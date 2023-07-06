Shop

The Best Early Walmart Plus Week Beauty Deals: Save on Skincare, Makeup, Hair Care and More

By ETonline Staff
Walmart Beauty Glow-Up Event
Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals ahead of Walmart Plus Week — another big savings event that falls during the same time as Amazon Prime Day. Walmart Plus Week is taking place beginning Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m. ET through Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. ET. However, for Walmart Plus members, exclusive deals start earlier on Monday, July 10.

Be sure to sign up for a Walmart Plus membership before the big event so you can score massive beauty deals through the early Walmart Plus Week Beauty Sale. Beauty lovers will rejoice at the opportunity to save on top-shelf hair, skin and makeup products from some of the most coveted brands. 

The early Walmart+ Week Beauty sale features hundreds of price cuts on trending brands and products across all areas of Walmart’s beauty department. With huge huge discounts on fragrances like Versace's Bright Crystal and year-round necessities like EltaMD sunscreen, you don't want to miss these savings.

Walmart's beauty sale includes brands like Burberry, Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, Shark, Laura Geller and so many more to help you refresh your beauty routine. If you're not sure where to start your shopping, we've got you covered with the best discounts from all the early Walmart+ Week Beauty deals.

Best Skincare Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches 60 pcs.png
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches

These revitalizing eye patches help hydrate, moisturize and improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness. 

 

$55$31
La Mer The Eye Concentrate, 0.5 oz
La Mer The Eye Concentrate, 0.5 oz
Walmart
La Mer The Eye Concentrate, 0.5 oz

For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.

$235$159
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Walmart
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

EltaMD's best-selling, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate, which helps to nourish the skin by creating a strong moisture barrier. 

$37$32
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Grapefruit Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Walmart
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Perfect your pout with this TikTok-loved, nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask.

$22$17
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
Walmart
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

When you want to go for a more natural look but still give your skin a little boost, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint is formulated to help even your skin's tone and give it the hydration it craves.

$19$10
Metene Dry Body Brushes — 2-Pack
Metene Dry Body Brushes 2 Pack
Walmart
Metene Dry Body Brushes — 2-Pack

Dry brushing a few times a week helps to exfoliate your skin, as well as increase blood flow and lymphatic drainage.

$20$8
Jade Gua Sha Facial Tool
Jade Gua Sha Facial Tool
Walmart
Jade Gua Sha Facial Tool

A skincare routine favorite, the gua sha tool can help increase lymphatic drainage to promote smooth skin.

$16$13

Best Fragrance Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette
Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette
Walmart
Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette

Donatella Versace's favorite floral scents inspired this perfume.

$88$39
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
Walmart
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

A blend of lavender, pear, bergamot, coconut, praline, vanilla orchid and cashmere, Ariana Grande's CLOUD is an uplifting floral scent.

$45$26
Coach New York Eau de Parfum
Coach New York Eau de Parfum
Walmart
Coach New York Eau de Parfum

With notes of raspberry leaf, pink pepper and pear, this 3oz perfume reflects the beauty of New York.

$95$43
Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum
Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum, Perfume for Women, 3.3 Oz
Walmart
Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum

Burberry perfume is a classic for everyday wear. You'll find fruity top notes with more woodsy scents at the base. 

$98$41
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum Perfume
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum Perfume
Walmart
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum Perfume

This gourmet floral fragrance would make for a perfect perfume for special summer outings.

$98$42

Best Hair Care Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Walmart
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

This trending beauty product from Revlon is an affordable alternative to the Dyson Air Wrap drying brush.

$49$39
Conair 2-in-1 Hot Air Curling Combo
Conair 2-in-1 Hot Air Curling Combo
Walmart
Conair 2-in-1 Hot Air Curling Combo

Curl and blow dry your hair at the same time with this styling brush from Conair, which includes a 1.5 Inch curl brush and a 1-inch aluminum bristle brush.

$35$23
Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer
Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer
Walmart
Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer

Encourage more shine while drying your hair with the Shark Fast-Blowing Hair Dryer, made for all hair types.

$172$149
Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner W Coco & Avocado Oil
Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner W Coco & Avocado Oil
Walmart
Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner W Coco & Avocado Oil

Add this leave-in conditioner made for thick, curly hair by TikTok-loved brand Miele to your hair routine.

$13$10
KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener
KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener
Walmart
KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener

This 1-inch straightener has 15 heat settings and will help you achieve a frizz-free style.

$37$27
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener
Walmart
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener

Create a gorgeous hairdo with this 2-inch straightening tool.

$140$100

Best Makeup Deals from Walmart's Beauty Event

Laura Geller Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Powder Foundation
Laura Geller Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Powder Foundation
Walmart
Laura Geller Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Powder Foundation

This out-of-this world foundation from Laura Geller gives you a 2-in-1 product. The foundation corrects and the highlighter illuminates for smooth, glowing skin.

$25$21
FOCALLURE 2 Pcs Highlighter and Bronzer Pen
FOCALLURE 2 Pcs Highlighter and Bronzer Pen
Walmart
FOCALLURE 2 Pcs Highlighter and Bronzer Pen

Apply this cream contour stick and highlighter duo for an easy lift and glow.

$21$13
L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight & High Pigment Matte Lip Stain
L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight & High Pigment Matte Lip Stain
Walmart
L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight & High Pigment Matte Lip Stain

Get that classic lip look with this lip stain from L'Oreal Paris, available in 9 colors.

$13$11
Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler
Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler
Walmart
Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler

Grab this makeup bag must-have while it's on sale.

$15$13

To learn more about Walmart Plus, check out what's featured in the Walmart Plus Subscription: streaming with Paramount+, free delivery from your local Walmart store, free shipping with no order minimum, savings on fuel, and more.

ET and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

