 (Little Kid/Big Kid)
Zappos
Teva Kids Hurricane XLT 2 (Little Kid/Big Kid)

"My daughter has been getting a new pair of these every summer," wrote one happy reviewer. "We use them for everything! Park, water play, hiking, you name it. She easily puts them on herself and out the door we go."

$45$32
Steve Madden Jhayward Cognac
Steve Madden Jhayward Cognac
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Jhayward Cognac

Your little fashionista can rock the cowboy boot trend with this brown style from Steve Madden.

$70$42
WITH CODE EXTRA
Crocs Kids Classic Glitter Clog
Crocs Kids Classic Glitter Clog
Zappos
Crocs Kids Classic Glitter Clog

Crocs are even more fun in an eye-catching glitter finish.

$45$27
Chuck Taylor All Star Street Twill
Chuck Taylor All Star Street Twill
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Street Twill

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Converse All Stars.

$50$45
Hunter Kids' First Classic Rain Boot
Hunter Kids' First Classic Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Hunter Kids' First Classic Rain Boot

These puddle-proof wellies from Hunter are built to keep her feet dry and comfy even in a downpour.

$65$47
ASICS Kid's Contend 7 Grade School Running Shoe
ASICS Kid's Contend 7 Grade School Running Shoe
Amazon
ASICS Kid's Contend 7 Grade School Running Shoe

Athletic kids will love the supportive fit and cooling mesh of Asics' running shoes.

$55$35
Toms Youth Alpargata Sun Daisies
Toms Youth Alpargata Sun Daisies
Toms
Toms Youth Alpargata Sun Daisies

Brighten up her days with sunny yellow slip-ons from TOMS.

$41$30
Steve Madden Jrezume Multi
Steve Madden Jrezume Multi
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Jrezume Multi

Show off her colorful personality in a pair of funky rainbow glitter sneakers with a cozy sherpa lining.

$50$28
WITH CODE EXTRA

