The Best Early Walmart Plus Week Beauty Deals: Save on Skincare, Makeup, Hair Care and More
Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals ahead of Walmart Plus Week — another big savings event that falls during the same time as Amazon Prime Day. Walmart Plus Week is taking place beginning Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m. ET through Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. ET. However, for Walmart Plus members, exclusive deals start earlier on Monday, July 10.
Be sure to sign up for a Walmart Plus membership before the big event so you can score massive beauty deals through the early Walmart Plus Week Beauty Sale. Beauty lovers will rejoice at the opportunity to save on top-shelf hair, skin and makeup products from some of the most coveted brands.
The early Walmart+ Week Beauty sale features hundreds of price cuts on trending brands and products across all areas of Walmart’s beauty department. With huge huge discounts on fragrances like Versace's Bright Crystal and year-round necessities like EltaMD sunscreen, you don't want to miss these savings.
Walmart's beauty sale includes brands like Burberry, Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, Shark, Laura Geller and so many more to help you refresh your beauty routine. If you're not sure where to start your shopping, we've got you covered with the best discounts from all the early Walmart+ Week Beauty deals.
Best Skincare Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event
These revitalizing eye patches help hydrate, moisturize and improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness.
For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.
EltaMD's best-selling, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate, which helps to nourish the skin by creating a strong moisture barrier.
Perfect your pout with this TikTok-loved, nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask.
When you want to go for a more natural look but still give your skin a little boost, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint is formulated to help even your skin's tone and give it the hydration it craves.
Dry brushing a few times a week helps to exfoliate your skin, as well as increase blood flow and lymphatic drainage.
A skincare routine favorite, the gua sha tool can help increase lymphatic drainage to promote smooth skin.
Best Fragrance Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event
Donatella Versace's favorite floral scents inspired this perfume.
A blend of lavender, pear, bergamot, coconut, praline, vanilla orchid and cashmere, Ariana Grande's CLOUD is an uplifting floral scent.
With notes of raspberry leaf, pink pepper and pear, this 3oz perfume reflects the beauty of New York.
Burberry perfume is a classic for everyday wear. You'll find fruity top notes with more woodsy scents at the base.
This gourmet floral fragrance would make for a perfect perfume for special summer outings.
Best Hair Care Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event
This trending beauty product from Revlon is an affordable alternative to the Dyson Air Wrap drying brush.
Curl and blow dry your hair at the same time with this styling brush from Conair, which includes a 1.5 Inch curl brush and a 1-inch aluminum bristle brush.
Encourage more shine while drying your hair with the Shark Fast-Blowing Hair Dryer, made for all hair types.
Add this leave-in conditioner made for thick, curly hair by TikTok-loved brand Miele to your hair routine.
This 1-inch straightener has 15 heat settings and will help you achieve a frizz-free style.
Create a gorgeous hairdo with this 2-inch straightening tool.
Best Makeup Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event
This out-of-this world foundation from Laura Geller gives you a 2-in-1 product. The foundation corrects and the highlighter illuminates for smooth, glowing skin.
Apply this cream contour stick and highlighter duo for an easy lift and glow.
Get that classic lip look with this lip stain from L'Oreal Paris, available in 9 colors.
Grab this makeup bag must-have while it's on sale.
To learn more about Walmart Plus, check out what's featured in the Walmart Plus Subscription: streaming with Paramount+, free delivery from your local Walmart store, free shipping with no order minimum, savings on fuel, and more.
ET and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.
RELATED CONTENT
Walmart Plus Week Kicks Off July 10: Here's What You Need to Know
The 30 Best Early Walmart Plus Week Deals You Can Already Shop Now
Shop Rare Deals on Charlotte Tilbury Makeup During the Big Summer Sale
Save On Best-Selling NuFace Skincare Devices at this 4th of July Sale
The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever
Benefit Cosmetics Summer Beauty Sale: Save Up to 65% on Best Sellers
ILIA Beauty Bestsellers are 20% Off Right Now at this Summer Sale
The 21 Best Summer Beauty Launches of 2023
The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Summer Glow