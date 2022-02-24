Shopping

The Best Dyson Deals 2022: Two Popular Cordless Vacuums are $50 Off Today

By ETonline Staff
Dyson Black Friday 2021 Deals
Dyson

Dyson is known for its top-rated technology which covers everything from robot vacuum cleaners and morph lights, to advanced haircare tools like the Dyson Airwrap, air purifiers, humidifiers and so much more. Whether you're hoping to finally invest in the Dyson Airwrap this winter or you're just looking to get a head start on your spring cleaning with a cordless vacuum, you'll be able to get everything you need through Dyson — and score amazing deals too. 

The Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner, which has over 2,900 5-star reviews posted on Dyson's website, boasts a soft roller cleaner head which helps to clean hard floor surfaces, while its motorized cleaner head is intended for deep-cleaning on carpets. Right now, the lightweight V8 and V10 are both $50 off. 

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
House cleaning doesn't have to be a chore — at least not with Dyson's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. According to the retailer, this lightweight model boasts up to 40 minutes of run time, along with two individual power modes. 
$450$400
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum
This best-selling Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum is engineered to deep clean anywhere. 
$550$500

Ahead, check out more of the best deals on Dyson vacuums to shop now. Plus, shop other top-rated Dyson technology — from haircare tools and robot vacuums, to air purifiers and more.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum
Dyson via Amazon
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum
This vacuum has a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors. 
$438
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
According to Dyson, the Pure Cool Purifying Fan can remove 99.97% of pollutants and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. 
$400 AT DYSON
$400 AT BEST BUY

