The Best Easter Pajamas For the Whole Family That Will Arrive in Time For Easter Sunday
Easter Sunday is less than a week away and now is the perfect time to start getting in the Easter spirit. In addition to setting up spring home decor and baskets for your Easter egg hunt, it's also time to think about what you and your family will wear the morning of. If you want to wake up dressed in Easter spirit, ET has some unique Easter pajama outfit ideas for you.
To help make your Easter gift shopping a bit easier, we've found some of the best (and cutest) sleepwear for men, women, children, toddlers, and even some matching sets for the whole family. It might seem hard to put together a matching PJ set that your entire family will love, but our favorite retailers have some of the cutest matching family pajamas just in time for Easter season.
Check out ET's top picks of the best bunny-printed and spring-themed pajamas that will arrive in time for Easter.
If you want your entire family to have matching pajamas for Easter day morning, then you can build your own custom PJ set at Hanna Anderson. Just add on a new family member to build your own matching set.
Wake up Easter Sunday morning in matching family Easter pajamas with The Children's Place Snuggle Bunny Collection.
Your little ones will look extra adorable in Easter morning photos when they wear these snug fit bunny print pajamas.
With sizes from 6-month-old babies to 14 years, you can dress your kids in this Petite Plume Easter Garden Pajama Set at Maisonette.
Looking for some cute bunny-themed jammies for your baby's first Easter? Then, this adorable 3-piece PJ set might be just what you're looking for.
Make Easter more special with personalized name pajamas. The bunny pajamas come in baby, toddler, kids sizes for all of your little ones.
Dress your baby in this Easter-bunny-themed pajama set to keep them comfortable at any Easter celebration.
If you're looking to stay comfortable all day long on Easter Sunday, this floral Maternity Modal Henley PJ Set is the perfect option.
This Easter Long John Pajama Set will get your kids excited for Easter in no time.
If you prefer throwing a robe on over some shorts and a tank top, then this Petite Plume English Rose Cotton Robe is a great fit for your spring slumber style.
