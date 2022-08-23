The Best Hiking Shoes, Leggings, and Shorts for Women to Sport Outdoors This Fall
If you're looking to spend less time on the couch and go on a hike, you'll need good hiking shoes, leggings and shorts to accompany it. Although temperatures are cooling down, we personally can't wait to get outside and enjoy the fall weather. Whether you're gearing up for a fall camping trip, are prepping to trek out on a big hike or will be spending more time on some of your local pathways, a good hiking outfit can really go a long way. And luckily, there are plenty of durable shoes and legging styles on the market that are as practical as they are affordable.
Outdoor Voices, Athleta, Columbia, and Lululemon are just a few of the athletic brands with a wide-selection of outdoor-friendly products — perfect for any adventure and totally stylish, too. Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best hiking shoes, leggings and shorts for women. Plus, be sure to check out the 26 best running shoes for women, and shop Khloé Kardashian's go-to workout shoes.
Hiking Shoes
This sustainable and waterproof day-hiker shoe boasts an Achilles-cradling pull tab for added comfort.
This coral-accented shoe is fitted for durability — made with DNA Loft V2 technology, release grooves in the midsole and a TrackTack rubber outsole.
Lace up with a more protective, ankle-friendly hiking boot style — from one of the best athleticwear brands out there, no less.
If you're looking to invest in a more casual, everyday-wear hiking shoe, you can't go wrong with the breathable On Cloud X style.
Hiking Leggings
Add a sunny, golden touch to your spring workout stock with this flexible legging style.
This moisture-wicking style is crafted from a more durable fabric for added support — perfect for hiking and other outdoor activities.
While these leggings might be geared more towards yoga, they are wrapped with a SmoothCover fabric that's ideal for any more movement-focused activity.
These buttery soft leggings will have you wondering why you ever did yoga wearing anything else.
Hiking Shorts
These bright training shorts are made of a smooth, stretchy fabric that’s both sustainable and moisture-wicking to help keep you cool and dry.
These biker shorts are a summer staple. They are perfect to throw on for trips to the gym or to run errands on hot summer days.
Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling.
