The Best Headphone Deals in 2022: Major Savings On Galaxy Buds, Beats Studio3 and More
If you're looking to upgrade your old headphones, there are plenty of deals on headphones during Presidents' Day weekend. Companies are perpetually upgrading their headphones to make the perfect wearable sound system for the most refined audiophiles, as well as the casual listeners. No matter what you need headphones for, we've put together some great deals on the best headphones this year has to offer.
There are a ton of different types of headphones, and all of them have their own set of unique features. From Alexa-compatible earphones to noise-canceling over-the-ear headphones, there's quite a bit of terminology to scroll through when you're shopping for headphones (or any piece of technology). However, the main things to look for when you're shopping for headphones are the sound quality, the design, comfort, its features and the quality of its microphone (if the headset includes built-in microphones). And, ET is here to help you find your next go-to headphones or earphones that'll fit your style and preferences.
Whether you're looking for some Bluetooth earbuds to pair with your Amazon Fire Tablet or you just want some wireless headphones to cancel out all the noise in your office, we've picked out options that will suit your needs — and they're all on sale.
Browse In-Ear Earphones
You probably don't need us to explain what in-ear headphones are. Obviously, they fit in your ear, but what are the perks of this design? Their biggest perk is their portability. Since you don't have to worry about a bulking head strap that connects each speaker together, in-the-ear earphones are a lot smaller. Of course, that means, you also run the risk of losing them if they fall out of your pocket. Another perk is their improved sound quality. Because they fit snug in your ears, you get a slightly better audio experience when compared to similar on-ear or over-the-ear headphone models.
Peruse On-Ear Headphones
On-ear headphones are just like they sound, they rest on top of your ears. Because they sit on top of your ears, they're a bit better at diminishing ambient noise when compared to other types of headphones. Some sounds can escape through over-ear headphones because there is a gap between your ear and the actual speaker. On-ear earphones can compress the ears a bit, which can be uncomfortable for some people. You have to keep in mind ear size while shopping too. Because on-ear headphones are only meant to sit on top of your ears and not to surround them completely, on-ear earpads tend to be a bit smaller than over-the-ear headphones. So, if your ears are a bit bigger, you might want to look at over-ear headphones instead.
Shop Over-The-Ear Headphones
Thanks to the larger earpads, over-ear headphones usually have larger drivers than the other two main categories of earphones. Larger drivers mean they can play a larger range of sound frequencies. So, you get to enjoy a more accurate and detailed music-listening experience with over-ear headphones. You'll also get some quality noise cancellation features thanks to the anatomy of the earpads. Because they cup over your ears, they give you some cushion from outside sounds.
