An excellent pair of headphones can make your workday or workout so much more enjoyable. As fall gives us the opportunity to turn a new leaf, it's the perfect time to cut out the noise and upgrade your old earbuds. Amazon's current tech deals are offering big savings on headphones and wireless earbuds from Apple AirPods to Samsung Galaxy Buds and Beats by Dre.

Aside from price, the main qualities to look for when you're shopping for headphones are the sound quality, noise-cancelling capability and battery life. Whether you're looking for some Bluetooth earbuds to pair with your phone or you just want some wireless earbuds to experience total freedom with no cords, we've found the best headphone deals on Amazon currently available.

Apple doesn't frequently discount its products, but Amazon has the best deals on Apple AirPods right now with four different editions marked down by up to 37% — including Apple AirPods Pro. Below, shop the best headphone deals available on Amazon right now.

Apple AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $70 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $250 $180 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods Now more than 30% off, Apple AirPods connect to your phone immediately for rich, high-quality sound. Whether you are listening to music or taking calls on the go, AirPods charge for more than 24 hours of listening time. $199 $137 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. $549 $429 Buy Now

Earbud Deals

Not only are in-ear headphones the most portable, the top models today have improved in sound quality. Because they fit snug in your ears, you get a slightly better audio experience when compared to similar on-ear or over-the-ear headphone models.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique approach to noise-cancellation. These wireless headphones reduce outside noise but don't completely omit every noise. If you activate the Active Noise Cancellation feature, the Galaxy Buds Live will allow you to hear whenever someone is trying to talk to you or whenever there's an announcement on the subway platform. $170 $99 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are noise-canceling earphones with a twist. The design includes air vents, which minimizes occlusion. Occlusion happens when your ear canal is blocked. You might have experienced mild occlusion before whenever you're congested. The air vent on the Galaxy Buds reduces the chances of that blockage-induced echo altering your listening experience, and it still allows you to enjoy the noise-canceling component of the earphones. $200 $150 Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life. $250 $200 Buy Now

Headphone Deals

A little less portable than earbuds, over-ear headphones can play a larger range of sound frequencies. So, you get to enjoy a more accurate and detailed music-listening experience with over-ear headphones. You'll also get some quality noise cancellation features thanks to the anatomy of the earpads. Because they cup over your ears, they give you some cushion from outside sounds.

Bose SoundLink II Amazon Bose SoundLink II With an advanced microphone system and HD voice, these wireless headphones are great for clear calls in windy or noisy environments. $229 $176 Buy Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones The Class 1 Bluetooth functionality on these headphones makes pairing your headphones with your phone or tablet a lot easier and faster. As an added bonus, these Beats come with their own carrying case. $200 $161 Buy Now

Philips PH802 Amazon Philips PH802 Enjoy up to 30 hours of play time or talk time with a built-in mic and echo cancellation for clear hands-free calls. $110 $57 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian’s Sold Out Beats Collab Are Back in Stock on Amazon

The Best Apple AirTag Deals on Amazon: Shop Holders and Accessories

Shop the Best Apple Deals: AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches & More

The Apple Watch Series 7 Is On Sale for $100 Off Right Now

Discover Samsung Fall Event: Save on Phones, TVs, Appliances, and More

Save Up to $1,300 on the New Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 at Best Buy

The Best Amazon Deals on Air Purifiers: Levoit, Coway and More

The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

25 Best Deals on Home Organization and Storage You'll Need for Fall