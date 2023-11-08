The holidays are nearly here, which means extravagant dinners and endless sweet treats, courtesy of the home cooks and bakers in your life. Finding the home chef or baker a holiday gift is a piece of cake—wrap up something for them that will cut down on chaos in the kitchen.

From KitchenAid's beloved stand mixers that can help them whip up large batches of cookies in minutes, to a TikTok-famous chef's cookbook of vegan Korean food, there’s a gift out there that will spark joy in any home and amateur chef’s life. Treat them to the tried-and-true luxury of a Le Creuset Dutch Oven, or introduce them to new favorites like Drew Barrymore's Beautiful kitchenware and Our Place's cast iron Always Pan. Know someone who deserves some extra special recognition for their expert baking abilities? Try a customized apron or rolling pin for a sweet and personal Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa present.

It's time to give back to those who work hard in the kitchen and keep our tastebuds happy. Below, we've curated the best holiday gifts for pro chefs, home cooks and foodies alike.

The Best Holiday Gifts for Home Cooks

Truff Holiday Gift Pack Amazon Truff Holiday Gift Pack The Truff Holiday Gift Pack was one of Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things in 2021. She explained, "I put Truff's black truffle hot sauce on just about everything. It's become such a staple that whenever I have guests, they ask for it, too! This combo comes with my go-to, along with white truffle hot sauce, which is great on eggs, as well as black truffle oil." $75 Shop Now

Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven Amazon Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven Oprah Winfrey included this pizza oven on her Favorite Things list for 2023. She praised the oven, saying "Some days, only a slice of pizza hits the spot. Luckily this year, Ooni, which is known for its outdoor pizza ovens, created a version that can be used indoors and is worthy of the Old Country.” $999 Shop Now

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set Caraway Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set Made with a non-toxic coating, these pans are also non-stick for simple and effective cooking. The set comes in 12 color options and includes convenient storage, a frying pan and three pots with lids: a saucepan, a saute pan, and a Dutch oven. $745 $421 Shop Now

Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron Hedley & Bennett Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron Fans of The Bear may recognize the Hedley & Bennett French Blue Essentials Apron worn by the chefs on the show. High quality you can trust, Hedley & Bennett aprons come with a lifetime guarantee. $85 Shop Now

The Best Holiday Gifts for Home Bakers

Caraway 11-Piece Bakeware Set Caraway Caraway 11-Piece Bakeware Set Bake up your favorite desserts with this 11-piece bakeware set from Caraway featuring muffin tins, loaf pans, baking sheets, cake pans, and more. It can all be neatly tucked away in the provided storage. $545 $356 Shop Now

