The Best Deals on Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Your Memorial Day Barbecue

By ETonline Staff
The long Memorial Day weekend is a little more than a couple weeks away, which means we've got on our eyes on early Memorial Day furniture sales. Some of the biggest sales of the holiday weekend are actually available to shop now. Major home retailers like Overstock and Amazon have already marked down tons of outdoor furniture must-haves, from seating to lighting and decor.

If you’re looking to freshen up your outdoor furniture collection, tap into your inner designer and take advantage of these Memorial Day 2022 patio furniture sales. With brands like Wayfair and Walmart offering expansive outdoor furniture deals from top brands, the hunt for the best bargain can be overwhelming. To help with your search, we've found the can't-miss outdoor furniture deals to shop before summer officially starts.

The Best Wayfair Memorial Day Deals on Furniture

Imane Folding Adirondack Chair
Imane Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Imane Folding Adirondack Chair

An iconic classic, Adirondack chairs are a must-have for porches, patios, poolsides, and any other outdoor retreat.

$495$197
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
Wayfair
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

This outdoor furniture set  has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside when it gets warmer out. 

$1,176$600
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair

If you love the look of the ever-stylish Adirondack chair, but want the gliding comfort of a rocker, this hybrid patio chair is a combo we adore.

$220$157
Arlmont & Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella
Arlmont and Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella

Don't underestimate the power of patio umbrellas — use this one to shade your lounge chair by the pool or your patio furniture while you dine al fresco.

$130$51

The Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals on Furniture

Christopher Knight Home Carolina Outdoor Acacia Sofa Set, 4-Pc Set
Christopher Knight Home Carolina Outdoor Acacia Sofa Set, 4-Pc Set
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home Carolina Outdoor Acacia Sofa Set, 4-Pc Set

This set comes with two chairs, one bench, and one well-sized table to place wine, cocktails, snacks, and a light lunch or dinner for your whole family. 

$630$549
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Dining Table
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Dining Table
Amazon
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Dining Table

Tioman outdoor series are durable and water resistant to use in your backyard, garden or patio.

$300$165

The Best Walmart Memorial Day Deals on Furniture

Mainstays Asher Springs Outdoor 2-Piece Loveseat Sofa & Table Set
Mainstays Asher Springs Outdoor 2-Piece Loveseat Sofa & Table Set
Walmart
Mainstays Asher Springs Outdoor 2-Piece Loveseat Sofa & Table Set

Transform your outdoor space into a comfortable place to read, relax, or converse. This 2-piece loveseat sofa & table set is also a great addition for small balconies and pool sides.

$294$224
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair

This egg chair offers deep seating that is both stylish and comfortable. With neutral tones, it will match almost any outdoor decor style. 

$329$294
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner
Walmart
Gymax Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair Recliner

No patio set is complete without a chaise lounge. Pair this one from Walmart with a few outdoor cushions and you'll be ready to soak up the sun.

$360$200

The Best Overstock Memorial Day Deals on Furniture

Anson Outdoor Steel Chairs with Hammock Rattan Seating
Anson Outdoor Steel Chairs with Hammock Rattan Seating
Overstock
Anson Outdoor Steel Chairs with Hammock Rattan Seating

With a hammock weave and weather-resistant construct, this chair duo provides a timeless look to your home while providing ultimate comfort. 

$249$168
Christopher Knight Home Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat
Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat by Christopher Knight Home
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat

If you like a mix of classic and modern outdoor furniture style, you might like the thoughtful, handwoven detail of this loveseat.

$302$271
Christopher Knight Home Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table
Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table by Christopher Knight Home
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table

If outdoor dining sets are too big for your space, pair this side table with a patio chair for reading or enjoying a cup of coffee outdoors.

$101$86

