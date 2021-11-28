Shopping

The Best Dyson Cyber Monday Deals: Shop Cordless Vacuums, Dyson Airwrap and More

By ETonline Staff
Dyson Black Friday 2021 Deals
Dyson

Dyson officially dropped their Cyber Monday Sale, including deals on two of their best-selling cordless vacuum cleaners -- and let us tell you, these are some can't-miss savings. And if the deals direct from Dyson weren't enough, you can also score discounts on Dyson products at other major retailers like Best Buy.

Dyson is known for its top-rated technology which covers everything from robot vacuum cleaners and morph lights, to advanced haircare tools like the Dyson Airwrap, air purifiers, humidifiers and so much more. Whether you're hoping to finally invest in the Dyson Airwrap this winter or you're just looking to give the gift of the year this Christmas with a cordless vacuum, you'll be able to get all of your holiday shopping done through Dyson -- and score amazing deals too. 

The Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner -- which has over 2,800 five star reviews posted on Dyson's website -- is now $50 off. This vacuum boasts a soft roller cleaner head which helps to clean hard floor surfaces, while its motorized cleaner head is intended for deep-cleaning on carpets. 

Dyson's Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum is also on sale for $50 off through Dec. 4 -- now $500, regularly $550. Much like the Dyson V8, the Cyclone Absolute features a cordless vacuuming technology that makes cleaning even hard-to-reach spaces a breeze. The model also boasts a 60-minute run time and three power modules for even more cleaning versatility.

Dyson can help you keep your house dust-free, but that's not all they do! The Dyson Airwrap styler is one of the most coveted hair tools out there. This year, Dyson just launched their Flyaway attachment which claims to tame flyaways in one pass. 

It's never too early to start your holiday shopping -- especially if you're hoping to save big on these best-selling Dyson cordless vacuums now before it's too late. Ahead, shop Dyson's Cyber Monday deals. Plus, check out other top-rated Dyson technology -- from haircare tools and robot vacuums, to air purifiers and more.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
This Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner makes cleaning easier without the hassle of getting wrapped up in a cord. 
$400$350
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
House cleaning doesn't have to be a chore -- at least not with Dyson's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. According to the retailer, this lightweight model boasts up to 40 minutes of run time, along with two individual power modes. 
$450$400
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson via Best Buy
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Get full-size cleaning without being held back by a cord. 
$800$700
Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool Cryptomic
Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool Cryptomic
Dyson
Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool Cryptomic
If heaters make your home dry in the winter months, you might want to try the Dyson Humidify+Cool Cryptomic to clean your air and also add moisture to it.
$900$800
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
According to Dyson, the Pure Cool Purifying Fan can remove 99.97% of pollutants and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. 
$400$300 AT DYSON
$400 AT BEST BUY
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
Dyson OUtsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
Dyson via Best Buy
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
Take cleaning up a notch with this cordless vacuum that can adjust to different floor types. 
$850$750
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum
This best-selling Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum model has over 600 five star reviews -- and it's currently $50 off through Dyson's early Black Friday deals.
$550$500
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifier Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifier Fan
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifier Fan
Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology to purify your air while keeping you cool.
$400$300
Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool
Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool
Dyson
Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool
This machine projects purified, humidified air throughout the whole room, so you don’t breathe dry, stale air.
$820$700
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum
Dyson via Amazon
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum
This vacuum has a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors. 
$399
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
This advanced hair dryer boasts five separate styling attachments -- including the latest Flyaway attachment model which helps to tame your hair.
$430
Dyson Supersonic Airwrap Flyaway Attachment
Dyson Airwrap Flyaway Attachment
Dyson
Dyson Supersonic Airwrap Flyaway Attachment
Complete the Dyson Airwrap package with their newest tool, the Flyaway attachment. Dyson assures that their new technology helps hide flyaways "in one pass." 
$40

