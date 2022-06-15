Shopping

The Best Deals on Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Summer 2022

By ETonline Staff
Walmart

Warm days are here, which means we've got on our eyes on the summer furniture sales. Some of the biggest sales of the season are already available to shop now. Major home retailers like Overstock and Amazon have already marked down tons of outdoor furniture must-haves, from seating to lighting and decor.

If you’re looking to freshen up your outdoor furniture collection, tap into your inner designer and take advantage of these summer 2022 patio furniture sales. With brands like Wayfair and Walmart offering expansive outdoor furniture deals from top brands, the hunt for the best bargain can be overwhelming. To help with your search, we've found the can't-miss outdoor furniture deals to shop before summer officially starts.

The Best Wayfair Deals on Furniture

Imane Folding Adirondack Chair
Imane Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Imane Folding Adirondack Chair

An iconic classic, Adirondack chairs are a must-have for porches, patios, poolsides, and any other outdoor retreat.

$495$243
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
Wayfair
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

This outdoor furniture set  has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.

$1,176$550
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair

If you love the look of the ever-stylish Adirondack chair, but want the gliding comfort of a rocker, this hybrid patio chair is a combo we adore.

$220$163
Arlmont & Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella
Arlmont and Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella

Don't underestimate the power of patio umbrellas — use this one to shade your lounge chair by the pool or your patio furniture while you dine al fresco.

$80$45

The Best Amazon Deals on Furniture

Moorehead Patio Gazebo
Moorehead Patio Gazebo
Amazon
Moorehead Patio Gazebo

Give your backyard the upgrade it deserves with this beige Patio Gazebo from Moorehead.

$390$330
Paolfox 3 Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Paolfox 3 Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Amazon
Paolfox 3 Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set

This 3 piece outdoor furniture set comes with two ergonomic rattan chairs and a coffee table with tempered glass.

$150$140
WITH COUPON
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Dining Table
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Dining Table
Amazon
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Dining Table

Tioman outdoor series are durable and water resistant to use in your backyard, garden or patio.

$300$218

The Best Walmart Deals on Furniture

Costway 4PCS Rattan Patio Set
Costway 4PCS Rattan Patio Set
Walmart
Costway 4PCS Rattan Patio Set

This 4 piece cushioned rattan patio set comes with a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table with a tempered glass top.

$500$260
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair

This egg chair offers deep seating that is both stylish and comfortable. With neutral tones, it will match almost any outdoor decor style. 

$329$294
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner
Walmart
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner

No patio set is complete without a chaise lounge. Pair this one from Walmart with a few outdoor cushions and you'll be ready to soak up the sun.

$360$200

 

The Best Overstock Deals on Furniture

Anson Outdoor Steel Chairs with Hammock Rattan Seating
Anson Outdoor Steel Chairs with Hammock Rattan Seating
Overstock
Anson Outdoor Steel Chairs with Hammock Rattan Seating

With a hammock weave and weather-resistant construct, this chair duo provides a timeless look to your home while providing ultimate comfort. 

$248$183
Christopher Knight Home Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat
Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat by Christopher Knight Home
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat

If you like a mix of classic and modern outdoor furniture style, you might like the thoughtful, handwoven detail of this loveseat.

$306$245
Christopher Knight Home Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table
Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table by Christopher Knight Home
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table

If outdoor dining sets are too big for your space, pair this side table with a patio chair for reading or enjoying a cup of coffee outdoors.

$109$73

