The Best Furniture Deals To Shop This Week at Wayfair, Anthropologie, West Elm and More

By Danica Creahan‍
The Best Furniture Deals to Shop This January
If 2022 is the year you plan to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck, because January is jam-packed with great furniture deals to help turn your fantasy into reality. 

This week, furniture sales are everywhere you look, and they're better than ever from all the biggest retailers. In fact, there are so many sales this week that we've had to make a comprehensive list of where to go for all the best furniture deals. And the list is not short.

First up, check out mega-retailer Wayfair. Enjoy up to 70% off sale items -- everything from couches to bedframes (and everything in between!) are available at super low prices. Not to be outdone, West Elm is also offering up to 70% on sale items, plus it has a whole section of ready-made furniture, ready to be shipped, all up to 40% off. Even best-selling items like this Mid-Century Nightstand have had their prices lowered.

Contemplating a complete interior design overhaul? Check out any of these huge retailers for giant savings.  At Overstock's New Years Home Sale you can get 70% off any home item you can think of. At Macys over 10,000 items have been marked down, including discounts on bed frames, couches, dining sets and more. And don't forget to take a look at Anthropologie. The always-stylish store is taking an additional 40% off sale items, including home decor favorites like this textured quilt.

If you've been waiting to buy big ticket items, like couches or sectionals, check out these sales ASAP. All Form is offering 20% off sitewide with NEWYEAR20so you can enjoy high-end seating solutions at an incredibly reasonable price. Not only that, but Raymour & Flannigan is also slashing prices on its highest priced items, taking 15% off all items $2999 and up.

Now that the Omicron variant has some companies delaying return to in-person work, it’s a great time to invest in a new standing desk. Luckily, FlexiSpot has New Year deals on standing desks and other WFH solutions, so you can work comfortably, no matter where you are.

As you can see, regardless of budget constraints, design concepts or the overall size of your place, right now is a great time to get a jumpstart and save big on your interior design dreams. ET has compiled a list of great furniture on sale that you can shop right now. 

Keep reading to check out the best furniture deals to shop this January. 

The Best Furniture Sales Happening Right Now:

40'' Wide Tufted Round Pouf Ottoman
40'' Wide Tufted Round Pouf Ottoman
Wayfair
40'' Wide Tufted Round Pouf Ottoman
Kick your feet up with this super cozy ottoman from Wayfair.
$682$360
Three-Seat Sofa With Chaise
Three Seat Sofa With Chaise
All Form
Three-Seat Sofa With Chaise
Save hundreds on this best-selling three person couch with chaise from All Form.
$2,806$2,245
Darcy Credenza
Darcy Credenza
Raymour & Flanigan
Darcy Credenza
In need of storage solutions but don't want to compromise your colorful style? Look no further than this credenza from Raymour & Flanigan.
$870$783
Kendra Dandy Haute Hound Accent Chair
Kendra Dandy Haute Hound Accent Chair
Anthropologie
Kendra Dandy Haute Hound Accent Chair
Dog lovers will howl for joy when they see this quirky accent chair from Anthropologie at its new unbelievable price.
$1,898$999
Celestine Bookshelf
Celestine Bookshelf
Macys
Celestine Bookshelf
Display your prized possessions on this gorgeous mid-century bookcase.
$3,499$2,105
Avery Dining Chair
Avery Dining Chair
Macy's
Avery Dining Chair
Spruce up your dining table and give it a bit of retro flare with these luxuriously upholstered chairs.
$799$431 (FOR A SET OF 2)
Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk
Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk
FlexiSpot
Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk
Work on your fitness and organization resolutions at the same time with this standing desk with bamboo texture top.
$500$380
Mid-Century Nightstand
Mid-Century Nightstand
West Elm
Mid-Century Nightstand
Enjoy savings on this best-selling nightstand from West Elm for a limited time.
$399$331
Roan Bed
Roan Bed
West Elm
Roan Bed
We love this understated yet classic bedframe from West Elm. It adds a touch of elegance to any bedroom.
$1,099$719
Monarch Hill Ambrosia Twin Daybed with Trundle
Monarch Hill Ambrosia Twin Daybed with Trundle
Wayfair
Monarch Hill Ambrosia Twin Daybed with Trundle
Get two pieces of furniture for the price of one with this comfortable trundled couch slash daybed.
$1,092$779
Hembree Desk
Hembree Desk
Wayfair
Hembree Desk
Make the most of your workspace with this ultra-trendy lucite desk.
$860$680
Looped Arch Low Bookshelf
Looped Arch Low Bookshelf
Anthropologie
Looped Arch Low Bookshelf
Make attaining your organization goals even easier this year with this space-saving bookcase from Anthropologie.
$998$700
Silver Orchid Fonda Glam Mirrored Cutout 3-Drawer Chest
Silver Orchid Fonda Glam Mirrored Cutout 3-Drawer Chest
Overstock
Silver Orchid Fonda Glam Mirrored Cutout 3-Drawer Chest
Add a bit of shine to any room with this three-drawer chest, available in three metallic finishes.
$289$202
Copper Grove Chugach Tufted Storage Bench Settee
Copper Grove Chugach Tufted Storage Bench Settee
Overstock
Copper Grove Chugach Tufted Storage Bench Settee
Optimize you bedroom storage with this end-of-bed bench.
$249$223
Newell 2-Piece Home Office Set
Newell 2-Piece Home Office Set
Raymour & Flanigan
Newell 2-Piece Home Office Set
Looking for a new office setup? Raymour & Flanigan has you covered with huge savings on all their desk sets, including this two-piece set in luxurious dark wood.
$2,000$1,080

