The Best Hiking Shoes, Leggings, and Shorts for Women to Sport Outdoors This Fall

By ETonline Staff
Best Hiking Shoes, Leggings and Shorts
Outdoor Voices

If you're looking to spend less time on the couch and go on a hike, you'll need good hiking shoesleggings and shorts to accompany it. Although temperatures are cooling down, we personally can't wait to get outside and enjoy the fall weather. Whether you're gearing up for a fall camping trip, are prepping to trek out on a big hike or will be spending more time on some of your local pathways, a good hiking outfit can really go a long way. And luckily, there are plenty of durable shoes and legging styles on the market that are as practical as they are affordable.

Outdoor VoicesAthleta, Columbia, and Lululemon are just a few of the athletic brands with a wide-selection of outdoor-friendly products — perfect for any adventure and totally stylish, too. Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best hiking shoes, leggings and shorts for women. Plus, be sure to check out the 26 best running shoes for women, and shop Khloé Kardashian's go-to workout shoes.

Hiking Shoes

Hoka One One Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex Shoe
Hoka One One Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex Shoe
Hoka One One
Hoka One One Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex Shoe

This sustainable and waterproof day-hiker shoe boasts an Achilles-cradling pull tab for added comfort.

$185
Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail Running Shoe
Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail Running Shoe
Amazon
Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail Running Shoe

This coral-accented shoe is fitted for durability — made with DNA Loft V2 technology, release grooves in the midsole and a TrackTack rubber outsole.

$130
Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot
Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot
Columbia
Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot

Lace up with a more protective, ankle-friendly hiking boot style — from one of the best athleticwear brands out there, no less.

$110$100
On Cloud X Hiking Shoe
On Cloud X Hiking Shoe
Zappos
On Cloud X Hiking Shoe

If you're looking to invest in a more casual, everyday-wear hiking shoe, you can't go wrong with the breathable On Cloud X style.

$140

Hiking Leggings

Outdoor Voices Core 7/8 Legging
Core 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices Core 7/8 Legging

Add a sunny, golden touch to your spring workout stock with this flexible legging style.

$88
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants
Amazon
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants

This moisture-wicking style is crafted from a more durable fabric for added support — perfect for hiking and other outdoor activities. 

$23
Lululemon Instill High-Rise Tight
Lululemon Instill High-Rise Tight
Lululemon
Lululemon Instill High-Rise Tight

While these leggings might be geared more towards yoga, they are wrapped with a SmoothCover fabric that's ideal for any more movement-focused activity. 

$128$99
Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight
Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight
Athleta
Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight

These buttery soft leggings will have you wondering why you ever did yoga wearing anything else.

$109$80

Hiking Shorts

Nike Pro Dri-FIT 3" High-Rise Training Shorts
Nike Pro Dri-FIT 3" High-Rise Training Shorts
Carbon38
Nike Pro Dri-FIT 3" High-Rise Training Shorts

These bright training shorts are made of a smooth, stretchy fabric that’s both sustainable and moisture-wicking to help keep you cool and dry.

$35$30
SUUKSESS Cross Workout Biker Shorts
SUUKSESS Cross Workout Biker Shorts
Amazon
SUUKSESS Cross Workout Biker Shorts

These biker shorts are a summer staple. They are perfect to throw on for trips to the gym or to run errands on hot summer days. 

$24 AND UP
BALEAF Women's Cycling Shorts
BALEAF Women's Bike Shorts
Amazon
BALEAF Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$40$30

