If you're looking to upgrade your old headphones, there are plenty of deals on headphones during Presidents' Day weekend. Companies are perpetually upgrading their headphones to make the perfect wearable sound system for the most refined audiophiles, as well as the casual listeners. No matter what you need headphones for, we've put together some great deals on the best headphones this year has to offer.

There are a ton of different types of headphones, and all of them have their own set of unique features. From Alexa-compatible earphones to noise-canceling over-the-ear headphones, there's quite a bit of terminology to scroll through when you're shopping for headphones (or any piece of technology). However, the main things to look for when you're shopping for headphones are the sound quality, the design, comfort, its features and the quality of its microphone (if the headset includes built-in microphones). And, ET is here to help you find your next go-to headphones or earphones that'll fit your style and preferences.

Whether you're looking for some Bluetooth earbuds to pair with your Amazon Fire Tablet or you just want some wireless headphones to cancel out all the noise in your office, we've picked out options that will suit your needs — and they're all on sale.

Browse In-Ear Earphones

You probably don't need us to explain what in-ear headphones are. Obviously, they fit in your ear, but what are the perks of this design? Their biggest perk is their portability. Since you don't have to worry about a bulking head strap that connects each speaker together, in-the-ear earphones are a lot smaller. Of course, that means, you also run the risk of losing them if they fall out of your pocket. Another perk is their improved sound quality. Because they fit snug in your ears, you get a slightly better audio experience when compared to similar on-ear or over-the-ear headphone models.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in Phantom Violet Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in Phantom Violet Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are noise-canceling earphones with a twist. The design includes air vents, which minimizes occlusion. Occlusion happens when your ear canal is blocked. You might have experienced mild occlusion before whenever you're congested. The air vent on the Galaxy Buds reduces the chances of that blockage-induced echo altering your listening experience, and it still allows you to enjoy the noise-canceling component of the earphones. $200 $170 Buy Now

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation Best Buy Apple AirPods 3rd Generation The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design when compared to its predecessors. The shorter stem can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $179 $169 Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life. $250 $180 Buy Now

LG Tone Free True Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones Best Buy LG Tone Free True Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones The ear gels on the LG Tone contour to your ears, so don't have to worry about loose earbuds interrupting your audiobook. Plus, this design includes three different mics: an inner mic, an outer mic and a voice mic. The 3-mic system helps maintain the natural pitch and tone of your voice, so you don't sound nasally or muffled during your calls. With the whisper mode that tracks even your softest voice, you can also continue your calls even in noisy settings. $200 $140 Buy Now

Beats Flex Wireless Bluetooth Magnetic Headphones Amazon Beats Flex Wireless Bluetooth Magnetic Headphones These Beats Flex aren't true wireless headphones -- but they are still in the wireless family. Because a wire connects the left and right headphone, they aren't considered true wireless earbuds. Nonetheless, these earphones have earned over 33,000 reviews and a 4.5 star rating for a reason. After all, the superb sound quality is enough to fall in love with the Beats Flex (all the on-device controls are just added bonuses). $70 $50 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in Mystic Bronze Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in Mystic Bronze The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live has a unique approach to noise-cancellation. These wireless headphones reduce outside noise but don't completely omit every noise. If you activate the Active Noise Cancellation feature, the Galaxy Buds Live will allow you to hear whenever someone is trying to talk to you or whenever there's an announcement on the subway platform. This way, you can enjoy your music without missing anything important. $170 $100 Buy Now

Peruse On-Ear Headphones

On-ear headphones are just like they sound, they rest on top of your ears. Because they sit on top of your ears, they're a bit better at diminishing ambient noise when compared to other types of headphones. Some sounds can escape through over-ear headphones because there is a gap between your ear and the actual speaker. On-ear earphones can compress the ears a bit, which can be uncomfortable for some people. You have to keep in mind ear size while shopping too. Because on-ear headphones are only meant to sit on top of your ears and not to surround them completely, on-ear earpads tend to be a bit smaller than over-the-ear headphones. So, if your ears are a bit bigger, you might want to look at over-ear headphones instead.

