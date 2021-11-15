The Best Gym Equipment to Stay Fit at Home -- Get $600 Off the SoulCycle At-Home Bike
Since the pandemic, many people opted to stay home and get creative with their in-home workouts creating their own version of a gym at home. The perfect home gym setup means you no longer have to pay for a gym membership or a personal trainer -- all you need is the right workout equipment. Now is the time to build out your home gym ahead of the colder winter season, and many of these items make great gifts for fitness-minded people, too.
Your tools of choice will vary depending on your fitness level and fitness goals. Want to tone up or build muscle? Grab a set of dumbbells and get into a strength-training routine. Trying to lose weight? You might prefer to burn calories with cardio equipment like a treadmill or stationary bike. Snag the Equinox+ SoulCycle At-Home Bike on major sale now and save $600 for a limited time.
In case you need a refresher on the benefits of regular exercise: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can improve your brain health, help you manage your weight, reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, strengthen your bones and muscles, and make you so much happier.
Whether you're setting up shop in your garage, your living room or your bedroom -- hey, whatever works! -- here's the home gym equipment you need to create your own killer indoor workout.
RELATED CONTENT:
20 Best Running Shoes for Women - Nike, Adidas, Allbirds, Asics & More
Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes Have Over 57,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings
Hailey Bieber's Leggings Are 40% Off at the Alo Yoga Labor Day Sale
Amazon Deal: Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated is $19
Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Leggings
The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga
Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Athleisure and Activewear
The Best Gymshark Dupes We've Found at Amazon
Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'
The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok
Shop the Best Breathable Face Masks for Exercising -- Lululemon, Reebok, Adidas and More
Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok
Halle Berry Designed Leggings for Sweaty Betty: Shop Our Picks