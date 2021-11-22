With Black Friday just days away, we're closer than ever to some of the best deals of the year from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and yes, even Dyson. While the brand has remained hush on what exactly shoppers can anticipate seeing at their post-Thanksgiving sales, Dyson did just drop a few early Black Friday deals on two of their best-selling cordless vacuum cleaners -- and let us tell you, these are some can't-miss savings. And if the deals direct from Dyson weren't enough, you can also score discounts on Dyson products at other major retailers like Best Buy.

Dyson is known for its top-rated technology which covers everything from robot vacuum cleaners and morph lights, to advanced haircare tools, air purifiers, humidifiers and so much more. Whether you're hoping to finally invest in the Dyson Airwrap this winter or you're just looking to give the gift of the year this Christmas with a cordless vacuum, you'll be able to get all of your holiday shopping done through Dyson -- and score amazing deals too.

The Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner -- which has over 2,800 five star reviews posted on Dyson's website -- is now $50 off through Nov. 27. This vacuum boasts a soft roller cleaner head which helps to clean hard floor surfaces, while its motorized cleaner head is intended for deep-cleaning on carpets.

Dyson's Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum is also on sale for $50 off through Dec. 4 -- now $500, regularly $550. Much like the Dyson V8, the Cyclone Absolute features a cordless vacuuming technology that makes cleaning even hard-to-reach spaces a breeze. The model also boasts a 60-minute run time and three power modules for even more cleaning versatility.

It's never too early to start your holiday shopping -- especially if you're hoping to avoid some of the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday craze. Save big on these best-selling Dyson cordless vacuums now before it's too late. Ahead, shop Dyson's early Black Friday deals. Plus, check out other top-rated Dyson technology -- from haircare tools and robot vacuums, to air purifiers and more.

Looking for more early savings? Don't worry, ET Style has you covered. Shop Robot Vacuums for over 50% off at Amazon, plus check out the best Black Friday TV deals and the best Black Friday finds under $50.

