If 2022 is the year you plan to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck, because January is jam-packed with great furniture deals to help turn your fantasy into reality.

This week, furniture sales are everywhere you look, and they're better than ever from all the biggest retailers. In fact, there are so many sales this week that we've had to make a comprehensive list of where to go for all the best furniture deals. And the list is not short.

First up, check out mega-retailer Wayfair. Enjoy up to 70% off sale items -- everything from couches to bedframes (and everything in between!) are available at super low prices. Not to be outdone, West Elm is also offering up to 70% on sale items, plus it has a whole section of ready-made furniture, ready to be shipped, all up to 40% off. Even best-selling items like this Mid-Century Nightstand have had their prices lowered.

Contemplating a complete interior design overhaul? Check out any of these huge retailers for giant savings. At Overstock's New Years Home Sale you can get 70% off any home item you can think of. At Macys over 10,000 items have been marked down, including discounts on bed frames, couches, dining sets and more. And don't forget to take a look at Anthropologie. The always-stylish store is taking an additional 40% off sale items, including home decor favorites like this textured quilt.

If you've been waiting to buy big ticket items, like couches or sectionals, check out these sales ASAP. All Form is offering 20% off sitewide with NEWYEAR20, so you can enjoy high-end seating solutions at an incredibly reasonable price. Not only that, but Raymour & Flannigan is also slashing prices on its highest priced items, taking 15% off all items $2999 and up.

Now that the Omicron variant has some companies delaying return to in-person work, it’s a great time to invest in a new standing desk. Luckily, FlexiSpot has New Year deals on standing desks and other WFH solutions, so you can work comfortably, no matter where you are.

As you can see, regardless of budget constraints, design concepts or the overall size of your place, right now is a great time to get a jumpstart and save big on your interior design dreams. ET has compiled a list of great furniture on sale that you can shop right now.

Keep reading to check out the best furniture deals to shop this January.

The Best Furniture Sales Happening Right Now:

Darcy Credenza Raymour & Flanigan Darcy Credenza In need of storage solutions but don't want to compromise your colorful style? Look no further than this credenza from Raymour & Flanigan. $870 $783 Buy Now

Avery Dining Chair Macy's Avery Dining Chair Spruce up your dining table and give it a bit of retro flare with these luxuriously upholstered chairs. $799 $431 (FOR A SET OF 2) Buy Now

Mid-Century Nightstand West Elm Mid-Century Nightstand Enjoy savings on this best-selling nightstand from West Elm for a limited time. $399 $331 Buy Now

Roan Bed West Elm Roan Bed We love this understated yet classic bedframe from West Elm. It adds a touch of elegance to any bedroom. $1,099 $719 Buy Now

