Whether gifted to a loved one or used yourself to tune out the world, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones can be a game changer on plane and trains, for working from home, or during a grueling workout. Listening to music without distractions is simply the best for increasing your focus and enjoying your day. If your earbuds have run their course, some of the best headphones and wireless earbuds are on sale right now to help you cut through the noise.

The comfortable Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are one of the best pairs for traveling and commuting, thanks to strong noise cancellation and a 22-hour battery life. Regularly $350, Beats Studio3 are currently on sale for 35% off at Amazon. Beats Studio3 headphones connect to your Apple iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth and fold for extra portability. Not only are they sweat- and water-resistant, but this pair of headphones has a 'Fast Fuel' feature that allows for three hours of playback time on just a 10-minute quick charge.

Aside from price, the main qualities to look for when you're shopping for headphones are the sound quality, noise-cancelling capability and battery life. Whether you're looking for some Bluetooth earbuds to pair with your phone or you just want some wireless headphones to experience total freedom with no cords, there are impressive discounts on Amazon from Beats by Dre to Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Amazon is overflowing with tech savings to get top-rated headphones for less. Ahead, we've rounded up all the best deals on headphones and wireless earbuds you can shop now.

Best Earbud Deals at Amazon

Not only are in-ear headphones the most portable, the top models today have improved in sound quality. Because they fit snug in your ears, you get a slightly better audio experience when compared to similar on-ear or over-the-ear headphone models.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique approach to noise-cancellation. These wireless headphones reduce outside noise but don't completely omit every noise. If you activate the Active Noise Cancellation feature, the Galaxy Buds Live will allow you to hear whenever someone is trying to talk to you or whenever there's an announcement on the subway platform. $150 $90 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Answer calls and instantly switch to talking with voice detection, and let in the sounds that matter most with 4 Ambient levels. The noise cancelling and water-resistant earbuds are perfect for working out, virtual meetings, and just enjoying your music anywhere. $200 $100 Shop Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life. $250 $200 Shop Now

Best Headphone Deals at Amazon

A little less portable than earbuds, over-ear headphones can play a larger range of sound frequencies. So, you get to enjoy a more accurate and detailed music-listening experience with over-ear headphones. You'll also get some quality noise cancellation features thanks to the anatomy of the earpads. Because they cup over your ears, they give you some cushion from outside sounds.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. $549 $500 Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones The Class 1 Bluetooth functionality on these headphones makes pairing your headphones with your phone or tablet a lot easier and faster. As an added bonus, these Beats come with their own carrying case. $200 $145 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More

Everything You Need to Go From Gym to Work and Beyond

Save Big On Electronics at Walmart With The Best Deals On TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More

The 10 Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now

Save Up to $4,000 On Samsung's Best Neo QLED 8K TVs

Save More Than $1,500 on Samsung's Top-Rated Washer and Dryer Set

The Best 4K TV Deals: Save Up to $2,000 On Samsung and LG TVs

The Best Apple Deals to Shop Now