Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals ahead of Walmart Plus Week — another big savings event that falls during the same time as Amazon Prime Day. Walmart Plus Week is taking place beginning Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m. ET through Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. ET. However, for Walmart Plus members, exclusive deals start earlier on Monday, July 10.

Be sure to sign up for a Walmart Plus membership before the big event so you can score massive beauty deals through the early Walmart Plus Week Beauty Sale. Beauty lovers will rejoice at the opportunity to save on top-shelf hair, skin and makeup products from some of the most coveted brands.

Shop Walmart's Beauty Sale

The early Walmart+ Week Beauty sale features hundreds of price cuts on trending brands and products across all areas of Walmart’s beauty department. With huge huge discounts on fragrances like Versace's Bright Crystal and year-round necessities like EltaMD sunscreen, you don't want to miss these savings.

Walmart's beauty sale includes brands like Burberry, Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, Shark, Laura Geller and so many more to help you refresh your beauty routine. If you're not sure where to start your shopping, we've got you covered with the best discounts from all the early Walmart+ Week Beauty deals.

Best Skincare Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint Walmart Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint When you want to go for a more natural look but still give your skin a little boost, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint is formulated to help even your skin's tone and give it the hydration it craves. $19 $10 Shop Now

Best Fragrance Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event

Best Hair Care Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event

Best Makeup Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event

To learn more about Walmart Plus, check out what's featured in the Walmart Plus Subscription: streaming with Paramount+, free delivery from your local Walmart store, free shipping with no order minimum, savings on fuel, and more.

ET and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

