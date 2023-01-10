Just in time for your New Years resolutions, Amazon is having a massive sale to save on this year's hottest headphones and earbuds. A pair of noise-cancelling headphones can be a game changer on planes, trains, at work, home or during a workout in the gym. The comfortable Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are one of the best pairs for traveling and commuting, thanks to strong noise cancellation and a 22-hour battery life. For the New Year, the Beats Studio3 are nearly 35% off right now.

The headphones regularly cost $350, but are down to $229 exclusively on Amazon. Beats Studio3 headphones connect to your Apple iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth and fold for extra portability. Not only are they sweat- and water-resistant, but this pair of headphones has a 'Fast Fuel' feature that allows for three hours of playback time on just a 10-minute quick charge.

Aside from price, the main qualities to look for when you're shopping for headphones are the sound quality, noise-cancelling capability and battery life. Whether you're looking for some Bluetooth earbuds to pair with your phone or you just want some wireless headphones to experience total freedom with no cords, there are impressive holiday deals on Amazon from Beats by Dre to Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds.

AirPods are one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

The second-generation AirPods Pro offer better noise cancellation, a longer battery life, and a speaker in the charging case, which works with Apple's Find My app. Along with an adaptive transparency mode, there's also a new personalized spatial audio feature and swipe gestures for controlling playback.

Featuring exclusive discounts across all categories, the 2023 Amazon deals are overflowing with tech savings to get a head start on your holiday shopping. We've rounded up all the best holiday savings on headphones and wireless earbuds you can shop now.

Amazon Earbud Deals

Not only are in-ear headphones the most portable, the top models today have improved in sound quality. Because they fit snug in your ears, you get a slightly better audio experience when compared to similar on-ear or over-the-ear headphone models. If you've been eyeing the Beats and Kim Kardashian collab, the Beats Fit Pro earbuds are back in stock.

Beats Studio Buds Amazon Beats Studio Buds Improve your sound quality with these noise cancelling earbuds from Beats. One charge provides you with crystal-clear audio that lasts up to eight hours. $150 $100 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique approach to noise-cancellation. These wireless headphones reduce outside noise but don't completely omit every noise. If you activate the Active Noise Cancellation feature, the Galaxy Buds Live will allow you to hear whenever someone is trying to talk to you or whenever there's an announcement on the subway platform. $170 $100 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Answer calls and instantly switch to talking with voice detection, and let in the sounds that matter most with 4 Ambient levels. The noise cancelling and water-resistant earbuds are perfect for working out, virtual meetings, and just enjoying your music anywhere. $120 $152 Shop Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life. $250 $150 Shop Now

Amazon Headphone Deals

A little less portable than earbuds, over-ear headphones can play a larger range of sound frequencies. So, you get to enjoy a more accurate and detailed music-listening experience with over-ear headphones. You'll also get some quality noise cancellation features thanks to the anatomy of the earpads. Because they cup over your ears, they give you some cushion from outside sounds.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. $549 $500 Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones The Class 1 Bluetooth functionality on these headphones makes pairing your headphones with your phone or tablet a lot easier and faster. As an added bonus, these Beats come with their own carrying case. $200 $145 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 25 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Save On TurboTax, Beats Earbuds, Apple MacBook and More

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy, Fit and Organized in 2023

Best Buy Just Kicked Off A 3-Day Sale With New Year Tech Deals On TVs, Headphones, Appliances and More

Save Big On Electronics at Walmart With The Best Deals On TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More

The 10 Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now

Save Up to $4,000 On Samsung's Best Neo QLED 8K TVs This Weekend

Save More Than $1,500 on Samsung's Top-Rated Washer and Dryer Set

The Best 4K TV Deals: Save Up to $2,000 On Samsung and LG TVs

The Best Apple Deals to Shop Now

Save $400 On A Stunning Samsung Frame TV With These Holiday Deals

The 20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for New Year Savings

The Best Tech Gifts of 2022: Our Gadget Guide for The Holiday Season