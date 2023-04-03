Easter Sunday is less than a week away and now is the perfect time to start getting in the Easter spirit. In addition to setting up spring home decor and baskets for your Easter egg hunt, it's also time to think about what you and your family will wear the morning of. If you want to wake up dressed in Easter spirit, ET has some unique Easter pajama outfit ideas for you.

To help make your Easter gift shopping a bit easier, we've found some of the best (and cutest) sleepwear for men, women, children, toddlers, and even some matching sets for the whole family. It might seem hard to put together a matching PJ set that your entire family will love, but our favorite retailers have some of the cutest matching family pajamas just in time for Easter season.

Check out ET's top picks of the best bunny-printed and spring-themed pajamas that will arrive in time for Easter.

Easter Eggs Matching Family Pajamas Hanna Andersson Easter Eggs Matching Family Pajamas If you want your entire family to have matching pajamas for Easter day morning, then you can build your own custom PJ set at Hanna Anderson. Just add on a new family member to build your own matching set. $284 $204 FOR 4 SETS Shop Now

