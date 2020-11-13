The Best Home Gym Equipment for Your At-Home Workout

The perfect home gym setup means you no longer have to pay for a gym membership or a personal trainer. All you need is the right workout equipment.

Your tools of choice will vary depending on your fitness level and fitness goals. Trying to lose weight? You might prefer to burn calories with cardio equipment like a treadmill or stationary bike. Want to tone up or build muscle? Grab a set of dumbbells and get into a strength-training routine.

In case you need a refresher on the benefits of regular exercise: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can improve your brain health, help you manage your weight, reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, strengthen your bones and muscles, and make you so much happier.

Whether you're setting up shop in your garage, your living room or your bedroom -- hey, whatever works! -- here's the home gym equipment you need to create your own killer indoor workout.

The Myx Plus MyxFitness MyxFitness The Myx Plus MyxFitness The Myx Plus is more than just a stationary bike -- it's a complete fitness system that comes with everything you need for a full body workout. That includes the durable but compact Myx stationary bike (which has a handy swiveling touch screen), exercise and stabilizing mats, a six-piece weight set, a kettlebell, a foam roller, a resistance band and a heart rate monitor. The Myx membership, which is an additional $29 per month, gives you unlimited access to hundreds of workouts, world class coaches, progress tracking and heart rate monitoring and reporting. Seriously, what more could you need for a home studio? $1,499 at MyxFitness

The Mirror Mirror Mirror The Mirror Mirror Not able to use your gym membership or hire a personal trainer right now? The Mirror is a full-length, interactive mirror that streams all kinds of live and on-demand workouts (barre, yoga, boot camp) taught by world-class fitness instructors. Everything displays right on the LCD screen and it tracks your progress through a heart rate monitor and smart app (or Apple Watch). The price is steep -- and doesn’t include the monthly $39 subscription. You can also do a risk-free 30-day trial. Save $250 right now with promo code HOLIDAY20. $1,495 at Mirror

Hydrow Rower Hydrow Hydrow Hydrow Rower Hydrow Row from the comfort of your home by investing in the Hydrow for an authentic rowing workout experience. This smooth and quiet ergonomic design features a 22″ HD sweat- and dust-resistant touch screen that projects instructions, music and sounds of the water. Membership is sold separately. You have the option to pay monthly payments starting at $62 via Klarna. $2,245 at Hydrow

SUPAKA Spin Bike Retail Sign Systems Amazon SUPAKA Spin Bike Retail Sign Systems Retail Sign Systems SUPAKA Spin Bike has a 35 pound flywheel and provides momentum for a challenging and realistic riding experience. The smooth belt drive allows you to enjoy an incredibly quiet and steady ride in the comfort of your own home. REGULARLY $360 $249.99 at Amazon

The Ergatta Rower Ergatta Ergatta The Ergatta Rower Ergatta Handmade with American cherry wood, this rower is durable and beautiful. Ergatta uses a chamber with real water for smooth resistance. It's also nearly silent and easy to store vertically with wheels. The rower also has a HD touchscreen to access Ergatta's gaming-inspired program with the membership ($29 per month). The fitness content ranges in competitions, group challenges, races, goal-based training and interval workouts. A personal dashboard tracks your progress, and the rower is compatible with Strava account, heart rate monitor, headphones and speaker. $2,199 at Ergatta

EX1 Bike Echelon Echelon EX1 Bike Echelon An alternative to spinning classes (and the famously pricey Peloton), the Echelon EX1 Bike allows you to follow along with streaming classes on your tablet -- or just ride freestyle. You also have the option for monthly payments starting at $56 via Affirm. REGULARLY $999.99 $839.98 at Echelon

Exercise Bike VIGBODY Amazon Exercise Bike VIGBODY The VIGBODY Exercise Bike is an indoor cycling bike with a heavy duty bidirectional flywheel. This adjustable stationary bike boats a two-way adjustable non-slip handlebar and four-ways adjustable padded seat for comfort. REGULARLY $360 $265 at Amazon

Resistance Loop Bands Set of Three Black Mountain Products Walmart Resistance Loop Bands Set of Three Black Mountain Products Resistance bands are a small but mighty form of home gym equipment. This set of three loop bands ranges from light to heavy, meaning you can get a solid full-body workout no matter your current fitness level or the size of your garage gym. It comes with a starter guide and carrying bag. Great resistance training exercises include bicep curls, shoulder presses, fire hydrants (for glutes and hamstrings) and side plank leg lifts (for obliques and glutes). REGULARLY $18.85 $13.86 at Walmart

Platinum Standard Bench Weider Amazon Platinum Standard Bench Weider This Weider weight bench is compatible with 6.5-foot standard barbells and 1” standard weight plates. This bench has four bench positions: two levels of incline, flat, or decline positions to execute a variety of strength-building exercises. $119 at Amazon

