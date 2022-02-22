Shopping

The Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture to Get Ready for Spring

By ETonline Staff
Outdoor Furniture
West Elm

Spring is the prime time for barbeques, block parties and backyard dinner events galore. Since temperatures are starting to heat up again, many of the year’s best springtime sales are just getting started. So, if you’re looking to freshen up your outdoor furniture collection -- and tap into your inner designer, in the process -- now is the perfect time to do it!

With brands like Overstock, Wayfair, Amazon and even World Market offering expansive outdoor furniture collections from top brands, the hunt for the best bargain can often feel like an overwhelming process. To help you in your search, the ET Online team has scoured the internet to find some of the most unmissable outdoor furniture deals to shop before spring officially starts.

Some of our favorites include a hammock from Aurora Home, an iron side table from Christopher Knight Home -- the same brand whose chairs made an appearance in Meghan Markle’s famous Oprah interview -- plus a quirky planter bench from Millwood Pines, and a ceramic candle holder from World Market -- because who says you can’t indulge in a pizza night every night of the week?

Browse all of our top picks for the best outdoor furniture deals on the market below -- and snag some steals now priced at under $200 too.

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
Wayfair
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
This outdoor furniture set comes with a nice bench that seats two people and two individual seats. The set comes complete with a tablet, so you and your family can share meals outside when it gets warmer out. And of course, what seating set would be complete without cushions?
$1,176$460
Christopher Knight Home Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table
Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table by Christopher Knight Home
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Lassen Hand-crafted Round Iron Side Table
The perfect pop of color for any outdoor entertaining space.
$90$86
Christopher Knight Home Puerta Outdoor Wicker Bar Cart with Ice Pail
Christopher Knight Home outdoor wicker cart
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Puerta Outdoor Wicker Bar Cart with Ice Pail
Outdoor entertaining just got a lot more chic.
$450$283
World Market Two Tone Ceramic Cutout Hurricane Candleholder with Handle
Two Tone Ceramic Cutout Hurricane Candleholder With Handle
World Market
World Market Two Tone Ceramic Cutout Hurricane Candleholder with Handle
Shed some light on your outdoor style with this cozy candleholder.
$13$11
Aurora Home EZ Daze Hammock with Stand
Aurora Home EZ Daze Hammock with Stand
Overstock
Aurora Home EZ Daze Hammock with Stand
Hang out in style with EZ Daze’s navy hammock.
$97$80
Fundouns 2-Person Patio Porch Swing Chair
Fundouns 2-Person Patio Porch Swing Chair
Amazon
Fundouns 2-Person Patio Porch Swing Chair
Swing into the new season with this patio porch swing chair.
$160$130
Christopher Knight Home Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat
Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat by Christopher Knight Home
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Hampton Outdoor Wood and Wicker Loveseat
Customers love the thoughtful, handwoven make of this loveseat.
$296$267
Millwood Pines Fina Wooden Planter Bench
Wayfair Millwood Pines wooden planter bench
Wayfair
Millwood Pines Fina Wooden Planter Bench
Who knew an outdoor bench and planters could look so good together?
$150$123
World Market White Wood Kapari Outdoor Bench with Cushion
White Wood Kapari Outdoor Bench with Cushion
World Market
World Market White Wood Kapari Outdoor Bench with Cushion
Decorate your front of back porch with this stylish and functional outdoor bench at World Market.
$450$380
Safavieh Outdoor Horus 7-Piece Patio Dining Set
Safavieh Outdoor Horus 7-Piece Patio Dining Set
Overstock
Safavieh Outdoor Horus 7-Piece Patio Dining Set
This high-top table and chair set is the perfect way to make an outdoor outing with friends seem extra classy.
$1,080$655
Lark Manor Mcgahon Metal 6-Person Dining Table
Lark Manor Mcgahon Metal 6-Person Dining Table
Wayfair
Lark Manor Mcgahon Metal 6-Person Dining Table
The perfect table to rest your mug of coffee on while you enjoy the fresh morning air.
$406$260
Corvus Vern Aluminum Retractable Patio Canopy Pergola
Corvus Vern Aluminum Retractable Patio Canopy Pergola
Overstock
Corvus Vern Aluminum Retractable Patio Canopy Pergola
This 10 by 13 foot Corvus Vern Canopy Pergola is perfect for keeping the sun out of your eyes.
$1,092$925
Arlmont & Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella
Arlmont and Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella
Pair this patio umbrella with the table on your deck, or use it to get some shade by your pool.
$130$47

