Memorial Day is just days away and already bringing tons on deals including on our favorite Dyson vacuums and air purifiers. Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson deal, we know it is worth checking out.

Now through Monday, May 29, you can save big on cleaning essentials if you haven't done your spring cleaning yet. During this early Memorial Day sale, Dyson cordless vacuums are available for a huge discount. Not only are best-selling vacuums up to $150 off, but there are also deals on purifying fans just in time for summer.

Shop the Dyson Deals

With allergy season in full effect, now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever using Dyson vacuums and air purifiers. Get started on spring cleaning and shop all the best Memorial Day deals on Dyson vacuums, below.

Best Memorial Day Dyson Vacuum Deals

The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy.

Dyson V8 Absolute Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head that is perfect for cleaning a hard floor and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. $500 $350 Shop Now

Dyson V8 Dyson Dyson V8 The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors. $450 $350 Shop Now

Dyson Omni-glide™ + Walmart Dyson Omni-glide™ + Hard floors are no problem for Dyson's slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum. The multi-directional hardwood floor cleaner is perfect for quick pickups on hard floors. You'll also save $100. $500 $400 Shop Now

Best Memorial Day Dyson Air Purifier Deals

Dyson's purifying tower fan is engineered to help improve your air quality. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

