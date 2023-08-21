The Best Labor Day Furniture Deals Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet — Up to 70% Off
The end of summer is in sight, which means that Labor Day is almost here. The holiday is known for offering some of the biggest furniture deals of the year and is one of the best times to give your home a major refresh for less. Luckily, Amazon's Outlet is filled with tons of early Labor Day deals so you don't have to wait until the holiday weekend to start saving on bedroom, living room and kitchen furniture.
With deals up to 70% off, the Furniture Outlet is brimming with stylish and affordable homeware, including mattresses, platform beds, sleeper sofas, dining sets, coffee tables and a lot more. To help you find the very best furniture deals from Amazon's Outlet store, we did the digging for you and selected the top deals that'll upgrade your home without breaking the bank. And these deals beat Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.
From modern furniture to classic, rustic-style pieces, shop the best Labor Day furniture deals at Amazon's Outlet. Plus, be sure to check out more of the best Labor Day sales going on now.
Best Bedroom Furniture Deals
Get this highly-rated hybrid memory foam mattress for over 20% off.
These simple but stylish modern nightstands make the perfect addition to your bedroom.
Tuck clutter out of sight with this rustic storage unit that is designed with six spacious drawers.
For a simple, minimalist look, opt for this metal bed frame.
For a more modern style, opt for this open storage desk that's currently priced under $45.
Best Living Room Furniture Deals
Walker Edison's double barn door TV stand features adjustable shelving to fit your media and accessories. Plus, it can support most TVs up to 65-inches.
Add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.
The stylish Zinus Quinn Sleeper Sofa is made to go from comfy sofa to cozy bed in just seconds.
This wooden coffee table will look perfect in a modern farmhouse.
Everyone needs a full-length standing mirror in their home.
Brighten up your living room space with this blue velvet multifunctional convertible sofa.
Best Kitchen and Dining Room Furniture Deals
This kitchen island is a versatile design that comes with a spice rack, towel rack and drawer.
Add some sleek seating to your kitchen or bar. Thanks to Amazon, you can save big on these sleek bucket barstools.
Host dinner parties and enjoy family meals with this casually cool dining room table from Signature Design by Ashley.
This modern dining set comes with a spacious table and 2 large benches to sit 4-6 people.
The Anthony Kitchen Cart features a storage drawer, removable storage tray, wine rack, shelf and towel handle. Plus, it is designed with a stainless steel top for an easy-to-clean work station.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
