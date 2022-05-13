The Best Deals on Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Your Memorial Day Barbecue
The long Memorial Day weekend is a little more than a couple weeks away, which means we've got on our eyes on early Memorial Day furniture sales. Some of the biggest sales of the holiday weekend are actually available to shop now. Major home retailers like Overstock and Amazon have already marked down tons of outdoor furniture must-haves, from seating to lighting and decor.
If you’re looking to freshen up your outdoor furniture collection, tap into your inner designer and take advantage of these Memorial Day 2022 patio furniture sales. With brands like Wayfair and Walmart offering expansive outdoor furniture deals from top brands, the hunt for the best bargain can be overwhelming. To help with your search, we've found the can't-miss outdoor furniture deals to shop before summer officially starts.
The Best Wayfair Memorial Day Deals on Furniture
An iconic classic, Adirondack chairs are a must-have for porches, patios, poolsides, and any other outdoor retreat.
This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside when it gets warmer out.
If you love the look of the ever-stylish Adirondack chair, but want the gliding comfort of a rocker, this hybrid patio chair is a combo we adore.
Don't underestimate the power of patio umbrellas — use this one to shade your lounge chair by the pool or your patio furniture while you dine al fresco.
The Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals on Furniture
This set comes with two chairs, one bench, and one well-sized table to place wine, cocktails, snacks, and a light lunch or dinner for your whole family.
Tioman outdoor series are durable and water resistant to use in your backyard, garden or patio.
The Best Walmart Memorial Day Deals on Furniture
Transform your outdoor space into a comfortable place to read, relax, or converse. This 2-piece loveseat sofa & table set is also a great addition for small balconies and pool sides.
This egg chair offers deep seating that is both stylish and comfortable. With neutral tones, it will match almost any outdoor decor style.
No patio set is complete without a chaise lounge. Pair this one from Walmart with a few outdoor cushions and you'll be ready to soak up the sun.
The Best Overstock Memorial Day Deals on Furniture
With a hammock weave and weather-resistant construct, this chair duo provides a timeless look to your home while providing ultimate comfort.
If you like a mix of classic and modern outdoor furniture style, you might like the thoughtful, handwoven detail of this loveseat.
If outdoor dining sets are too big for your space, pair this side table with a patio chair for reading or enjoying a cup of coffee outdoors.
