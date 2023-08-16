Sales & Deals

The Best Early Walmart Labor Day Sales You Can Already Shop Now: Tech, Home, Beauty and More

By ETonline Staff
Whether you're searching for outdoor furniture ahead of Labor Day, backyard essentials to enjoy the rest of summer or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of incredible early Labor Day savings at Walmart now.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Walmart is kicking off deals on best-selling tech, furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums, beauty products and more. From Apple Watches and LG TVs to outdoor grills and robot vacuums, you can score major savings across all categories just in time for fall. 

The deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty brands more affordable along with everyday essentials. Walmart has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+

If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a discounted vacuum for deep cleaning, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen for fall, read ahead for the best Walmart Labor Day deals available now. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.

The Best Walmart Labor Day Tech Deals

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), 45mm
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.

$429$359
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)
Walmart
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329$279
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
Walmart
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD Smart TV 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22. 

$448$358
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Walmart
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

Stay connected thanks to this affordable Apple Watch SE. Track workouts, reply to texts and more all from your wrist. Snag this deal before time runs out.

$279$149
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Walmart
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some. 

    $1,200$979
    SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad
    SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad
    Walmart
    SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad

    This portable walking pad allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time. 

    $350$170

    The Best Walmart Labor Day Home and Furniture Deals

    Kenmore 4-Burner Smart Gas Grill with Side Searing Burner
    Kenmore 4-Burner Smart Gas Grill with Side Searing Burner
    Walmart
    Kenmore 4-Burner Smart Gas Grill with Side Searing Burner

    The Bluetooth-connected grill allows you to simultaneously monitor 4 meat probe temperatures, the ambient temperature in the fire box, see current propane tank levels, set timers, alarms and graph temperature changes. Even the novice griller can easily navigate this user-friendly grill. 

    $499$297
    Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Steel Wicker Patio Cuddle Chair
    Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Steel Wicker Patio Cuddle Chair
    Walmart
    Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Steel Wicker Patio Cuddle Chair

    Elevate your outdoor seating with this deal.

    $399$299
    Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker
    Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker
    Walmart
    Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker

    The top lid is assembled with a thermometer to easily read the temperature while wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it.

    $186$119
    Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen
    Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen
    Walmart
    Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen

    This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.

    $563$328
    Dreo Tower 6" Standing Floor Fan with Remote
    Dreo Tower 6" Standing Floor Fan with Remote
    Walmart
    Dreo Tower 6" Standing Floor Fan with Remote

    A powerful, oscillating floor fan that'll be there for you during any heatwave that may come your way.

    $100$55
    KidKraft Ainsley Fort Wooden Outdoor Playset/ Swing Set
    KidKraft Ainsley Fort Wooden Outdoor Playset/ Swing Set
    Walmart
    KidKraft Ainsley Fort Wooden Outdoor Playset/ Swing Set

    With summer underway and a sale this good, now is the time to buy a new playset for the kids to enjoy the rest of their summer break.

    $349$299
    Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
    Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
    Walmart
    Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB

    Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.

    $369$265
    Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair
    Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair
    Walmart
    Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair

    Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair or a recliner to lay back on your patio. 

    $170$70

    The Best Walmart Labor Day Kitchen Deals

    Keurig K-Mini Plus
    Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
    Walmart
    Keurig K-Mini Plus

    Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button. 

    $109$59
    Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus
    Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus
    Walmart
    Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus

    Prepare dinner even easier with this vegetable chopper.

    $40$35
    Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
    Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
    Walmart
    Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

    Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, a casserole pot and a sauté pan. 

    $240$70
    AICOOK Juicer Extractor
    AICOOK Juicer Extractor
    Walmart
    AICOOK Juicer Extractor

    If you're looking to have a healthier lifestyle, juicing is an easy way to get started.

    $90$40
    PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Plus, 5 Qt.
    PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Plus
    Walmart
    PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Plus, 5 Qt.

    The PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Plus features 10 pre-programmed smart settings and precise temperature control to air fry, broil, bake, roast and more. 

    $79$59
    Beautiful 5.3QT Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
    Beautiful 5.3QT Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
    Walmart
    Beautiful 5.3QT Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    The perfect gift for the person in your life who loves to bake. Designed with 12 optimal speed settings, the Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer can mix a variety of ingredients. 

    $129$99
    Kismile Countertop Ice Maker
    Kismile Countertop Ice Maker
    Walmart
    Kismile Countertop Ice Maker

    Be sure your guests have fresh ice in their drinks during your gatherings.

    $110$73

    The Best Walmart Labor Day Vacuum Deals

    Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
    Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
    Walmart
    Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

    For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.

    $520$280
    Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
    Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
    Walmart
    Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

    Make all of your summer cleaning endeavors a breeze with this upright vacuum.

    $179$159
    BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
    BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
    Walmart
    BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

    This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! 

    $123$99
    iRobot Roomba i1+
    iRobot Roomba i1+
    Walmart
    iRobot Roomba i1+

    This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base.

    $469$288
    Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
    Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S with Self-Empty Base
    Walmart
    Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

    The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session. 

    $359$298
    Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal
    Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum
    Walmart
    Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal

    The Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum is so lightweight it makes deep cleaning your home effortless.

    $209$178

    The Best Walmart Labor Day Beauty Deals

    Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches
    Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches
    Walmart
    Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches

    Hydrate and de-puff the eyes with these cooling Peter Thomas Roth eye gel patches. 

    $55$37
    Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
    Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
    Walmart
    Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

    The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure. 

    $69$45
    Coach New York Eau de Parfum
    Coach New York Eau de Parfum,
    Walmart
    Coach New York Eau de Parfum

    The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and woody notes is simply delightful.

    $79$43
    Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Kit
    Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Kit
    Walmart
    Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Kit

    Elevate your makeup routine with the Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Set, which includes a blush brush, crease brush, setting brush, expert face brush and a makeup sponge. 

    $19$13
    Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner
    Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner
    Walmart
    Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner

    The Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo works to heal breakage, frizz, and split ends, while the No.5 Conditioner helps to repair damaged bonds and split ends while simultaneously moisturizing and nourishing.

    $60$50
    Fenchilin Large Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Lights
    Fenchilin Large Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Lights
    Walmart
    Fenchilin Large Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Lights

    A large vanity mirror featuring adjustable LED lights, a bluetooth speaker and a charging port.

    $170$100
    Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection SPF 50 Moisturizer
    Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection SPF 50 Moisturizer
    Walmart
    Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection SPF 50 Moisturizer

    Give the skin some glow with this lightweight moisturizer from Image Skincare — which boasts protective ingredients against UV rays.

    $44$27

    The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

