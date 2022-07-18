Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson products is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. However, during this summer's Dyson Sale, vacuums and air purifiers are marked down with the best discounts that typically only get seen during the holiday season.

Right now, during the Dyson Week sale event, you can save up to $120 on Dyson's must-have cleaning technology. While the coveted Dyson Airwrap hair tool is not on sale, Dyson is offering exclusive savings on innovative appliances from the luxury brand until Sunday, July 31.

Improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever with the best Dyson deals below.

Dyson Cordless Vacuum Deals

The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. Ahead, shop the best deals on Dyson vacuums.

Dyson V8 Absolute Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute The Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. $500 $400 Buy Now

Dyson Upright Vacuum Deals

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Dyson Dyson Ball Animal 2 This advanced cleaner self-adjusts between floor types with powerful suctioning for the ultimate clean. The wand and hose release in one easy smooth action without fuss. $500 $400 Buy Now

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum Dyson Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum The Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin upright vacuum captures more microscopic dust than any other cyclone. With an active base plate that automatically raises and lowers to seal in suction across all floors, it deep cleans dirt throughout the entire home.

$300 $250 Buy Now

Dyson Air Purifier Deals

One of the most popular items in Dyson's roster is the two-in-one Dyson purifying tower fan. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.

