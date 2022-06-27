Amazon Prime Day 2022 is two weeks away and the deals are already rolling in ahead of Amazon's biggest sales event of the year. These Prime Day deals include big savings on headphones and wireless earbuds from Apple Airpods to Beats by Dre. A great pair of headphones can make your workday or workout so much more enjoyable. As summer gives us the opportunity to get outside more, it's time to upgrade your old earbuds.

Aside from price, the main qualities to look for when you're shopping for headphones are the sound quality, noise-cancelling capability and battery life. Whether you're looking for some Bluetooth earbuds to pair with your phone or you just want some wireless earbuds to experience total freedom with no cords, we've found the best Amazon Prime Day deals currently available.

Apple doesn't frequently discount its products, but Amazon has the best early Prime Day deals on Apple AirPods right now with all four editions being marked down — including Apple AirPods Pro. Below, shop the best early Prime Day headphone deals.

Best early Prime Day AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $75 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $250 $175 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. $549 $479 Buy Now

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation Amazon Apple AirPods 3rd Generation The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design when compared to its predecessors. The shorter stem can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $179 $116 Buy Now

Best early Prime Day Earbud deals

Not only are in-ear headphones the most portable, the top models today have improved in sound quality. Because they fit snug in your ears, you get a slightly better audio experience when compared to similar on-ear or over-the-ear headphone models.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique approach to noise-cancellation. These wireless headphones reduce outside noise but don't completely omit every noise. If you activate the Active Noise Cancellation feature, the Galaxy Buds Live will allow you to hear whenever someone is trying to talk to you or whenever there's an announcement on the subway platform. $170 $100 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are noise-canceling earphones with a twist. The design includes air vents, which minimizes occlusion. Occlusion happens when your ear canal is blocked. You might have experienced mild occlusion before whenever you're congested. The air vent on the Galaxy Buds reduces the chances of that blockage-induced echo altering your listening experience, and it still allows you to enjoy the noise-canceling component of the earphones. $200 $150 Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life. $250 $200 Buy Now

Best early Prime Day Headphone Deals

A little less portable than earbuds, over-ear headphones can play a larger range of sound frequencies. So, you get to enjoy a more accurate and detailed music-listening experience with over-ear headphones. You'll also get some quality noise cancellation features thanks to the anatomy of the earpads. Because they cup over your ears, they give you some cushion from outside sounds.

Bose SoundLink II Amazon Bose SoundLink II With an advanced microphone system and HD voice, these wireless headphones are great for clear calls in windy or noisy environments. $229 $171 Buy Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones The Class 1 Bluetooth functionality on these headphones makes pairing your headphones with your phone or tablet a lot easier and faster. As an added bonus, these Beats come with their own carrying case. $200 $170 Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones The Bose QuietComfort Headphones include two microphones to capture better audio quality during calls, recording and meetings. The most interesting feature on these comfortable headphones is the audio-only augmented reality (AR) experience. Just content your phone or tablet to Bose's app, then you can use your Bose QuietComfort headphones to partake in an audio adventure. $329 $268 Buy Now

Philips PH802 Amazon Philips PH802 Enjoy up to 30 hours of play time or talk time with a built-in mic and echo cancellation for clear hands-free calls. $110 $50 Buy Now

