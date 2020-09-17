The Best Engagement Rings for All Budgets

While tying the knot in a ceremony isn't something in the cards until the restrictions on big social gatherings ease amid COVID-19 precautions, getting engaged is still on.

If you are planning to make the commitment soon, you're most likely seeking the perfect engagement ring. Whether you're shopping for a surprise proposal, browsing together with your loved one or looking to send a hint, we've gathered nine diamond ring styles for popping the question.

And considering being smart about funds is crucial right now during this uncertain time, we've found options for every budget -- under $5,000, $3,000 and $1,000 options.

Shop ET Style's top picks of stunning engagement ring designs.

Under $5,000

18-karat Gold, Sapphire Crystal and Diamond Ring Moritz Glik Net-A-Porter 18-karat Gold, Sapphire Crystal and Diamond Ring Moritz Glik We love this unique shaker ring, handmade from 18-karat gold, boasting 0.60 carats of loose diamonds encased in sapphire crystal windowpanes. $3,095 at Net-A-Porter

1 ct Certified Oval Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold (I/I2) Zales Zales 1 ct Certified Oval Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold (I/I2) Zales Oval diamond engagement rings continue to be a huge trend (a favorite among celebs like Hailey Bieber). Opt for this dazzling solitaire with 1-carat diamond for a sophisticated look. $3,999.99 at Zales

Under $3,000

Pear Diamond Celestine Band Ring in Yellow Gold Anna Sheffield Ylang23 Pear Diamond Celestine Band Ring in Yellow Gold Anna Sheffield Delicate yet ornate, this curve band yellow gold ring features a pear cut diamond surrounded by more small diamonds, totaling 0.27 carats. $2,450 at Ylang23

Monique Lhuillier Embellished Six-Prong Diamond Engagement Ring in Platinum Blue Nile Blue Nile Monique Lhuillier Embellished Six-Prong Diamond Engagement Ring in Platinum Blue Nile This round stone center diamond engagement ring has a romantic, vintage-inspired flair thanks to the six-prong setting and decorative band. Starting $2,150 at Blue Nile

Under $1,000

Diamond Engagement Ring 1/2 ct tw Round-Cut 10k White Gold Kay Kay Jewelers Diamond Engagement Ring 1/2 ct tw Round-Cut 10k White Gold Kay A ring fit for one who loves glamour. This geometric 10k white gold style features a center clustered with round diamond stones and an embellished band. $899 at Kay Jewelers

Olivia Twin Band Diamond Ring Joie De Viv Joie De Viv Olivia Twin Band Diamond Ring Joie De Viv For something minimalist, consider a timeless band style like this ring with two rows of radiant diamonds worth 0.12 carats. The rose gold hue adds a feminine touch. It can also be great as a wedding band. $689 at Joie De Viv

Maria 14k Yellow Gold Band Ring in White Diamond Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Maria 14k Yellow Gold Band Ring in White Diamond Kendra Scott A sleek yellow gold ring with a baguette diamond at center between two tiny diamond stones. $625 at Kendra Scott

