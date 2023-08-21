Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Furniture Deals Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet — Up to 70% Off

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Outlet Labor Day Furniture Sale
The end of summer is in sight, which means that Labor Day is almost here. The holiday is known for offering some of the biggest furniture deals of the year and is one of the best times to give your home a major refresh for less. Luckily, Amazon's Outlet is filled with tons of early Labor Day deals so you don't have to wait until the holiday weekend to start saving on bedroom, living room and kitchen furniture.

With deals up to 70% off, the Furniture Outlet is brimming with stylish and affordable homeware, including mattresses, platform beds, sleeper sofas, dining sets, coffee tables and a lot more. To help you find the very best furniture deals from Amazon's Outlet store, we did the digging for you and selected the top deals that'll upgrade your home without breaking the bank. And these deals beat Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

From modern furniture to classic, rustic-style pieces, shop the best Labor Day furniture deals at Amazon's Outlet. Plus, be sure to check out more of the best Labor Day sales going on now. 

Best Bedroom Furniture Deals

Olee Sleep 10 inch Omega Hybrid Gel Infused Memory Foam
Olee Sleep 10 inch Omega Hybrid Gel Infused Memory Foam
Amazon
Olee Sleep 10 inch Omega Hybrid Gel Infused Memory Foam

Get this highly-rated hybrid memory foam mattress for over 20% off. 

$255$201
JAXPETY Set of 2 Modern Wood Nightstand
JAXPETY Set of 2 Modern Wood Nightstand
Amazon
JAXPETY Set of 2 Modern Wood Nightstand

These simple but stylish modern nightstands make the perfect addition to your bedroom.

$130$76
WITH COUPON
Walker Edison Mila Modern 6 Drawer Storage Buffet
Walker Edison Mila Modern 6 Drawer Storage Buffet
Amazon
Walker Edison Mila Modern 6 Drawer Storage Buffet

Tuck clutter out of sight with this rustic storage unit that is designed with six spacious drawers.

$509$277
Metal Platform Bed Frame with Upholstered Headboard
Zinus Korey Metal Platform Bed Frame with Upholstered Headboard
Amazon
Metal Platform Bed Frame with Upholstered Headboard

For a simple, minimalist look, opt for this metal bed frame. 

$215$142
Furinno Jaya Computer Study Desk
Furinno Jaya Computer Study Desk
Amazon
Furinno Jaya Computer Study Desk

For a more modern style, opt for this open storage desk that's currently priced under $45. 

$50$44

Best Living Room Furniture Deals

Walker Edison Georgetown Modern Farmhouse TV Stand
Walker Edison Georgetown Modern Farmhouse TV Stand
Amazon
Walker Edison Georgetown Modern Farmhouse TV Stand

Walker Edison's double barn door TV stand features adjustable shelving to fit your media and accessories. Plus, it can support most TVs up to 65-inches.

$339$138
Sauder Lux Coffee Table
Sauder Lux Coffee Table
Amazon
Sauder Lux Coffee Table

Add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.

$175$79
ZINUS Quinn Sleeper Sofa
ZINUS Quinn Sleeper Sofa
Amazon
ZINUS Quinn Sleeper Sofa

The stylish Zinus Quinn Sleeper Sofa is made to go from comfy sofa to cozy bed in just seconds.

$170$143
Sauder Manhattan Gate Coffee Table
Sauder Manhattan Gate Coffee Table
Amazon
Sauder Manhattan Gate Coffee Table

This wooden coffee table will look perfect in a modern farmhouse. 

$260$214
Elevens Traditional Full Length Floor Mirror
Elevens Traditional Full Length Floor Mirror
Amazon
Elevens Traditional Full Length Floor Mirror

Everyone needs a full-length standing mirror in their home.

$102$89
Merax Modern Velvet Upholstered Futon Sofa
Merax Modern Velvet Upholstered Futon Sofa
Amazon
Merax Modern Velvet Upholstered Futon Sofa

Brighten up your living room space with this blue velvet multifunctional convertible sofa.

$391$360

Best Kitchen and Dining Room Furniture Deals

Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack & Drawer
Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack & Drawer
Amazon
Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack & Drawer

This kitchen island is a versatile design that comes with a spice rack, towel rack and drawer. 

$178$86
Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count
Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count

Add some sleek seating to your kitchen or bar. Thanks to Amazon, you can save big on these sleek bucket barstools.

$276$137
Signature Design by Ashley Parellen Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table
Signature Design by Ashley Parellen Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Parellen Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table

Host dinner parties and enjoy family meals with this casually cool dining room table from Signature Design by Ashley.

$364$228
Tribesigns 63 Inch Large Dining Table Set
Tribesigns 63 Inch Large Dining Table Set
Amazon
Tribesigns 63 Inch Large Dining Table Set

This modern dining set comes with a spacious table and 2 large benches to sit 4-6 people. 

$290$247
WITH COUPON
Winsome Anthony Kitchen Cart
Winsome Anthony Kitchen Cart
Amazon
Winsome Anthony Kitchen Cart

The Anthony Kitchen Cart features a storage drawer, removable storage tray, wine rack, shelf and towel handle. Plus, it is designed with a stainless steel top for an easy-to-clean work station. 

$263$99

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

