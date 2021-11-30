Dyson officially dropped their Cyber Monday Sale, including deals on two of their best-selling cordless vacuum cleaners -- and let us tell you, these are some can't-miss savings. And if the deals direct from Dyson weren't enough, you can also score discounts on Dyson products at other major retailers like Best Buy.

Dyson is known for its top-rated technology which covers everything from robot vacuum cleaners and morph lights, to advanced haircare tools like the Dyson Airwrap, air purifiers, humidifiers and so much more. Whether you're hoping to finally invest in the Dyson Airwrap this winter or you're just looking to give the gift of the year this Christmas with a cordless vacuum, you'll be able to get all of your holiday shopping done through Dyson -- and score amazing deals too.

The Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner -- which has over 2,900 five star reviews posted on Dyson's website -- is now $50 off. This vacuum boasts a soft roller cleaner head which helps to clean hard floor surfaces, while its motorized cleaner head is intended for deep-cleaning on carpets.

Dyson's Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum is also on sale for $50 off through Dec. 4 -- now $500, regularly $550. Much like the Dyson V8, the Cyclone Absolute features a cordless vacuuming technology that makes cleaning even hard-to-reach spaces a breeze. The model also boasts a 60-minute run time and three power modules for even more cleaning versatility.

Dyson can help you keep your house dust-free, but that's not all they do! The Dyson Airwrap styler is one of the most coveted hair tools out there. This year, Dyson just launched their Flyaway attachment which claims to tame flyaways in one pass.

It's never too early to start your holiday shopping -- especially if you're hoping to save big on these best-selling Dyson cordless vacuums now before it's too late. Ahead, shop Dyson's Cyber Monday deals. Plus, check out other top-rated Dyson technology -- from haircare tools and robot vacuums, to air purifiers and more.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum House cleaning doesn't have to be a chore -- at least not with Dyson's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. According to the retailer, this lightweight model boasts up to 40 minutes of run time, along with two individual power modes. $450 $400 Buy Now

