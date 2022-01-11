You can tell winter is here by all the cozy cardigans and boots we're seeing, but it also means there's new TV to help us sink into our couches during the winter season. In case you haven't started purchased a streaming device yet or want to get ahead on your Valentine's Day gift shopping, Amazon still have hundreds of Amazon Device Deals and they are delivering discounts on so many streaming devices. They're small, but also offer tons of entertainment for friends and family. So while the chilly weather sets in, trick out your TV set up and turn your house into a smart home with these streaming devices from your favorite brands that are on sale right now.

We picked out the best on-sale streaming devices from Amazon, Roku and Apple. Even Amazon's most advanced streaming device to date, the Fire TV Cube, is available. Whether you're just looking for a deal or are sticking to a strict budget, there is a streaming device that will suit your needs.

Amazon's Device Deals also deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the winter season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get the best deals.

ET's Favorite streaming device deals:

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube Watch Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and more on this Alexa voice-controlled device. With its speaker and Alexa capabilities, the Fire TV Cube can also double as a smart home hub. $120 Buy Now

Roku Ultra Amazon Roku Ultra If you want a streaming device to connect to a smart assistant, the Roku Ultra works with Google, Alexa and Siri. $100 $69 Buy Now

Roku Express Roku via Amazon Roku Express Stream free, live and premium TV over the internet right on to your big screen with this device. $30 $23 Buy Now

Roku LE Walmart Roku LE Right now, you can get this Roku that attaches to any television for over 50% off. $35 $15 Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K ​ Roku via Amazon Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K ​ If you have a 4K-ready TV, you don’t want to use an HD-only streaming box with it. Instead, upgrade to a device such as the Roku Streaming Stick+, which supports HD, 4K and HDR. It also comes with a voice remote with TV controls, another nice upgrade over the Roku Express. $45 Buy Now

Roku Premiere Amazon Roku Premiere If you want a better picture quality than the Roku Express, the Roku Premiere is quite the upgrade. $40 $30 Buy Now

TiVo Stream 4K Amazon TiVo Stream 4K TiVo is also in the streaming game with its TiVo Stream 4K. It includes Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock plus many more. $45 $39 Buy Now