Sony WH-XB700 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in Blue Best Buy Sony WH-XB700 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in Blue One of the noteworthy features of the Sony WH-XB700 On-Ear Headphones is their earpad cushions. They're a bit softer and add more padding than some of Sony's older models. These headphones also have a built-in wireless mic, and the headphones are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. So, you can use Alexa to shuffle your songs or take a call without touching the controls on the headset. $130 $100 Buy Now

Samsung AKG Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones Amazon Samsung AKG Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones These on-the-ear AKG headphones have nearly 700 reviews on Amazon and about 4.5 stars. Even when you have both Bluetooth and Active Noise Cancellation activated, these headphones still have 15 hours of playback time. Thanks to their foldable design, they can become extra compact for whenever you're commuting. $94 $83 Buy Now

Shop Over-The-Ear Headphones

Thanks to the larger earpads, over-ear headphones usually have larger drivers than the other two main categories of earphones. Larger drivers mean they can play a larger range of sound frequencies. So, you get to enjoy a more accurate and detailed music-listening experience with over-ear headphones. You'll also get some quality noise cancellation features thanks to the anatomy of the earpads. Because they cup over your ears, they give you some cushion from outside sounds.

JLab Studio Pro ANC Over-Ear Headphones Best Buy JLab Studio Pro ANC Over-Ear Headphones The JLab Studio Pro Headphones have four built-in microphones to ensure all your outgoing calls are crystal clear. The author owns a pair of these over-ear headphones and can attest that they have a long-lasting battery and reduce a great amount of outside noise. The earcups are a bit on the smaller size, so they fit a bit better over medium to small ears. The earcups have a soft faux-leather material over the foam cushions for some added comfort. $100 $80 Buy Now

Sennheiser PXC Wireless Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Sennheiser PXC Wireless Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones The Sennheiser PXC Wireless Headphones include three built-in microphones, which give you an extra level of speech clarity. So, you don't have to worry about choppy hard-to-hear Zoom call audios when you're talking during a meeting. The right earcup includes an interactive touchpad, which you can use to change the volume, skip a track, access a voice assistant or pause. $350 $214 Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones The Bose QuietComfort Headphones include two microphones to capture better audio quality during calls, recording and meetings. The most interesting feature on these comfortable headphones is the audio-only augmented reality (AR) experience. Just content your phone or tablet to Bose's app, then you can use your Bose QuietComfort headphones to partake in an audio adventure. $349 $299 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max in Space Gray Best Buy Apple AirPods Max in Space Gray If you love the sound quality of Apple AirPod but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then these Apple AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency dode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. When you have Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled, you can enjoy 20 hours of listening to music. $549 $499 Buy Now

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Headphones in Black Amazon Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Headphones in Black Apart from the bass-boasting features in the Skullcandy Crusher Over-Ear Headphones, our favorite feature on these earphones is their long-lasting battery life. You can enjoy up to 40 hours of listening to music or watching movies before you have to charge these headphones. Plus, you don't need to wait forever and a day for these to charge. Charging the Crushers for just 10 minutes gives you about 3 hours worth of battery life. $200 $89 Buy Now

Dell Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset Headphones Dell Dell Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset Headphones Gaming headsets might have "gaming" in their description, but these headphones aren't exclusively meant for gamers. Because the Alienware 7.1 has a high quality mic with built-in noise isolation, this headset is perfect for anyone who works from home. Simply put these Alienware headphones on to listen to some background music and take a conference call or two. $100 $80 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Best Apple Deals to Shop Ahead of Presidents' Day Weekend

Presidents' Day OLED TV Deals from Sony, LG and Samsung

Best Presidents' Day Deals on Monitors: Save on Dell, Samsung and More

The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Laptops and Tablets

Athleta Presidents' Day Sale: Save on Leggings, Joggers and More

Kate Spade Presidents' Day Sale: Take 25% Off Select Full-Price Styles

The 25 Best Deals from Amazon’s President’s Day Sale