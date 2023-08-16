Whether you're searching for outdoor furniture ahead of Labor Day, backyard essentials to enjoy the rest of summer or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of incredible early Labor Day savings at Walmart now.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Walmart is kicking off deals on best-selling tech, furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums, beauty products and more. From Apple Watches and LG TVs to outdoor grills and robot vacuums, you can score major savings across all categories just in time for fall.

Shop Walmart Deals

The deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty brands more affordable along with everyday essentials. Walmart has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+.

If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a discounted vacuum for deep cleaning, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen for fall, read ahead for the best Walmart Labor Day deals available now. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.

The Best Walmart Labor Day Tech Deals

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) Walmart Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected. $429 $359 Shop Now

SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad Walmart SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad This portable walking pad allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time. $350 $170 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Labor Day Home and Furniture Deals

The Best Walmart Labor Day Kitchen Deals

Keurig K-Mini Plus Walmart Keurig K-Mini Plus Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button. $109 $59 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Labor Day Vacuum Deals

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! $123 $99 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i1+ Walmart iRobot Roomba i1+ This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base. $469 $288 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Labor Day Beauty Deals

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

