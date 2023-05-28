Memorial Day is a day away and with the holiday weekend comes tons of deals on home appliances, including our favorite Dyson vacuums and air purifiers. Dyson is known for best-in-class products that actually deliver the results they promise. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing a Dyson is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better.

Now through Saturday, June 3, you can save big on cordless vacuums and purifier technology during the Dyson Memorial Day sale. The best cordless vacuums are available for up to $250 off. There are also steep discounts on upright vacuums and air purifiers that double as cooling fans just in time for summer.

Shop the Dyson Sale

With allergy season in full effect, now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever using Dyson vacuums and air purifiers. Below, finish up your spring cleaning before summer arrives and shop all the best Memorial Day deals from Dyson.

Best Memorial Day Dyson Cordless Vacuum Deals

The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Dyson Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date as it features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration. The V15 vacuum has an upgraded HEPA post-motor filter to trap even more microscopic particles. $750 $650 Shop Now

Dyson V8 Absolute Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head that is perfect for cleaning a hard floor and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. $500 $350 Shop Now

Dyson V8 Dyson Dyson V8 The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors. $450 $350 Shop Now

Best Memorial Day Dyson Corded Vacuum Deals

Best Memorial Day Dyson Air Purifier Deals

Dyson's purifying tower fan is engineered to help improve your air quality. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 10 Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Sales to Shop Ahead of Summer

Save Up to 60% On Sofas, Beds and More at Burrow's Memorial Day Sale

Save Hundreds On Home Appliances During Samsung's Memorial Day Sale

Elevate Your Bedding for Summer During Parachute's Memorial Day Sale

The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales of 2023 to Upgrade Your Home

The Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Washers and Dryers to Shop Now

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales You Can Shop Right Now

Save Up to 38% On Smokers, Gas and Charcoal Grills at Amazon