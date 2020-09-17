The Best Engagement Rings for All Budgets
While tying the knot in a ceremony isn't something in the cards until the restrictions on big social gatherings ease amid COVID-19 precautions, getting engaged is still on.
If you are planning to make the commitment soon, you're most likely seeking the perfect engagement ring. Whether you're shopping for a surprise proposal, browsing together with your loved one or looking to send a hint, we've gathered nine diamond ring styles for popping the question.
And considering being smart about funds is crucial right now during this uncertain time, we've found options for every budget -- under $5,000, $3,000 and $1,000 options.
Shop ET Style's top picks of stunning engagement ring designs.
Under $5,000
We love this unique shaker ring, handmade from 18-karat gold, boasting 0.60 carats of loose diamonds encased in sapphire crystal windowpanes.
Oval diamond engagement rings continue to be a huge trend (a favorite among celebs like Hailey Bieber). Opt for this dazzling solitaire with 1-carat diamond for a sophisticated look.
A three-stone style is utterly elegant. Choose this stunner with brilliant princess-cut diamonds set on a 14k white gold band.
Under $3,000
This horizontal, east-to-west design offers a fashionable twist to a classic emerald diamond engagement ring.
Delicate yet ornate, this curve band yellow gold ring features a pear cut diamond surrounded by more small diamonds, totaling 0.27 carats.
This round stone center diamond engagement ring has a romantic, vintage-inspired flair thanks to the six-prong setting and decorative band.
Under $1,000
A fit for one who loves glamour. This geometric 10k style features a center clustered with stones and an embellished band.
For something minimalist, consider a timeless band style like this ring with two rows of radiant diamonds worth 0.12 carats. The rose gold hue adds a feminine touch. It can also be great as a wedding band.
A sleek yellow gold ring with a baguette diamond at center between two tiny diamond stones.
RELATED CONTENT:
Demi Lovato's Engagement Ring: Shop Similar Diamond Ring Styles
7 Stunning Celebrity Engagement Ring Trends: Emma Stone's Pearl to Meghan Markle's Trilogy Design
The Top Engagement Ring Trends of 2020, According to Experts
The Best Etsy Jewelry -- Shop Unique Handmade Jewelry
Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More
Related Gallery