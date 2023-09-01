Sales & Deals

The Best Furniture Deals at Burrow's Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 60% Off Sofas, Sectionals, Beds and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Burrow Labor Day Sale 2023
Burrow
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:15 AM PDT, September 1, 2023

Shop the best furniture deals from Burrow's Labor Day Sale and save up to 60% on home upgrades for every room.

It's hard to believe that Labor Day is officially here. As you gear up for the weekend of barbecues and pool parties, you're not going to want to miss the best Labor Day furniture sales 2023 has to offer. 

If you're in need of some furniture upgrades, then look no further than Burrow's Labor Day Sale. Now through September 10, you can take up to 60% off furniture for every room. The Labor Day sale is offering huge savings on Burrow's best designs — from easy-to-put-together couches and chairs to coffee tables, shelving and more. 

Shop the Burrow Sale

Burrow's most popular seating design, the Nomad Sofa, is currently 20% off. Thanks to the brand's award-winning modular design, the easy-to-move sofa has plenty of room for three people. You can create your ideal sectional sofa with five fabric colors, six leg finishes, and three armrest heights. As a bonus, the Nomad even comes with a built-in USB charger. 

Nomad Sofa

Nomad Sofa
Burrow

Nomad Sofa

Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is the first easy-to-move sofa. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger.

$1,599 $1,279

Shop Now

Burrow's selection has expanded significantly from its original Nomad Sofa. Alongside modern sectionals, armchairs and ottomans, Burrow also offers bed frames, mattresses, and living room furniture staples like media consoles and side tables. We rarely see deals this big at Burrow, so don't miss out on these Labor Day savings for a total home refresh.

To help you take advantage of the holiday markdowns, we've picked out the best furniture deals to shop from the Burrow Labor Day Sale.

Chorus Bed, Queen with Wood Headboard

Chorus Bed, Queen with Wood Headboard
Burrow

Chorus Bed, Queen with Wood Headboard

A creaky, wobbly, or otherwise distracting bed should be the last thing keeping you up at night. The Chorus Bed does the one thing every single bed should do well: provide a quiet, stable platform for sleep. 

$1,599 $1,299

Shop Now

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa
Burrow

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa

Designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of styles, Field is a versatile couch that can grow to fit your space with additional modules in the future.

$2,599 $2,089

Shop Now

Union 3-Seat Sofa

Union 3-Seat Sofa
Burrow

Union 3-Seat Sofa

The Union is Burrow's biggest, deepest, plushest, widest modular seating design to date, created with movie nights, video games, and weekend cartoons in mind. 

$2,599 $2,079

Shop Now

Union 3-Seat Sofa with Ottoman

Union 3-Seat Sofa with Ottoman
Burrow

Union 3-Seat Sofa with Ottoman

$3,098 $2,578

Shop Now

Serif Coffee Table

Serif Coffee Table
Burrow

Serif Coffee Table

The Serif Coffee Table is a timeless, universal design drawn from mid-century Danish Modernism that looks at home in any interior design scheme.

$499 $419

Shop Now

Range 2-Piece Sofa

Range 2-Piece Sofa
Burrow

Range 2-Piece Sofa

Burrow's classic loveseat features soft, overstuffed cushions and deep, expansive seats for extra comfort. 

$1,070 $849

Shop Now

Serif Credenza

Serif Credenza
Burrow

Serif Credenza

The mid-century design — with a tall silhouette and metal accents — is well-suited to modern life, whether you’re hiding clutter or using it to keep all of your cords from cable boxes and game consoles tidy.

$999 $849

Shop Now

Banks Outdoor Chair

Banks Outdoor Chair
Burrow

Banks Outdoor Chair

The all-weather wicker seat is supported by a powder-coated steel frame, so it’s built to last, but at the end of the season it’s just as easy to fold back up and put on a shelf.

$495 $369

Shop Now

Totem Credenza

Totem Credenza
Burrow

Totem Credenza

Burrow's most contemporary media console is designed with a spacious interior for plenty of storage space.

$899 $699

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

Tags: