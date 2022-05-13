The long Memorial Day weekend is a little more than a couple weeks away, which means we've got on our eyes on early Memorial Day furniture sales. Some of the biggest sales of the holiday weekend are actually available to shop now. Major home retailers like Overstock and Amazon have already marked down tons of outdoor furniture must-haves, from seating to lighting and decor.

If you’re looking to freshen up your outdoor furniture collection, tap into your inner designer and take advantage of these Memorial Day 2022 patio furniture sales. With brands like Wayfair and Walmart offering expansive outdoor furniture deals from top brands, the hunt for the best bargain can be overwhelming. To help with your search, we've found the can't-miss outdoor furniture deals to shop before summer officially starts.

The Best Wayfair Memorial Day Deals on Furniture

The Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals on Furniture

The Best Walmart Memorial Day Deals on Furniture

The Best Overstock Memorial Day Deals on Furniture

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Memorial Day Grill Sales to Shop This Year

The Best Walmart Deals To Shop Ahead of Memorial Day 2022

Save $300 on Casper's Best-Selling Mattress This Weekend Only

The Best Memorial Day Sales and Early Deals You Can Shop Now

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Memorial Day and Summer 2022

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2022 You Can Shop Early

The Best Outdoor Furniture Sales to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Samsung's Early Memorial Day Sale Is Happening Now — Shop the Deals