Among the many things that you learn as you get older, one thing becomes abundantly clear: muscle recovery really is no joke. And while a professional massage might be the cure all for muscle soreness, it's often much less kind to our wallets — and hardly a sustainable solution for those of us on a budget.

With the second Amazon Prime Early Access Sale happening until tonight, October 12, early Black Friday deals have officially arrived at Amazon. Featured in the Prime Early Access Sale, there are massage gun deals to relieve muscle soreness and relax your body this holiday season. Ahead of Black Friday, some of the most noteworthy Prime Day deals are available right now .

Massage devices work to relieve muscle soreness at the source through a brushless motor technology, paired with an ergonomic handle and a number of different, targeted massage settings. And perhaps best of all: massage therapy guns are surprisingly affordable — especially if you purchase one through Amazon. Massage guns, in particular, are seeing their own selection of markdowns ahead of Prime Day — with can't-miss discounts on top body massagers from brands like Therabody, Aerlang and more.

To help you get started shopping, we've gathered all the best Amazon Prime Day massage gun deals below.

Theragun Elite Amazon Theragun Elite Therabody calls the Theragun Elite its quietest model, and it provides up to 40 pounds of force. It has an OLED screen, a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) and more features. The device includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge. The Elite is a great option for athletic types or any semi-casual user looking for a built-to-last percussive massager. $400 $299 Buy Now

Theragun Pro Amazon Theragun Pro The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. $599 $349 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Theragun Mini Amazon Theragun Mini Get all the benefits of handheld percussion therapy in a convenient pocket-size. Theragun quality meets ultimate portability with the Theragun Mini. Plus, you can choose between four different color options. $199 $149 Buy Now

Handheld Electric Sport Massager Amazon Handheld Electric Sport Massager This top-rated massage gun comes with 12 massage heads and seven different speed levels, all of which help to provide targeted treatment for the user. Oh — and it's 60% off. $250 $67 Buy Now

Aerlang Massage Gun Amazon Aerlang Massage Gun If you've been thinking of investing a quality, body massage therapy gun, now might just be the perfect time — this top-rated tool is now on sale. $70 $30 Buy Now

Toloco Massage Gun Amazon Toloco Massage Gun This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off. $220 $70 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Renpho Active Massage Gun Amazon Renpho Active Massage Gun The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's 60% off! $250 $70 WITH COUPON Buy Now

OLsky Deep Tissue Massage Gun Amazon OLsky Deep Tissue Massage Gun With the massage gun, you can effectively relieve muscle soreness, stiff backs, and relax your entire body. The massage gun comes with 12 attachments to target different muscle groups and give you a complete body massage. On top of that, it costs under $50. $50 $40 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Home Security Camera Deals: Ring, Arlo, Blink, Eufy and More

60 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022 to Shop Before The Prime Early Access Sale Ends Tonight

Best Apple Watch Deals at Amazon's October Prime Day: Save Up to $150 on Series 7 and Series 8

The Best Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung to Shop Before Black Friday 2022

The Best October Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: Save Big on Fire TVs, Kindles, Echo and More

Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals: Shop Savings at Amazon, Samsung & Best Buy

The 25 Best Deals from Walmart's Competing Prime Day Sale Event

Amazon’s Second Prime Day Starts October 11: Everything You Need to Know to Shop Early Black Friday Deals

The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save on TVs, Headphones, Laptops and More

Save Up to $400 on E-Bikes at Rad Power Bikes' Biggest Sale

SoulCycle’s At-Home Fitness Bike Is $600 Off Right Now

Save $120 on Dyson's Purifying Fan to Keep Yourself Cool This Labor Day

Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Has Over 25,000 Five-Star Ratings and It's on Sale Now