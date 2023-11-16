Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals at Amazon: Save Up to 45% on Samsung, LG, Sony and More

LG TV Sale
LG
By Brittany Vincent
Updated: 2:26 PM PST, November 16, 2023

Give your home entertainment system an upgrade with the best Black Friday TV deals you can shop on Amazon now.

The holiday shopping season countdown has begun and Amazon has finally announced its Black Friday sale for 2023. This year, Amazon is starting its official Black Friday deals on Friday, November 17 — a full week earlier than Black Friday itself. The best part is there are already so many early TV deals worth shopping now.

Whether you're finally setting up your home theater with a bigger TV or just want a bright display for binge-watching new shows and movies, the right TV can completely transform your viewing experience. Luckily if you missed the Prime Day deals, you don't have to wait to start saving. In fact, Amazon is hosting early holiday deals and we found impressive Black Friday discounts on TVs that strike that perfect balance of price and picture quality to help you upgrade your living room for less.

Shop Amazon's Black Friday TV Deals

From sleek and slim OLED models to the expansive, vibrant screens of QLED models, Amazon's early Black Friday sale is offering deep discounts on TVs from top brands. You can save up to 45% on screens from Samsung, Sony, LG and more. These deals aren’t just for film buffs. Amazon’s selection spans TVs that are great for gaming, casual watching, or turning your living room into court-side seats on game day. 

But TVs aren't one-size-fits-all — every viewer has a unique checklist, and shoppers search for features like Alexa support, high brightness, low latency for gaming and so much more. That’s why we’ve combed through the vast amount of options to spotlight the best TV deals on Amazon with stunning resolutions, immersive sound, smart capabilities, and designs that’ll complement any type of decor. Suffice it to say, we've got you covered for whatever viewing experience you're into. 

Ahead, shop the best early Black Friday TV deals at Amazon happening right now — before they're gone!

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Samsung TVs

Samsung 70" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV

Samsung 70" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV
Amazon

Samsung 70" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV

Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.

$1,198 $898

Shop Now

Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Amazon

Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

Every detail bursts to life with the realistic contrast and brilliance the director intended — even in well-lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. 

$1,198 $898

Shop Now

75" Samsung The Frame TV

75" Samsung The Frame TV
Amazon

75" Samsung The Frame TV

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$2,998 $1,998

Shop Now

Samsung 55" Q80C QLED TV

Samsung 55" Q80C QLED TV
Amazon

Samsung 55" Q80C QLED TV

This model's Direct Full Array uses precise LEDs to deliver sharp contrast with deep blacks and bright whites. Its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ hues enrich each scene with immersive colors.

$1,198 $898

Shop Now

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on LG TVs

50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV

50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
Amazon

50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV

This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.

$460 $297

Shop Now

55" LG B2 Series OLED Smart TV

55" LG B2 Series OLED Smart TV
Amazon

55" LG B2 Series OLED Smart TV

Experience amazing 4K viewing with this LG B2 OLED TV, $100 off the list price. Stay fully immersed with this early Black Friday deal, as it has an incredible 120Hz refresh rate and feel the fast movement in sports, video games, and movies for an unrivaled visual experience. 

$1,600 $997

Shop Now

LG C3 Series 55" 4K OLED TV

LG C3 Series 55" 4K OLED TV
Amazon

LG C3 Series 55" 4K OLED TV

The LG OLED evo C3 has an ultra-slim bezel that vanishes into the background for a seamless look. And when your favorite show or movie ends, it doesn’t just sit there. Transform the TV into a work of art by displaying your favorite photos and other content.

$1,900 $1,297

Shop Now

LG 75” UR9000 Series 4K Smart TV

LG 75” UR9000 Series 4K Smart TV
Amazon

LG 75” UR9000 Series 4K Smart TV

This TV's a5 AI Processor Gen6  enhances picture detail and adjusts to your room's lighting, while delivering a wide spectrum of bright colors and some of the deepest darks on the market.

$930 $797

Shop Now

LG QNED80 65” Class QNED Mini LED Smart 4K TV

LG QNED80 65” Class QNED Mini LED Smart 4K TV
Amazon

LG QNED80 65” Class QNED Mini LED Smart 4K TV

Enjoy vibrant, lifelike images with this TV's LG QNED’s Quantum Dots and NanoCell tech. The a7 AI Processor Gen6 enhances picture and sound, adapting to what you're watching for an immersive experience.

$997 $797

Shop Now

 Best Black Friday Amazon Fire TV Deals

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series

Get 45% off Amazon Fire TV 2-Series. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.

$200 $110

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, access to more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of Alexa to your living room.

$520 $340

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series

An upgraded Amazon 4K UHD smart TV featuring Dolby Vision IQ, hands-free with Alexa, and even comes with a free 6-month subscription to MGM+.

$450 $380

Shop Now

50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV

50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
Amazon

50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV

Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.

$450 $290

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

A smart TV with built-in microphones for controlling the tv and two way calling communications when Alexa and webcam enabled.

$760 $600

Shop Now

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Sony TVs

Sony 55” X90L 4K Ultra HD TV

Sony 55” X90L 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon

Sony 55” X90L 4K Ultra HD TV

This sleek, eye-popping TV isn't just a stylish addition to any room. It's also perfect for cinematic viewing or gaming, thanks to the vibrant hues that Sony's XR Triluminos Pro tech affords.

$1,098 $898

Shop Now

Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series

Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series
Amazon

Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series

Stream your favorite platforms with HDR & Dolby Vision, fast motion technology and being that its a Google TV it organizes your content in one place.

$850 $598

Shop Now

Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series

Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series
Amazon

Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series

A smart TV with built in a "Game Menu" putting all your gaming settings and features in a single easy-to-manage interface.

$1,300 $798

Shop Now

Sony 65” X80K 4K Ultra HD TV

Sony 65” X80K 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon

Sony 65” X80K 4K Ultra HD TV

Level up TV time with this set's 4K HDR Processor X1 for a smooth, clear picture that's bursting with rich colors and detailed contrast paired with cinematic Dolby Vision & Atmos.

$900 $698

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

