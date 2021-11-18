The Best Fitness Holiday Gifts -- Plus, Shop Black Friday Deals on SoulCycle Bike, Mirror and More
Since the pandemic, many people opted to stay home and get creative with their in-home workouts creating their own version of a gym at home. The perfect home gym setup means you no longer have to pay for a gym membership or a personal trainer -- all you need is the right workout equipment. Now is the time to build out your home gym ahead of the colder winter season, and many of these items make great gifts for fitness-minded people, too. Plus, so many exercise equipments are on sale right now for Black Friday!
Your tools of choice will vary depending on your fitness level and fitness goals. Want to tone up or build muscle? Grab a set of dumbbells and get into a strength-training routine. Trying to lose weight? You might prefer to burn calories with cardio equipment like a treadmill or stationary bike. Snag the Equinox+ SoulCycle At-Home Bike on major sale now and save $600 for a limited time.
In case you need a refresher on the benefits of regular exercise: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can improve your brain health, help you manage your weight, reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, strengthen your bones and muscles, and make you so much happier.
Whether you're setting up shop in your garage, your living room or your bedroom -- hey, whatever works! -- here's the home gym equipment you need to create your own killer indoor workout.
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.
