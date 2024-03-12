In addition to swapping in spring home decor and decorating baskets for your Easter egg hunt, Easter pajamas can get your family into the holiday spirit. So make a plan to wake up in the perfect pajama sets and shop our cute recommendations.

Easter PJs are a cute look for seasonal family photos that double as comfy attire for brunch together at home. The ideal Easter pajamas have bunny motifs, Easter egg prints, and pastel colors reminiscent of the springtime holiday.

To help make your Easter pajama and gift shopping a bit easier, we've found some of the best (and cutest) Easter sleepwear for men, women, children and toddlers, plus matching sets for the whole family. Our favorite retailers have some of the cutest matching family pajamas just in time for the Easter season.

Check out these top picks of the best bunny-printed and spring-themed pajamas below.

Hunting for more Easter goodies?

