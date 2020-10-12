Shopping

The Best Gifts From the Amazon Prime Day Holiday Gift Guide

By ETonline Staff
Amazon has released their 2020 holiday gift guide, and there are loads of amazing options across categories for friends and family. 

Shop electronics, beauty products, fashion accessories, homeware and so many more items that would make perfect gifts whether you're looking to splurge on special someone or keep your holiday budget in line. Since the list is extensive, ET Style has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the best-selling Revlon Hot Air Brush, the nifty iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, stylish Ray-Ban sunglasses and the multi-tasking Cosori Air Fryer. 

Plus, check back to see if any of these gifting options will be discounted further during Amazon Prime Day, which will take place Oct. 13 to 14. We will keep you up to date on the best deals to come out of the huge sale event. 

Browse through our top picks from the Amazon Prime Day 2020 holiday gift guide below. 

This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak, and hear people and pets within your home. This Blink Mini is $29 with Amazon Prime.

This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is 15% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $199

This Instant Pot Duo combines the features of a Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer while cooking up to 70% faster. This Instant Pot Duo is on sale for 21% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $99.95

This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls, and watch entertainment. This Echo Show is $49 with Amazon Prime.

This long sleeve leopard cardigan has pockets and is the long sweater you need to complete a trendy and casual look. This long sleeve cardigan is 18% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $38.99

This Insignia 50inch Smart TV comes with an Alexa enabled voice remote and Fire TV integrated for endless entertainment. This Insignia Smart TV is 14% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $349.99

These Apple Airpods are designed with an easy setup and come with a charging case. These Airpods are 19% off, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $159

These Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones are the perfect gift to give someone who's working from home. These Beats headphones are 33% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $299.99

The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection.

REGULARLY $59.99

Treat your loved one to the luxurious Roomba that vacuums on its own at the touch of a button, featuring reactive sensor technology, Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, powerful suction and automatic dirt disposal. 

If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, this air fryer has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone.

Gift the ultra-chic and timeless Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. 

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live sit comfortably in the ear while delivering great sound and bass with active noise cancellation. A wireless charging case is included. 

Make snapping memories easy with the Canon Ivy CLIQ -- a slim, bright camera that instantly prints photos with a peel-and-stick backing. 

Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. 

The Buddha Board is perfect for someone who likes art and winding down (perhaps with a glass of wine, too). The water painting board lets the user make a beautiful image while relaxing and appreciating the meditative moment before the water evaporates and the image fades away to leave room for another new creation. 

This Sunday Riley set of the popular Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment and the Luna Sleeping Night Oil are anti-aging skincare essentials that'll reveal a smoother-looking, glowing complexion. 

REGULARLY $82

This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. 

The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. 

REGULARLY $129.99

A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to 5 hours of battery life per charge. 

REGULARLY $59.99

