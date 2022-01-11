The Best Deals on Streaming Devices -- Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and More
You can tell winter is here by all the cozy cardigans and boots we're seeing, but it also means there's new TV to help us sink into our couches during the winter season. In case you haven't started purchased a streaming device yet or want to get ahead on your Valentine's Day gift shopping, Amazon still have hundreds of Amazon Device Deals and they are delivering discounts on so many streaming devices. They're small, but also offer tons of entertainment for friends and family. So while the chilly weather sets in, trick out your TV set up and turn your house into a smart home with these streaming devices from your favorite brands that are on sale right now.
We picked out the best on-sale streaming devices from Amazon, Roku and Apple. Even Amazon's most advanced streaming device to date, the Fire TV Cube, is available. Whether you're just looking for a deal or are sticking to a strict budget, there is a streaming device that will suit your needs.
Amazon's Device Deals also deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the winter season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get the best deals.
ET's Favorite streaming device deals:
RELATED CONTENT:
The Very Best Amazon Deals 2022: Shop 50+ Sale Items
The Best Deals on TVs to Shop Ahead of the Super Bowl
Samsung Deals 2022: Save Up to $3,500 on TVs, Galaxy Phones, and More
Valentine's Day Guide 2022-- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch
Save on TVs, Beats Headphones, and More at Best Buy's 24-Hour Sale
Save Up to $300 on the Celeb-Fave Samsung Frame TV
The Best TV and Movies to Stream This Week: Euphoria, The Book of Boba Fett and More
The Best Furniture Deals Right Now at Amazon, Wayfair and More