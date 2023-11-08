Shop the best gifts for home cooks this holiday season, from professional culinary masters to self-proclaimed foodies.
The holidays are nearly here, which means extravagant dinners and endless sweet treats, courtesy of the home cooks and bakers in your life. Finding the home chef or baker a holiday gift is a piece of cake—wrap up something for them that will cut down on chaos in the kitchen.
From KitchenAid's beloved stand mixers that can help them whip up large batches of cookies in minutes, to a TikTok-famous chef's cookbook of vegan Korean food, there’s a gift out there that will spark joy in any home and amateur chef’s life. Treat them to the tried-and-true luxury of a Le Creuset Dutch Oven, or introduce them to new favorites like Drew Barrymore's Beautiful kitchenware and Our Place's cast iron Always Pan. Know someone who deserves some extra special recognition for their expert baking abilities? Try a customized apron or rolling pin for a sweet and personal Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa present.
It's time to give back to those who work hard in the kitchen and keep our tastebuds happy. Below, we've curated the best holiday gifts for pro chefs, home cooks and foodies alike.
The Best Holiday Gifts for Home Cooks
Le Creuset Noel Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
The ultra-durable and ceramic-coated cast iron Le Creuset Dutch oven is a favorite among home cooks, and it comes in a beautiful limited-edition style for the holidays.
Graza 'Drizzle' & 'Sizzle' Extra Virgin Olive Oil Duo
Not only is the packaging of this olive oil adorable, but this duo of cooking and finishing olive oil is also a versatile kitchen staple for any amateur chef.
Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
The 8-in-1 cast iron version of Our Place's bestselling Always Pan is now in stock in seven different colors.
Cuisinart V-Edge Knives
A William Sonoma best-seller, this knife set from Cuisinart is made from German stainless steel for professional-grade quality.
Truff Holiday Gift Pack
The Truff Holiday Gift Pack was one of Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things in 2021. She explained, "I put Truff's black truffle hot sauce on just about everything. It's become such a staple that whenever I have guests, they ask for it, too! This combo comes with my go-to, along with white truffle hot sauce, which is great on eggs, as well as black truffle oil."
Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven
Oprah Winfrey included this pizza oven on her Favorite Things list for 2023. She praised the oven, saying "Some days, only a slice of pizza hits the spot. Luckily this year, Ooni, which is known for its outdoor pizza ovens, created a version that can be used indoors and is worthy of the Old Country.”
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set
Made with a non-toxic coating, these pans are also non-stick for simple and effective cooking. The set comes in 12 color options and includes convenient storage, a frying pan and three pots with lids: a saucepan, a saute pan, and a Dutch oven.
The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipes from Omma's Kitchen
Cooks looking to turn over a new leaf will love learning to transform classic Korean dishes with inventive vegan techniques.
Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron
Fans of The Bear may recognize the Hedley & Bennett French Blue Essentials Apron worn by the chefs on the show. High quality you can trust, Hedley & Bennett aprons come with a lifetime guarantee.
Beautiful 20pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Give them all the pots and pans they need to throw an elegant feast with this 20-piece cookware set created by Drew Barrymore.
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Help them save time with the Instant Pot, which can cook meals up to 70% faster than traditional methods. The multi-cooker has an ultra-quiet steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.
The Best Holiday Gifts for Home Bakers
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, 5-Qt.
Crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, the baker in your life will be delighted to receive the versatile KitchenAid stand mixer.
Caraway 11-Piece Bakeware Set
Bake up your favorite desserts with this 11-piece bakeware set from Caraway featuring muffin tins, loaf pans, baking sheets, cake pans, and more. It can all be neatly tucked away in the provided storage.
The Magnolia Bakery Handbook: A Complete Guide for the Home Baker
Help them create scrumptious treats with recipes from the iconic Magnolia Bakery.
Qualtry Personalized Wooden Rolling Pin
Customize this wooden rolling pin with an engraving of the recipient’s name or initials for an extra personal touch.
Le Creuset Mini Cocottes Set with Cookbook
Whether they're a pro in the kitchen or they just watch a lot of British Baking Show, any aspiring chef in your life will appreciate this thoughtful gift set of four mini cast iron cocottes and a cookbook.
Nathalie Lete Helena Oven Mitt
Replace their old, worn-out oven mitt with this delightful floral option.
Kate Spade New York Make It Pop Pie Dish
This charming pie dish that is dishwasher, microwave and freezer safe, has piece of cake (or pie) written inside.
Cuisinart 14-Cup 50th Anniversary Edition Food Processor
Add some vintage charm to the kitchen with this Cuisinart 50th Anniversary Edition food processor.
Naive Argo Personalized Apron
Customize this apron for the chef who deserves a little extra recognition for their efforts in the kitchen.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
