The Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture to Get Ready for Spring

Spring is the prime time for barbeques, block parties and backyard dinner events galore. Since temperatures are starting to heat up again, many of the year’s best springtime sales are just getting started. So, if you’re looking to freshen up your outdoor furniture collection -- and tap into your inner designer, in the process -- now is the perfect time to do it!

With brands like Overstock, Wayfair, Amazon and even World Market offering expansive outdoor furniture collections from top brands, the hunt for the best bargain can often feel like an overwhelming process. To help you in your search, the ET Online team has scoured the internet to find some of the most unmissable outdoor furniture deals to shop before spring officially starts.

Some of our favorites include a hammock from Aurora Home, an iron side table from Christopher Knight Home -- the same brand whose chairs made an appearance in Meghan Markle’s famous Oprah interview -- plus a quirky planter bench from Millwood Pines, and a ceramic candle holder from World Market -- because who says you can’t indulge in a pizza night every night of the week?

Browse all of our top picks for the best outdoor furniture deals on the market below -- and snag some steals now priced at under $200 too.

