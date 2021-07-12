The Best Gymshark Dupes We've Found at Amazon

If you're already an ET Style reader, you know how much we love affordable activewear, and Amazon has quickly become the place to shop for cute workout clothes that are nice on our wallets.

In addition to Lululemon dupes and the viral booty-lifting leggings Lizzo loves, Amazon has a range of options similar to ones you'll find at Gymshark -- a popular, influencer-beloved fitness apparel brand known for functional gym clothes that stand out in style.

If you're in the market for new activewear that won't break the bank, look through ET Style's selection of Gymshark dupes we found browsing through Amazon and TikTok with styles starting at just $11, such as the fan-favorite long-sleeve crop top and seamless leggings matching set and a pair of super comfy seamless shorts to wear during and post-workout.

Ahead, shop the best Gymshark dupes from Amazon.

Vital Seamless Leggings

These Vital leggings boast a dotted pattern for a contouring effect on both sides of the legs and around the bum for a sculpted look.

The Real Deal:

The Stylish Dupe:

Vital Seamless Shorts

Opt for the shorts version for summer to keep cool and supported during workouts.

The Real Deal:

The Stylish Dupe:

Adapt Camo Sports Bra

There are so many similar versions of the camo-print Adapt collection on Amazon, such as the crossover sports bra.

The Real Deal:

The Stylish Dupe:

Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings

These WodoWei leggings look nearly identical to the Gymshark pair. Both seamless designs have a supportive high-waist band and ruching on the butt for some extra oomph on the behind.

The Real Deal:

The Stylish Dupe:

Flex Matching Set

The two-tone matching set of long-sleeve crop top and seamless leggings is one of the most recognizable styles from Gymshark. The OLCHEE version has over 1,200 global ratings and 4.5 stars.

The Real Deal:

The Stylish Dupe:

