The Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Amazon Prime Day 2020

Holiday shopping season has arrived early this year, and for many people, the first stop is Amazon. Among the site's amazing deals and special offers, there is a sweet spot of a price point for gifts: $50 and under.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

And don't forget about Amazon Prime Day, where Amazon Prime members can score a deal or discount on purchases from nearly every retail category from Oct. 13-14. Ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Additionally, Prime Day is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.

Amazon Prime Day delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop all Amazon gifts under $50 and see ET Style's picks below.

Official Carpool Karaoke Singing Machine Amazon Official Carpool Karaoke Singing Machine From "Carpool Karaoke" to TikTok to your own car or home, this viral microphone provides endless amounts of fun. You don't need a great singing voice -- just access to an empty FM radio station with no signal and a Bluetooth connection. $49.48 at Amazon

Engraved Rolling Pin Algis Crafts Amazon Engraved Rolling Pin Algis Crafts Even the baking fiend in your life probably doesn't own an embossed rolling pin. This unique gift will create memorable cookies and look great on display, too. $25.10 at Amazon

Off Topic Adult Party Game Amazon Off Topic Adult Party Game To play this 18+ board game, a card is drawn to set the topics and a die is rolled to set the letter everyone's responses must begin with. The fun begins when everyone debates their (sometimes ridiculous) answers. Because rounds pass quickly and it's so easy to play, Off Topic is a great game for people who aren't usually into game night. $29.99 at Amazon

Bubble Spa Elite Footbath HoMedics Amazon Bubble Spa Elite Footbath HoMedics The HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath is a one-stop shop for at-home foot pampering and pedicure prep. It includes massage water jets, a sea grass surface, toe-touch control, a pedicure brush and a pumice stone. REGULARLY $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler Best Friends by Sheri Amazon Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler Best Friends by Sheri Whether it's a holiday gift for your pup or a friend's, this cozy faux shag bed is the ultimate place to curl up for a nap. It comes in several colors and sizes -- unfortunately, not one big enough for humans. $34.95 and up at Amazon

Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder Satechi Amazon Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder Satechi A chic way to declutter any work-from-home setup: the Satechi Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder. In addition to displaying your headphones when not in use, it features three USB 3.0 ports and a hook on the back to store cables. $39.99 at Amazon

Homesick Scented Candle Homesick Amazon Homesick Scented Candle Homesick Know someone who won't be home for Christmas? There's a Homesick candle for (almost) every state, and each is scented with notes that will remind them of their roots. $34 at Amazon

Sign up for more gift ideas from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Gifts From the Amazon Prime Day Holiday Gift Guide

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals -- Fashion, TVs, Echos, AirPods, Sunglasses, Tablets & More

Under $600 for 1 Ct Diamond Earrings at Prime Day 2020

The Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $200

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for 2020

$100s Off Frye Handbags at Amazon Prime Day 2020

The Best Small Businesses to Shop on Amazon for the Holidays

The Best Beauty Gifts From Amazon -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lapore & More

The Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

This Oprah-Loved Shoe Brand Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Best Gifts for Home - Echos, Keurigs and More

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Get 25-30% Off Sitewide

43 Best Hair, Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon for Under $35

Levi's Jean Jackets Are $35 and Up at Amazon's Big Fall Sale

Amazon's Fall Sale: 43 Under $50 Designer Clothes and Shoe Deals

The Best Tie Dye Clothes Under $50 at Amazon