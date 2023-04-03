Shopping

The Best Easter Pajamas For the Whole Family That Will Arrive in Time For Easter Sunday

By Wesley Horvath
Best Easter Pajamas
Amazon, Maisonette, Walmart, Hill House Home and Et Online

Easter Sunday is less than a week away and now is the perfect time to start getting in the Easter spirit. In addition to setting up spring home decor and baskets for your Easter egg hunt, it's also time to think about what you and your family will wear the morning of. If you want to wake up dressed in Easter spirit, ET has some unique Easter pajama outfit ideas for you. 

To help make your Easter gift shopping a bit easier, we've found some of the best (and cutest) sleepwear for men, women, children, toddlers, and even some matching sets for the whole family. It might seem hard to put together a matching PJ set that your entire family will love, but our favorite retailers have some of the cutest matching family pajamas just in time for Easter season. 

Check out ET's top picks of the best bunny-printed and spring-themed pajamas that will arrive in time for Easter. 

Easter Eggs Matching Family Pajamas
Easter Eggs Matching Family Pajamas
Hanna Andersson
Easter Eggs Matching Family Pajamas

If you want your entire family to have matching pajamas for Easter day morning, then you can build your own custom PJ set at Hanna Anderson. Just add on a new family member to build your own matching set.

$284 $204 FOR 4 SETS
Matching Family Pajamas - Snuggle Bunny Collection
Matching Family Pajamas - Snuggle Bunny Collection
The Children's Place
Matching Family Pajamas - Snuggle Bunny Collection

Wake up Easter Sunday morning in matching family Easter pajamas with The Children's Place Snuggle Bunny Collection.

$5 AND UP
The Children's Place Kids' Sort Sleeve Top & Pants Easter Family Pajama Set
The Children's Place Kids' Sort Sleeve Top & Pants Easter Family Pajama Set
Amazon
The Children's Place Kids' Sort Sleeve Top & Pants Easter Family Pajama Set

Your little ones will look extra adorable in Easter morning photos when they wear these snug fit bunny print pajamas. 

$30$12
Petite Plume Easter Garden Pajama Set
Petite Plume Easter Garden Pajama Set
Maisonette
Petite Plume Easter Garden Pajama Set

With sizes from 6-month-old babies to 14 years, you can dress your kids in this Petite Plume Easter Garden Pajama Set at Maisonette. 

$58
Unisex 3-Piece Kimono Hoodie, Pants & Bodysuit Layette Set for Baby
Unisex 3-Piece Kimono Hoodie, Pants & Bodysuit Layette Set for Baby
Old Navy
Unisex 3-Piece Kimono Hoodie, Pants & Bodysuit Layette Set for Baby

Looking for some cute bunny-themed jammies for your baby's first Easter? Then, this adorable 3-piece PJ set might be just what you're looking for. 

$35$30
Sibling Matching Easter Pajamas
Sibling Matching Easter Pajamas
Etsy
Sibling Matching Easter Pajamas

Make Easter more special with personalized name pajamas. The bunny pajamas come in baby, toddler, kids sizes for all of your little ones. 

$34 AND UP
Miffy Baby Zip Sleeper
Miffy Baby Zip Sleeper
Hanna Andersson
Miffy Baby Zip Sleeper

Dress your baby in this Easter-bunny-themed pajama set to keep them comfortable at any Easter celebration. 

$46$35
Maternity Modal Henley PJ Set
Maternity Modal Henley PJ Set
GAP
Maternity Modal Henley PJ Set

If you're looking to stay comfortable all day long on Easter Sunday, this floral Maternity Modal Henley PJ Set is the perfect option. 

$80$43
WITH CODES TREAT & GAPDEAL
Easter Long John Pajama Set
Easter Long John Pajama Set
Hanna Andersson
Easter Long John Pajama Set

This Easter Long John Pajama Set will get your kids excited for Easter in no time. 

$48$35
Petite Plume English Rose Cotton Robe
Petite Plume English Rose Cotton Robe
Nordstrom
Petite Plume English Rose Cotton Robe

If you prefer throwing a robe on over some shorts and a tank top, then this Petite Plume English Rose Cotton Robe is a great fit for your spring slumber style.

$94

