The Best Dyson Memorial Day Deals: Save Up to $150 on Cordless Vacuums and Air Purifiers
Memorial Day is just days away and already bringing tons on deals including on our favorite Dyson vacuums and air purifiers. Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson deal, we know it is worth checking out.
Now through Monday, May 29, you can save big on cleaning essentials if you haven't done your spring cleaning yet. During this early Memorial Day sale, Dyson cordless vacuums are available for a huge discount. Not only are best-selling vacuums up to $150 off, but there are also deals on purifying fans just in time for summer.
With allergy season in full effect, now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever using Dyson vacuums and air purifiers. Get started on spring cleaning and shop all the best Memorial Day deals on Dyson vacuums, below.
Best Memorial Day Dyson Vacuum Deals
The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy.
The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. It is engineered with suction power, additional run time, a larger format, and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.
The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head that is perfect for cleaning a hard floor and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click.
Hard floors are no problem for Dyson's slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum. The multi-directional hardwood floor cleaner is perfect for quick pickups on hard floors. You'll also save $100.
Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $100.
Best Memorial Day Dyson Air Purifier Deals
Dyson's purifying tower fan is engineered to help improve your air quality. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.
The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan's Air Multiplier purifier fan technology provides a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air and a cooling tower fan.
By diverting air flow through the back of the machine, this purifying fan projects over 77 gallons of air per second without cooling you. You'll also save $120.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
RELATED CONTENT:
Memorial Day Sales 2023: Shop the Best Memorial Day Deals on Clothing, Appliances, Mattresses and More
Save Up to 46% On Dyson, Samsung, Shark and More Cordless Vacuums
Get 80% Off This Top-Rated Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum Alternative
The Best Robot Vacuum Deals During the Discover Samsung Spring Sale
Save Up to 20% On Caraway's Viral Cookware and Bakeware
The 15 Best Memorial Day 2023 Furniture Sales You Can Already Shop Now: Wayfair, Ashley and More
The Dyson Airwrap Is On Sale Right Now: Here's How to Get Up to $120 Off the Multi-Styler
11 Best Dyson Airwrap Alternatives, According to TikTok & Rave Reviews
Shop The Best Deals On Spring Cleaning Essentials at Amazon
Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning With the Best Deals on Robot Vacuums
The Dyson Airwrap Is Back in Stock Right Now — Run, Don’t Walk
Samsung's Top-Rated Cordless Stick Vacuum Is On Sale
17 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop This Week
The Best Top-Rated Air Purifiers at Amazon: Levoit, Honeywell & More
Best Robot Vacuums to Buy In 2023: Top Cleaners for Wood and Carpet
24 Home Decor Finds to Help Bring the Outdoors In