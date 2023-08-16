The Best Early Walmart Labor Day Sales You Can Already Shop Now: Tech, Home, Beauty and More
Whether you're searching for outdoor furniture ahead of Labor Day, backyard essentials to enjoy the rest of summer or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of incredible early Labor Day savings at Walmart now.
Ahead of the holiday weekend, Walmart is kicking off deals on best-selling tech, furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums, beauty products and more. From Apple Watches and LG TVs to outdoor grills and robot vacuums, you can score major savings across all categories just in time for fall.
The deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty brands more affordable along with everyday essentials. Walmart has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+.
If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a discounted vacuum for deep cleaning, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen for fall, read ahead for the best Walmart Labor Day deals available now. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.
The Best Walmart Labor Day Tech Deals
The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD Smart TV 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22.
Stay connected thanks to this affordable Apple Watch SE. Track workouts, reply to texts and more all from your wrist. Snag this deal before time runs out.
Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some.
This portable walking pad allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time.
The Best Walmart Labor Day Home and Furniture Deals
The Bluetooth-connected grill allows you to simultaneously monitor 4 meat probe temperatures, the ambient temperature in the fire box, see current propane tank levels, set timers, alarms and graph temperature changes. Even the novice griller can easily navigate this user-friendly grill.
Elevate your outdoor seating with this deal.
The top lid is assembled with a thermometer to easily read the temperature while wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it.
This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.
A powerful, oscillating floor fan that'll be there for you during any heatwave that may come your way.
With summer underway and a sale this good, now is the time to buy a new playset for the kids to enjoy the rest of their summer break.
Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.
Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair or a recliner to lay back on your patio.
The Best Walmart Labor Day Kitchen Deals
Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button.
Prepare dinner even easier with this vegetable chopper.
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, a casserole pot and a sauté pan.
If you're looking to have a healthier lifestyle, juicing is an easy way to get started.
The PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Plus features 10 pre-programmed smart settings and precise temperature control to air fry, broil, bake, roast and more.
The perfect gift for the person in your life who loves to bake. Designed with 12 optimal speed settings, the Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer can mix a variety of ingredients.
Be sure your guests have fresh ice in their drinks during your gatherings.
The Best Walmart Labor Day Vacuum Deals
For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.
Make all of your summer cleaning endeavors a breeze with this upright vacuum.
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base.
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session.
The Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum is so lightweight it makes deep cleaning your home effortless.
The Best Walmart Labor Day Beauty Deals
Hydrate and de-puff the eyes with these cooling Peter Thomas Roth eye gel patches.
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure.
The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and woody notes is simply delightful.
Elevate your makeup routine with the Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Set, which includes a blush brush, crease brush, setting brush, expert face brush and a makeup sponge.
The Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo works to heal breakage, frizz, and split ends, while the No.5 Conditioner helps to repair damaged bonds and split ends while simultaneously moisturizing and nourishing.
A large vanity mirror featuring adjustable LED lights, a bluetooth speaker and a charging port.
Give the skin some glow with this lightweight moisturizer from Image Skincare — which boasts protective ingredients against UV rays.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
