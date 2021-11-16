The Best Face Masks for Winter

With cold fall weather approaching -- and even colder winter weather following -- there's no better time than to now to shop for face masks and gaiters that double as cold weather gear. These masks and gaiters are made of cozy materials like fleece, and cover more exposed skin than your typical face mask. This can include your ears and neck, keeping them toasty and protected from wind chills.

Check out this curated selection of face masks and neck gaiters that can keep you warm outside while protecting others from the spread of COVID-19. These options from Amazon, Case-Mate, Cabela's and more will become your new fall and winter wardrobe staples.

Winter Face Mask and Neck Gaiter Amazon Winter Face Mask and Neck Gaiter This affordable face mask and gaiter combo with a fleece lining covers your ears for extra warmth. Its fabric wicks away moisture and its design promises to minimize condensation on your glasses. Amazon reviewer The Lovey Mom says that this last-minute stocking stuffer turned out to be one of the year's best gifts. "It washes beautifully and really keeps your face and neck warm while being easy to breathe through." $13 AT AMAZON Buy Now

