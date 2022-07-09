The Best Dyson Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022: Save on Vacuums and Air Purifiers
Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day event will be here in just a few days, which also means that other retailers have already started dropping prices with competing Prime Day deals. These discounts are just as good as Amazon's — if not better — making now the best time to save on big ticket items for your home. Dyson especially has incredible early Amazon Prime Day deals on vacuums and air purifying fans.
Usually, Dyson's signature standard comes at a price, but purchasing Dyson products is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. Right now, you can save $120 on must-have cleaning technology with Dyson deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Dyson Cordless Vacuum Deals
The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. Ahead, shop the best deals on Dyson vacuums.
The Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click.
Get full-size cleaning without being held back by a cord.
Dyson Upright Vacuum Deals
This advanced cleaner self-adjusts between floor types with powerful suctioning for the ultimate clean. The wand and hose release in one easy smooth action without fuss.
The Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin upright vacuum captures more microscopic dust than any other cyclone. With an active base plate that automatically raises and lowers to seal in suction across all floors, it deep cleans dirt throughout the entire home.
Dyson Air Purifier Deals
One of the most popular items in Dyson's roster is the two-in-one Dyson Pure Cool Link purifying tower fan. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a No. 1 customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.
Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology. The TP01 purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room. The adjustable oscillation projects the purified air around the whole room.
Destroy carcinogenic and highly toxic formaldehyde with Dyson's most advanced filtration system. This purifier automatically senses, captures, and traps pollutants for cleaner air.