Multi-Gym Pro Harbinger Dick's Sporting Goods Multi-Gym Pro Harbinger Even if you have a small space, you can still get a powerful workout in your home gym. This piece of exercise equipment is sturdy, portable, easy to install and extremely versatile -- use it as a doorway pull-up bar or for sit-ups, pushups and dips. $39.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Max Trainer M6 Bowflex Bowflex Max Trainer M6 Bowflex The bestselling Bowflex Max Trainer M6 is an advanced elliptical with 16 levels of resistance, large console, burn rate display, heart rate monitor and magnetic media rack for tablet or smartphone. Get a free two-month trial of the Bowflex JRNY App ($19.99 per month regularly) to access custom workouts, trainer-led videos, virtual coaching, fitness assessments, personal goal tracking and visual destinations. You can also stream entertainment and listen to curated playlists. $1,699 at Bowflex

65cm Anti-Burst Exercise Body Ball Gold's Gym Walmart 65cm Anti-Burst Exercise Body Ball Gold's Gym Another affordable and versatile home gym staple, the exercise ball -- also called a Swiss ball -- is your ticket to a stronger core and booty. (This one comes with an air pump for quick and easy setup.) Try it with single leg bridges, pushups, pikes and more. REGULARLY $15.99 $9.73 at Walmart

Foam Roller with Self-Guided Exercise Illustrations Gaiam Target Foam Roller with Self-Guided Exercise Illustrations Gaiam You’ve probably heard that you should you use a foam roller before and after your workout in order to relieve muscle soreness, stiffness and tightness for a quicker recovery. But even if you’re not regularly working out, this piece of equipment can boost your circulation and flexibility. This 12-inch foam roller has a textured, non-slip surface and illustrates the most common stretching exercises to do with a foam roller. $24.98 at Amazon

Home Gym The Original Balance Trainer Bosu Amazon Home Gym The Original Balance Trainer Bosu The Bosu Balance Trainer has inspired tons of similar fitness products, but we love the original. Through various challenging exercises you can improve your strength, balance, flexibility and muscle tone. This is a great piece of home gym equipment to use while streaming your favorite shows. $99.99 at Amazon

9' Speed Rope Everlast Target 9' Speed Rope Everlast A throwback activity -- and great workout -- that never gets old. This jump rope has an adjustable length, so it’s good for any height, and molded handles for a secure comfort while you hop, skip and jump. $11.99 at Target

Tempo Studio Tempo Tempo Tempo Studio Tempo Bringing the fitness studio to you at home, the Tempo Studio features a 42" HD touchscreen and small 3-square feet footprint. The system comes with dumbbells, barbell, collars, plates, heart rate monitor, workout mat and recovery roller. For an additional $39 per month, the Tempo membership gives you personalized, AI-powered training with live and on-demand classes, including rep counting, weight recommendations and feedback on form. $1,995 at Tempo

Neoprene Dumbbell Set with Rack Neoprene Dumbbell Set with Rack Amazon Neoprene Dumbbell Set with Rack Neoprene Dumbbell Set with Rack Free weights are a no-brainer for any home gym, especially ones that won’t take up tons of space. Sculpt and strengthen with this set of two-, three- and five-pound dumbbells. From curls and lateral raises to adding weight to your normal cardio, you can work multiple muscle groups and get a seriously good sweat with these guys. $51.60 at Amazon

The Reversible Mat 3mm Lululemon Lululemon The Reversible Mat 3mm Lululemon You don’t have to be a committed yogi to get good use out of a yoga mat. Use it for stretching while warming up and cooling down or to pad your back for exercises like sit-ups and bicycles. $68 at Lululemon

24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle Hydro Flask Nordstrom 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle Hydro Flask Don’t forget to hydrate! This part is crucial to your meeting your fitness goals and maintaining your overall health. Shoot for eight eight-ounce glasses per day, a general guideline from the Mayo Clinic. Grab this sturdy 24-ounce Hydro Flask in one of six colors. $34.95 at Nordstrom

RELATED CONTENT:

Best 231 Christmas Gifts 2020 at Amazon -- Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone

Oprah's Favorite Things: Shop Oprah's Pick of Fashion Gifts on Amazon

The Best Fitness Trackers Deals at Amazon's Holiday Dash Sale

Walmart Black Friday 2020: Shop the 77 Best Sales We've Found

The Best Holiday Gifts for Under $100

The Best Fitness Tracker 2020

The Best Sweatsuit to Keep You Chic and Cozy

The Best Leggings for Yoga, Working Out and Lounging

Save 50% on Athleisure and Activewear at the Amazon Holiday Dash sale

The Best Leggings Worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars

Best Activewear on Sale From Alo Yoga, Old Navy and More