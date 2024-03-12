Style

The Best Easter Pajamas for the Whole Family: Shop Matching Sets and Adorable Styles

Being A Bunny Organic Cotton Pajamas
Burt's Bees Baby
By Wesley Horvath and Carolin Lehmann
Published: 8:54 AM PDT, March 12, 2024

The hunt is over: These are the cutest pajamas for the whole family for Easter.

In addition to swapping in spring home decor and decorating baskets for your Easter egg hunt, Easter pajamas can get your family into the holiday spirit. So make a plan to wake up in the perfect pajama sets and shop our cute recommendations.

Easter PJs are a cute look for seasonal family photos that double as comfy attire for brunch together at home. The ideal Easter pajamas have bunny motifs, Easter egg prints, and pastel colors reminiscent of the springtime holiday.

To help make your Easter pajama and gift shopping a bit easier, we've found some of the best (and cutest) Easter sleepwear for men, women, children and toddlers, plus matching sets for the whole family. Our favorite retailers have some of the cutest matching family pajamas just in time for the Easter season.

Check out these top picks of the best bunny-printed and spring-themed pajamas below. 

Hanna Andersson Easter Print Long John Pajama Set

Hanna Andersson Easter Print Long John Pajama Set
Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson Easter Print Long John Pajama Set

These Easter egg PJs are available for kids and teenagers. The brand offers a variety of Easter print options.

$48 $34

Shop Now

Show Me Your Mumu Sunday Morning Sleep Set

Show Me Your Mumu Sunday Morning Sleep Set
Show Me Your Mumu

Show Me Your Mumu Sunday Morning Sleep Set

Embrace spring florals with this women's PJ set.  

$118 $84

Shop Now

Hanna Andersson Easter Print Long John Pajama

Hanna Andersson Easter Print Long John Pajama
Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson Easter Print Long John Pajama

A matching pajama set for the whole family, these long johns are the perfect loungewear for Easter. 

Petidoux Easter Egg Hunt Pajama Set

Petidoux Easter Egg Hunt Pajama Set
Maisonette

Petidoux Easter Egg Hunt Pajama Set

This printed PJ set fits young kids to pre-teens.

$60 and up

Shop Now

Caden Lane Unisex Pajama Lounge Pants

Caden Lane Unisex Pajama Lounge Pants
Caden Lane

Caden Lane Unisex Pajama Lounge Pants

These unisex adult bunny PJ bottoms come in two colorways. They're selling out fast, so be sure to snag your sizes now.

$42 $25

Shop Now

The Children's Place Kids' Short Sleeve Top & Pants Easter Family Pajama Set

The Children's Place Kids' Short Sleeve Top & Pants Easter Family Pajama Set
Amazon

The Children's Place Kids' Short Sleeve Top & Pants Easter Family Pajama Set

Your little ones will look extra adorable in Easter morning photos when they wear these bunny print pajamas. 

$30 $18

Shop Now

Petite Plume Easter Garden Pajama Set

Petite Plume Easter Garden Pajama Set
Maisonette

Petite Plume Easter Garden Pajama Set

With sizes for everyone from 6 months old to 14 years old, it's simple to find a fitting PJ look for your kids thanks to this Petite Plume Easter Garden Pajama Set at Maisonette. 

Sibling Matching Easter Pajamas

Sibling Matching Easter Pajamas
Etsy

Sibling Matching Easter Pajamas

Make Easter special with personalized name pajamas. The bunny pajamas come in baby, toddler and kids' sizes for all of your little ones. 

$34 and up

Shop Now

Petite Plume English Rose Cotton Robe

Petite Plume English Rose Cotton Robe
Nordstrom

Petite Plume English Rose Cotton Robe

If you prefer throwing a robe on over some shorts and a tank top, then this Petite Plume English Rose Cotton Robe is a great fit for your spring slumber style.

La Palomo Bunny Cotton Pajama Set

La Palomo Bunny Cotton Pajama Set
Maisonette

La Palomo Bunny Cotton Pajama Set

This tan PJ set comes in sizes for young kids. 

Caden Lane Snuggle Bunny Color Block Mom Easter Graphic Tee

Caden Lane Snuggle Bunny Color Block Mom Easter Graphic Tee
Caden Lane

Caden Lane Snuggle Bunny Color Block Mom Easter Graphic Tee

For a matching family moment, start with "mama" and "dad" tees in Caden Lane's Snuggle Bunny line.

Caden Lane Snuggle Bunny Color Block Dad Easter Graphic Tee

Caden Lane Snuggle Bunny Color Block Dad Easter Graphic Tee
Caden Lane

Caden Lane Snuggle Bunny Color Block Dad Easter Graphic Tee

This cotton "dad" T-shirt has pastel block letters, as does the matching "mom" version. 

Hunting for more Easter goodies? Check out our 2024 Easter Shopping Guide for Easter basket stuffers, gift ideas for kids, spring dresses, Easter decor and more.

